MaxLinear Marking Time Ahead Of Commercial Ramps In 2019/2020, But Spending Less

I believe the recent rally in the share price has removed the pessimism discount; there are still avenues for outperformance, but now, management has to deliver.

I've thought that MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) held some potential for more risk-tolerant investors for some time, but I was surprised to see the strong (approximately 25%) move in the shares since my last update. Granted, chip stocks have done well over the past month, with the SOX up almost 20%, and I think investors liked the company's guidance for much better opex in 2019, but it's still worth noting that the growth story here is tied to wireless access, backhaul, and optical interconnect opportunities that won't really kick in until late this year and where MaxLinear has to show it can elbow aside established players like Analog Devices (ADI), Broadcom (AVGO), and Inphi (IPHI).

A Common Pattern For The December Quarter

MaxLinear's fourth quarter (December) was more or less as expected, as the company continues to face significant pressure in its large Connected Home business due to manufacturing issues at ARRIS (ARRS); issues that have been going on for quite some time now and that no longer really constitute any sort of surprise.

Revenue fell by 23% year over year, driven by a 35% drop in sales within the Connected Home business, while rising 3% qoq on some improvement in Connected Home and growth in the Infrastructure business. Connected Home saw a 35% yoy decline, but a 3% qoq improvement on double-digit growth in cable data and MoCA through providers like Charter (CHTR) and Liberty Global (LBTYA) that offset weak satellite demand.

Infrastructure is the real growth future for the company and is showing some of that potential, with 8% yoy and 15% qoq growth driven by good backhaul demand. Industrial and Multi-Market revenue rose 19% yoy, but fell 6% qoq.

Gross margin improved slightly on a sequential basis (up 20bp) and more so on a yoy basis (up 70bp), but came in 30bp short of expectations and management guidance. Operating income fell almost 45% from the year-ago period, but improved more than 3% sequentially, and a slightly lower level of opex allowed the company to post a small beat on non-GAAP EPS.

Iffy Revenue Guidance, But Reduced Opex Is Good News

Weak guides for the March quarter have been the norm for this reporting season in the chip sector, and MaxLinear was no exception. Management guided for 1% to 6% of sequential revenue contraction, with a midpoint about 5% below the prior average sell-side estimate. On a relative basis (considering companies like Silicon Labs (SLAB) and so on), that wasn't so bad. What's more, the company guided up on gross margin and indicated that opex could fall by 10% in 2019 - a major positive revision in expectations.

Still, I'm a little concerned about some of the details of the guidance, at least on a comparable basis. Management's caution that there won't be a meaningful uptick in DOCSIS gateway revenue until the second half is not so surprising, particularly given recent comments from ARRIS. Likewise, the 7% sequential decline in IMM revenue is unsurprising, given current trends in autos, handsets, and so on.

I was less impressed with the high single-digit decline guidance for Infrastructure, with management talking about a pause in wireless backhaul. Texas Instruments (TXN), Xilinx (XLNX), ON Semi (ON), and Lattice (LSCC) have all had more constructive commentary on the near-term 5G/wireless opportunity, so it's a little strange to me that MaxLinear is diverging from that. Now, it's entirely fair to note that all of these companies have different customer mixes, and OEMs will have different second-source relationships and target inventory levels for various components. Still, given that Infrastructure is the big driver here, it merits above-average scrutiny.

Waiting For Infrastructure … Probably A Late 2019/2020 Driver

The baseline expectation for MaxLinear is that its Connected Home and IMM segments will be steady, slower-growing, higher margin businesses that produce healthy cash flow but not much growth in the coming years. In Connected Home, for instance, MaxLinear's primary competitor is Broadcom, and they're running the business to maximize margins - a situation that should protect MaxLinear from ruinous price competition.

Infrastructure, in contrast, is supposed to be the growth engine, but it's an engine that is still only warming up now. The company expects its first 16nm PAM4 production shipments in the first quarter of 2019, but volume shipments won't occur until later in 2019. Similarly, the company is just taping out 14nm CMOS wireless access RF transceivers for the 5G/massive MIMO opportunity and probably won't even get design wins until the second half of 2019, with commercial sales in 2020.

It's also worth noting that these launches are "at risk" in some sense. What I mean is that Broadcom and Inphi are already established players in the interconnect market, and while OEMs want competition and second source suppliers, it can be tough to elbow aside established competitors for a seat at the table. Likewise in access, where Analog Devices is already off to a good start. On the other hand, MaxLinear has been gaining share at vendors like Nokia (NOK) and Ericsson (ERIC), so there is at least some precedent for the company gaining share with new products.

The Outlook

MaxLinear's lower opex guidance is a significant modelling item, and it does improve the fair value for these shares. Although I have reduced my revenue estimate for 2019, shifting the model forward a year (and bringing that Infrastructure ramp closer) does make a difference. I'm looking for revenue to decline in 2019 but grow at a high single-digit annualized rate over the next five years and the next 10. I'm also expecting the increased contributions of higher-margin Infrastructure products and improved operating efficiency to drive adjusted FCF margins into the 20%'s, driving low double-digit FCF growth.

The "but" is that both my DCF and margin-driven valuation models don't get me to a compelling fair value now. I believe a price in the low $20s is fair, but that's where the shares already are after this rally.

The Bottom Line

This rally has soaked up what I might call the "pessimism discount" on MaxLinear, and I'm a little concerned that sentiment has shifted too quickly on chip stocks. A successful resolution of the U.S.-China trade issues would absolutely be a positive for the sector, particularly for MaxLinear, given its very large (70%+) skew to China, but I wouldn't call that a done deal yet. Resolution of that trade dispute is certain a potential positive driver, and 5G spending could accelerate and drive better revenue growth for MaxLinear, but I think the move in the stock price has shifted this more toward a story where future upside needs to be earned with better results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.