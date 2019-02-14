Noble Corp. Pays $10 Million Less For The Second Newbuild Jackup

Noble Corp. (NE) has just announced that it has exercised the option to buy a second newbuild jackup from PaxOcean for $83.75 million. The company will pay $30.1 million in cash, while the remainder of the purchase price will be seller-financed at a 4.25% interest rate paid in cash and 1.25% paid in kind over four years. The new jackup which will be named Noble Joe Knight will start a three-year contract (with a one-year option) with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). The rig is expected to begin the work in the third quarter of 2019. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $80,000.

Back in September 2018, Noble Corp. has bought the first rig from PaxOcean for $93.75 million. Thus, an identical rig has gotten cheaper by $10 million, or more than 10%, in less than half a year. Given the fact that Noble Corp. immediately puts the rig on a long-term contract, it's a favorable development for the company as the rig just got cheaper. However, additional downside from rather low asset values highlights why shares of many drillers, including Noble Corp., have lost much ground since September-October 2018. The rigs indeed got cheaper: it's not only an "estimate" from market observers but also a true fact as shown by a real-life transaction.

This jack-up purchase comes on the back of a fleet status report in which Noble Corp. had nothing to report except for the retirement of jackup Noble Gene House which worked for Saudi Aramco but did not earn a follow-up work. The same fate most likely awaits another older jackup Noble Joe Beall which is on contract with Saudi Aramco until late April 2019. De-facto, Noble Corp. is replacing those two jackups (while the second one still works, I have few doubts that it will also have to retire) with new rigs backed by long-term contracts with the same client. That's a smart move, especially given the generous financing terms.

Let's now look at how this jackup purchase fits into the overall fleet picture of Noble Corp. The company's drillships currently have work (except for Noble Bully I which is a primary scrapping candidate). The first drillship whose contract ends is Noble Don Taylor, which is scheduled to work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until mid-April 2019. That's the only "moving part" on the drillship side for Noble Corp. in the first half of this year.

Turning to semi-subs, the situation is challenging. The job of the only working semi-sub, Noble Clyde Boudreaux, ends in mid-March 2019. Noble Paul Romano remains warm stacked, while Noble Jim Day and Noble Danny Adkins are cold stacked. I do not see any material improvements in the demand for benign environment semi-subs, so the perspectives on this front remain muted for Noble Corp.

The jackup side is the bright one: fully booked! The company has a completely modern fleet on the jackup side (except for the above-mentioned Noble Joe Beall), and investors should expect full or near-full utilization in the coming years given both the quality of the fleet and the existing contracts.

While the fleet employment situation is good outside the semi-sub segment, Noble Corp. remains under material pressure. Besides low dayrates which is a problem for every driller, Noble Corp. has to service a $3.9 billion debt load, and the market definitely views this as a major weakness. I share this view, but I'd still look at a momentum trade in Noble Corp. shares above $3.50.

