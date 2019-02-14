Sun Life Financial: Dark Clouds Dissipating, Sunny Outlook Ahead

Sun Life Financial is attractive to value and income investors for its low valuation and attractive dividend.

By Jonathan Weber

Sun Life Financial's (NYSE:SLF) stock is inexpensive, high-yielding, and should see significant share price gains throughout the coming years. This financial corporation looks like a promising buy right here.

As a cheap dividend stock, Sun Life Financial looks like a good fit for investors that seek above-average income, in combination with strong total return potential.

Company Overview

Sun Life Financial is a financial corporation that is active in several markets. The company offers insurances as well as wealth management services to its customers. Its offerings include group benefits and retirement services.

Sun Life Financial was founded more than 150 years ago, in 1865, and the company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Right now, Sun Life Financial is valued at $21 billion.

Source: Sun Life Financial presentation

The company points out that its business model is diversified across business segments (wealth management and insurance), as well as on a geographical basis, as Sun Life Financial has sizeable operations in the US, in Canada, and in Asia.

Sun Life Financial has a strong balance sheet and is not engaged in overly risky segments of the financial market, which has resulted in a performance during the last financial crisis that beat that of many of its peers. Sun Life Financial's earnings took a hit during those years, but the company remained profitable, and it was able to maintain its dividend at pre-crisis levels, whereas many of its peers had to cut their payouts.

Recent Results and Growth Outlook

Sun Life Financial reported its fourth quarter and full year results on February 13. The company grew its revenues at a sizeable pace of 6.7% compared to the prior year's quarter, its top line totaled $6.2 billion during Q4. This solid revenue growth rate was possible due to a very strong pace of insurance sales, as Sun Life Financial's wealth management business took a hit during the fourth quarter. The equity market downturn made Sun Life Financial's assets under management decline, although the AuM reduction was not as harsh as the ones of many other asset managers, as Sun Life Financial's assets under management declined by just 2.5%.

Sun Life Financial was able to earn $0.89 per share during the fourth quarter, which was up by double digits versus the previous year's quarter, despite the headwinds from troubled equity markets during Q4.

Going forward, Sun Life Financial targets earnings per share growth of 8% to 10% a year, which is slightly less than the earnings per share growth rate that Sun Life Financial has achieved between 2013 and 2018 (12% a year). Maintaining a high relative earnings growth rate gets harder over time, as the earnings base continues to grow, which is why it is not surprising that Sun Life Financial will likely not be able to grow its earnings per share by double digits going forward.

Growing assets under management (without the impact of troubled equity markets), growth for Sun Life Financial's Asian business, operating leverage that allows for margin expansion, and share repurchases that are a tailwind for Sun Life Financial's earnings per share growth are the levers that the company can pull in order to grow its bottom line throughout the next couple of years.

Valuation and Dividend Analysis

Sun Life Financial has earned $3.65 during fiscal 2018, which was substantially more than what the analyst community had forecasted, primarily due to the fact that Q4 was a lot better than what analysts had feared. The consensus estimate for 2019 is for earnings per share of $3.95.

Data by YCharts

With shares trading at $35 right here, Sun Life Financial is valued at just 8.9 times this year's expected earnings right now. During the last decade, Sun Life Financial has been valued at 13.3 times net profits, on average, which is substantially more than the company's current valuation.

Even if we assume that Sun Life Financial will not be valued at 13+ times net profits in the future again, due to the fact that its earnings growth rate will likely be a bit lower going forward, compared to how fast the company grew in the past, it still looks undervalued right here.

When we assume that Sun Life Financial could trade at 11-12 times net profits a couple of years down the road, its shares could see an annual tailwind from multiple expansion of a couple of percentage points. This is a nice addition to the company's total return outlook, just as its above-average dividend yield.

Sun Life Financial pays out about $1.50 a year in dividends (dividends are declared in CAD, which is why the payout can vary to some extent when translated to US$), which equates to a dividend yield of roughly 4.3% right here. This is more than twice the broad market's dividend yield, which makes Sun Life Financial attractive for income-oriented investors. The dividend was grown at a high single-digit pace throughout the last couple of years, which means that inflation-adjusted income rises steadily.

At the same time, Sun Life Financial's dividend payout ratio is relatively low, at just 41% during 2018, which is why the dividend looks relatively safe. Even during the last financial crisis, the company did not have to cut its payout, although it stopped growing its dividend for a while. Compared to many other financial corporations, Sun Life Financial's dividend still looks relatively reliable.

Final Thoughts

Sun Life Financial's business model, which rests on several pillars, both regarding the industries it is active in and the geographic markets it targets, makes the company relatively resilient. During Q4, when asset manager pure play companies suffered a lot from the equity market troubles, Sun Life Financial was still able to grow its profits at a sizeable pace.

We believe that Sun Life Financial is attractive for income-focused investors due to its above-average dividend yield, solid dividend growth, and relatively low dividend payout ratio. On top of that, Sun Life Financial could also produce sizeable share price gains over the coming years, due to a combination of earnings per share growth and multiple expansion potential, as shares trade at a quite low valuation right here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.