Microchip Called The Bottom... But What Will The Bounce Look Like?

With Microchip's outperformance, the buy case is less compelling; there's still upside for Microchip from here, but near-term expectations may be running a little too hot.

Microchip guided down for the March quarter, like almost every other chip company, but management believes March will be the bottom for this correction.

Microchip’s (MCHP) CEO Stephen Sanghi has never been what you might call shy or retiring, but his call for the March quarter being the bottom of this cycle still got plenty of attention. In the case of Microchip, it may well be true, though there are caveats related to trade talks between the U.S. and China and not so much certainty on what the shape of the post-bottom bounce is going to look like.

I liked Microchip back in mid-September and the 10%-plus return since then has meaningfully outperformed semiconductors in general, as well as more MCHP-relevant comps like STMicroelectronics (STM), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), Texas Instruments (TXN), and NXP (NXPI). While I do think there are still attractive revenue and margin drivers in play here, I’m not quite as bullish as I was before and I think there are other names to consider in the MCU/analog/FPGA space.

Following The Pattern In The December Quarter

A lot of the December earnings reports from semiconductor stocks sounded very familiar – modest beats relative to sell-side expectations on the top line and decent margins, but weak guides for the March quarter.

For its part, Microchip reported 42% yoy growth in the quarter (boosted by the Microsemi acquisition) and a 6% sequential contraction, which was good for a small beat versus the sell-side. Microcontrollers (or MCUs) weren’t so strong, with revenue down 9% qoq, and memory was even weaker (down 15%), while analog was down 6%. FPGA revenue was up 9% sequentially. Microchip’s peers don’t have identical business or reporting structures, but STM and Cypress (CY), among others, saw broadly similar patterns in the quarter.

Gross margin was stronger than expected (almost a one-point beat), with GM improving almost a point year over year and half a point sequentially. Operating income fell almost 9% sequentially, though, with a 90bp decline in operating margin that was still more than a point ahead of analyst expectations as the company is ahead of schedule with deal synergies.

Inventory days are improving, but still elevated. Inventory days declined by 12 days from the prior quarter (ON Semiconductor (ON) reported a two-day increase), and the distributor inventory days improved by one day (to 36), though it’s still above the company’s long-term average. It sounds as though the Microsemi channel-stuffing issue has been remedied, with Microsemi distributor inventory stable with the prior quarter at 2.6 months (a level management feels is appropriate).

A Fairly Typical Guide, Albeit With A Twist

The pattern this quarter for semiconductor reports has been “okay quarter … but ugly guidance” and that’s even with most analysts having reduced expectations for 2019 going into the reporting cycle. Microchip pretty much fit the pattern, with management calling for a 1% to 12% sequential contraction in revenue, with a midpoint about 5% below the prior sell-side estimate.

Texas Instruments and Maxim (MXIM) gave similar ranges (3% to 10% contraction), with TI’s midpoint slightly less-bad (3% below prior consensus) and Maxim’s worse (9% below). Silicon Labs (SLAB) and STM guided weaker both in terms of the magnitude of the contraction and relative to the prior sell-side expectation, but STM management was more bullish on the second quarter and beyond.

And that brings me to the “twist” with Microchip’s guidance – the CEO called out March as the bottom and then repeated that the other day at a Goldman Sachs conference. Microchip believes excess Chinese inventory is basically gone and that its shipping at or under actual demand, and ON’s commentary was kinda/sorta in the same vein with respect to China. While Microchip hedged a little with the uncertainties over U.S.-China trade talks and a slowdown in data center (similar to what Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) said, but different than the experiences of Xilinx (XLNX) and Lattice (LSCC) ), it’s still a pretty bullish call.

Is it credible? Cyclical MCU declines usually last about a year (four quarters) and I think there could be some incremental risk in auto, industrial, and consumer electronics (appliances, electronics, etc.). On the other hand, as Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach noted, chip companies don’t rise and fall in lockstep and Microchip has wracked up more guide-downs so far than ON or Analog (ADI) and could be closer to the turn. Of course, management could be wrong, end-markets could slow more than expected, and that earlier phase of guide-downs could be just due to Microsemi’s channel stuffing.

I do think Microchip has some differentiated exposures that matter. With Microsemi, the company has better leverage to aerospace/defense, medical, and 5G, and I expect all of those to be comparatively strong markets in 2019 and 2020. Microchip also has incrementally less auto exposure now and isn’t all that vulnerable to handset weakness. All told, then, I can get behind the argument that Microchip could see a faster recovery than its sector peers, even if the post-March bounce may not be as strong as some bulls are now assuming.

The Outlook

I agree with Microchip’s comments at that GS conference that worries about the decline of 8-bit MCUs (where Microchip is strongest) are overdone; they’re still an important category and an area where Microchip can still make money. I also agree, at least in broad strokes, with the opportunities to improve gross margin through improved fab utilization and insourcing services (like test and assembly).

Although my expectations for this fiscal year and the next have come down over the past few months, I still see Microchip as likely to generate high single-digit long-term annualized revenue growth (mid-single-digit on an organic basis) and low double-digit FCF growth on improved gross and operating margins. I will note that Microchip still has considerable debt, but operating conditions would have to deteriorate significantly to make debt service a problem.

Running those numbers through my valuation models, though, I’m not as bullish on the opportunity today as before. I think the shares are more or less fairly valued on cash flow, offering a high single-digit annualized total return that is okay, but not compelling. I’ve tweaked my margin-based EV/EBITDA and EV/revenue multiples a bit, and the shares are less compelling here than before with the downturn in margin expectations since the fall of 2018. I can still see a path to the high $90’s for the shares, but it could take a little longer than I previously thought.

The Bottom Line

I thought Microchip was undervalued back in September, and I’m happy to see the outperformance since then. At the same time, I’m a little concerned that too many chip stocks have rallied a little too far too fast and I’m not so inclined to press my luck with Microchip. I think those who already own the shares have valid reasons to hold here, but I think there are more compelling ideas out there for new money.

