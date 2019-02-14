Can Consolidated Edison Power Your Portfolio?

Source

Consolidated Edison (ED) is a utility company that operates primarily in the New York metro market. For investors, investing in a utility stock provides a source of income which is relied upon and is resistant to economic headwinds. As a person who pays a bill to Orange and Rockland a division of Con-Ed, I would love nothing more than to receive a dividend back from the company I pay once a month. However, shares are only 10% off of their highs, and they offer a below-average yield. At this time, it may be ideal to hold off until the yield approaches a more historical average level. Being that utilities are low growth in nature, acquiring shares at an attractive price is important for long-term returns.

Performance

Consolidated Edison continues to offer the performance that should be expected from a utility.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In fact, it could be argued it performs even a bit better. With a beat on both the top and bottom lines driven by almost 4% revenue growth. This is, of course, attractive to shareholders who expect low growth. However, a quick look at the larger picture shows that the first 9 months have been quite subpar.

Source: 10-Q

The company has seen revenue growth of 3.5% for the nine months ended in September. It also saw a rise in the number of shares outstanding which certainly does not help the earnings per share numbers. EPS has only risen $0.05 for the year to this point. In fairness, this can be driven by seasonal factors as colder weather or warmer weather can change the demand for electric and gas. However, it is clear this is not a high growth business as one would probably know. The only way to grow is, of course, through acquisition or adding many customers. Since Con-Ed is not in a high growth area of the country, acquisition is the route it will be taking.

Source

Most recently, the company announced the acquisition of assets that produce power, so it can sell this power to its customers or other utilities. This is a great way for the company to expand its operations out of the current market it operates in and perhaps find a way into higher growth areas. In the future, the company may even make an acquisition of a utility company across the country to help grow at a faster rate.

If there was more growth in the future, we could assign a higher valuation to the shares and perhaps take a lower yield. However, until then, valuation is important for any new investor in the stock.

Valuation

Looking at the valuation from a historical perspective, we see that shares are trading at elevated levels as well.

Source: Morningstar

Shares of ED trade at a higher P/S, P/CF, P/B, and P/FE than they have in the last 5 years. This implies that shares are trading at a premium which could be due to a few different reasons. The recent narrative change from the Federal Reserve about less rate hikes generally drives yield-hungry investors into stocks like Consolidated Edison. Additionally, a worrisome global growth picture makes Con-Ed a safe place to park some cash. These things generally drive utility stocks higher. However, there are some peers in which yield can be harvested at better valuations.

Con-Ed actually trades at the highest forward P/E and has the lowest yield compared to peers. This once again implies shares are just too expensive right now.

Lastly, looking at historical yield, we can gather if shares are offering a more or less attractive dividend than they normally otherwise would.

Source: Yieldchart

The average yield for the past 24 years for ED has been 5%. Currently, with shares yielding 3.8%, the shares are yielding at one of the lowest levels they ever have. For investors who like to buy shares when they seem to be sold off, a higher yield would imply better value. However, currently, this is the opposite and yet again implies shares are expensive.

Conclusion

For yield hungry investors who like a stable yield and a recession-resistant company, utilities are often the best choice. However, at this time, Con-Ed trades above its average valuation for the past 5 years. The shares also have one of the lowest yields at this time since 1995. For investors who want to be in the sector, there are better options, which we will soon evaluate. For those who would like to own Con-Ed, waiting until shares offer a 4.5%+ yield would be ideal. I would also like to see shares begin to be repurchased instead of an increase in shares that continues to dilute shareholders. At this time, Con-Ed shares are not worth adding, but we will revisit in the future.

