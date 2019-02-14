The IAU ETF Could Move Sideways Over The Near Term

While the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) ETF has rallied by about 11.10% since August 2018, it has been moving lower over the past two weeks. The performance of gold is strongly inversely correlated to movements in the US dollar, because the metal is a dollar-denominated commodity. The stronger the USD becomes, the more expensive it becomes to buy gold. Regardless of a dovish Fed, the dollar has been strengthening lately, which in turn has been hurting gold prices and consequently the IAU ETF. The chart below demonstrates the inverse correlation between the US Dollar Index (green line) and IAU (blue line). Let us assess the latest developments and drivers of the gold price to determine why the IAU ETF is likely to move sideways for the foreseeable future.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review

IAU tracks the price of gold by using the "LBMA Gold Price" as its underlying benchmark. The fund offers this exposure by holding physical gold in its portfolio. It seeks to offer a more convenient mechanism to invest in gold as an alternative to having to transport and store physical gold.

Risk note from prospectus:

Because the Trust does not have any income, it needs to sell gold to cover the Sponsor's Fee and expenses not assumed by the Sponsor. The Trust may also be subject to other liabilities (for example, as a result of litigation) that have also not been assumed by the Sponsor. The only source of funds to cover those liabilities will be sales of gold held by the Trust. Even if there are no expenses other than those assumed by the Sponsor, and there are no other liabilities of the Trust, the Trustee will still need to sell gold to pay the Sponsor's Fee. The result of these sales is a decrease in the amount of gold represented by each Share.

The reason I have chosen this ETF is because it offers a convenient investment vehicle through which exposure to physical gold can be achieved. Moreover, out off all ETFs that offer exposure to physical gold, this ETF has one of the highest Assets Under Management (AUM) according to ETFdb.com, currently standing at $12.4 billion. I consider AUM as a good indicator for how successful the fund has been in implementing its strategy to deliver on its objectives for investors. The higher its AUM, the more investors have allocated their capital towards the fund due to effective management. Furthermore, it has the highest average trading volume, presently at 14.5 million. Hence this means that the ETF has a very healthy level of liquidity. This is a good indicator for how easily investors can buy and sell shares in the ETF. Therefore, the higher the trading volume, the lower the liquidity risks.

US- China Trade War Headlines

Financial markets have been very sensitive to headlines regarding the latest developments from the US- China trade war, including the US Dollar and gold prices. Negative developments that reflect diminishing chances of a trade deal tend to strengthen the US Dollar amid safe-haven buying, which consequently causes the inversely correlated gold prices to move lower. Amid recent concerns that a deal may not be made due to the President Trump and Xi not meeting before March 1, gold has been facing downward pressure. Nevertheless, recent positive developments, such as Trump willing to delay the March 1 deadline, have raised hopes and been supportive for gold prices. Hence, until this issue is resolved, investors should expect volatility in gold prices. Though overall, a trade deal being made is favorable for gold, and IAU ETF.

Moderate Inflation

On Feb. 13, 2019, Consumer Price Index (NYSEARCA:CPI) data for January was released, which exhibited a y/y change of 1.6%. Lower oil prices over the past few months have been pushing inflation lower. Moreover, CPI (less food & energy) came in at 2.2%. Overall, the inflation measures are currently around the Fed’s 2% target, with the main CPI figure notably below target. Hence, inflation does not seem to be strong enough to warrant further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this year. This is likely to undermine the recent rally in the US Dollar, and support gold prices/ IAU ETF higher.

Other major central banks also dovish

While a dovish Fed this year is widely expected to push the US Dollar lower, and gold prices higher, investors should note that other major central banks around the world are also offering much more accommodative monetary policy guidance, such as the European Central Bank (ECB). Hence, this may undermine the ability of the USD to weaken against other major currencies, and thus could moderate any rallies in gold prices and IAU ETF going forward. Nevertheless, gold investors should keep an eye on future communication from the Fed, because if the Fed turns even more dovish from here, it could potentially provide further support to IAU ETF.

Bottom Line

Despite a dovish Fed, gold price and IAU ETF performance has not been favorable lately, as US-China trade dispute developments and other major central banks are turning dovish simultaneously, have been weighing on the security. While a resolution in the trade dispute could provide support to gold prices, if the Fed doesn’t turn more dovish than other central banks, then rallies in the IAU ETF could be limited going forward. The ETF is most likely to move sideways over the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.