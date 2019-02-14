Blackbaud Is Boosting Investment To Revive Growth

We think the shares are fully priced, for now.

In order to arrest the slowdown in growth, it is investing heavily but returns on that aren't really materializing before 2020.

The company has a leading market position, but it is suffering from slowing growth.

The company, like so many other software solution providers, is moving to the cloud and this process is well underway.

Blackbaud (BLKB), the maker of software for non-profit institutions is yet another company that is in transition to the cloud. That should be welcomed, especially as it allows the company to improve its recurring revenues and cement its leading position in this space.

However, growth has slowed down a lot and the company is increasing investing quite a bit, guiding operating margin a couple of points lower this year and predicting new revenue growth will not really materialize before 2020.

So, while the company is the undisputed leader in the space and the shift to the cloud and the new initiatives are very welcome, we don't see compelling reasons to buy immediately.

Here are the most important themes that we're going to discuss:

Growth is in the single digits, even if marred a bit by the change in business model

But the company is increasing its TAM and there are possible network effects here

It has very little competition

They are piling on the investments in sales and R&D

Here is a longer-term overview which serves as a point of reference:

Data by YCharts

There has been a considerable amount of growth and operational improvement, although, in GAAP, the latter has recently stalled or (in the case of net income) even gone backwards, we'll get to that below.

Revenue growth is declining, but this is at least in part an optical effect from the shift in business model towards recurring cloud revenues. But that's almost done, just 10% of revenue is from on-premise licenses and the decline of that will accelerate to 25% this year (Q4CC):

One-time services and other revenue represented only 10% of total revenue mix and declined $6 million in the quarter which is a 21% decline versus Q4 of 2017

For this year, the company is expecting 5% organic growth, but that's still lower than the overall market (growing at 7%). This is simply the result of the change in business model, the migration from on-premise one-time licenses towards recurring revenues from the cloud.

As a result, one-time services is dropping off dramatically and that will even accelerate to -25% this year. With the process well advanced, there is also less uplift (additional sales to newly migrated customers) and there are costs of migration and keeping double infrastructure (like servers).

The change in the business model also has produced a 1% loss in retention, which is actually quite substantial given the single-digit growth. The company has a four-point strategy for increasing results, from the earnings deck:

Investing

The company is investing in growth through various means. First, it is making a sustained effort to increase its own sales force, which has been growing at roughly 10% a year, but the company is doubling that effort to 20% growth.

That only started to happen in earnest at the end of Q4, so the cost of that will emerge in H1 2019, and that shows in a decline in operating margins (see below) but not yet in increased revenues, most of which is not expected before 2020.

TAM increase

The company has considerable ground to cover yet in its main markets:

The company has three main TAM increasing initiatives which together increase their TAM by $4B:

They launched a new cloud-based solution for faith-based communities (churches).

The extended cloud for higher education institutions.

The company has developed an integrated cloud initiative for nonprofits in partnership with Microsoft (MSFT), with the first solution called nonprofits resource management.

This deal with Microsoft has other advantages (Q4CC):

Yes the Microsoft field team gets quoted credit because our solutions run on Azure. So those are not connected. So it's a really great go to market model doesn't cost us anymore and we can leverage Microsoft's reach into market and in turn they leverage our reach.

Basically, they are leveraging their cloud and sales force, given the large ramp in their own sales efforts (see below), that seems like a smart strategy to us.

Innovating and adding new segments have been made that much easier as a result of Blackbaud SKY, their cloud platform, as we have often described the advantages of the Swiss army knife business model of SaaS platforms here in the pages of SA.

For instance, having already extensive solutions in place for K-12 educational institutions, it wasn't a big leap towards extending these to the higher education sector (Q4CC):

Blackbaud SKY enabled us to extend our proven K-12 private school solutions up market to higher education with significantly advanced functionality.

With additional services like (Q4CC):

enrollment management, learning management, content management, student information and tuition management capabilities.

Not only does the company develop new solutions, but it also acquires them, like that of YourCause (Q4CC):

an industry leader in enterprise, corporate social responsibility and employee engagement technology. YourCause stood out as an innovative, flexible and scalable software provider with an impressive customer portfolio, including Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike, along with exceptional customer satisfaction and retention. Hundreds of companies like Dell, AT&T and Samsung have chosen YourCause to enable over 8 million people to process roughly $250,000 in donations every business hour.

That acquisition could produce some small cannibalization as the company itself had a solution for some part of what YourCause can do, but the latter is much more sophisticated and broad based. Management argues it adds $500M to their TAM with $20-25M in additional revenue from them this year.

Once again, it's integrated into the SKY platform which was pretty easy according to management. The platform is adding more revenue streams and has become a veritable Swiss army knife.

One should also not underestimate potential network effects here (Q4CC):

The really cool fit with YourCause is it gives us a very large global footprint with businesses in a very near adjacency, which is giving and volunteering, and so it's very much a close near adjacency for us. And their platform has provided donations to over 100,000 nonprofits and there are over 300,000 nonprofits globally registered in over 170 countries. And as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, there's over 8 million employees on the platform that give almost $250,000 every business hour. So it's a big reach and it creates an interesting opportunity for more of a network effect for us, given the number of nonprofits that have received donations, arguably many are not Blackbaud customers.

JustGiving, another new initiative has just been launched in Q1 in the US, but revenues this year will be modest.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margins should improve:

One-time revenues, which are declining, also have the lowest gross margins.

Duplicate cost of infrastructure, data centers will disappear once the cloud transformation is complete.

Apart from the reduction in duplicate infrastructure, the move to the cloud has other benefits from a cost perspective (Q4CC):

As we move more to the cloud, we need less implementation. We're certainly doing less customization.

But the big investments in sales and R&D are likely to keep operating margins depressed this year, guided at 17%, quite a bit below recent numbers:

In order to mitigate the impact of the new investments in sales and R&D, the company has also embarked on a program to drive sales effectiveness, that is, to increase the sales productivity (the second strategic pillar) and increase operational efficiency (the fourth strategic pillar), from the Q4CC:

We expect to gain operating efficiencies beyond 2019 with future annual before tax savings of between $5 million and $6 million per year beginning in 2020.

Cash

The free cash flow margin is pretty healthy and so is their balance sheet, although this is not without debt. The company has incurred debt several times for acquisitions and the free cash flow generation has allowed leverage to come back down after each:

The company holds $30.8M in cash and equivalents and $387.1M in debt (all but $7.5M is long term). The company also pays a dividend and the yield is a modest 0.62%.

Guidance

CapEx is expected to be $45-55M, similar to last year and it will decrease after this year. Management confirmed a guess from an analyst on the Q4CC for the organic growth in 2019 at around 5-6% (excluding YourCause).

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The investments have led to a guided EPS decline this year, from $2.49 in 2018 to $2.20 (mid-point) this year ($2.21 is the average analyst expectation).

Conclusion

There are lots of positives, most notably the shift to the cloud, with now 90% of revenues recurring and the dominant position the company has in the space.

We also like the increased TAM, but this is requiring a considerable investment effort which isn't going to pay off before 2020 with EPS probably even declining a bit this year.

Its cooperation with Microsoft for nonprofit resource management is a clever way to enlist the sales force of this giant, we hope more such deals are possible.

As the shares are already not cheap, we see no reason to dive-in in the short-term, although they could still be attractive in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.