Is GE Really Undervalued By $68 Billion?

Power had a negative operating income of 12.9% of sales or $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter alone. It faces the need for more facility closings and employee terminations.

The valuation of the GE segments is difficult to understand. Renewable Energy is valued at $15 billion, which is a P/E of 100. A P/E of 20 yields a value.

The spinoff of Healthcare and Oil and Gas is assumed to provide cash of $75 - $100 billion. However, the CEO of GE, Larry Culp, believes the number is $44.

GE (GE) will likely recover but it will be a long slow struggle. The recent article, “GE: Undervalued By About $68 Billion” by Victor Dergunov on February 7, valued GE’s remaining segments and cash from spinoffs at $231 billion. He did not explain how he developed these estimates. He is very optimistic expecting Power to stabilize this year and possibly begin growing again by 2021. This appears to color his numbers. A valuation based on income and GE estimates produces a value of $148 billion, which is an $83 billion difference. A detailed explanation of how this value was developed is provided. However, valuations are opinions. To help the reader decide which valuation is a reliable guide to investment, both valuations for each segment are compared. GE’s recovery will be slow and risky, so it is not going to produce a sharp increase in price in the next year. It is a sell.

Healthcare, Oil and Gas Spinoff

The $231 billion estimate projects these spinoffs would produce $75 billion to $100 billion. GE CEO, Larry Culp, does not agree. Culp’s January 31 presentation includes the following text:

$50 B Source:

$18B Healthcare debt/pension transfer - $30B+ BHGE, Transportation

$30B+ BHGE, Transportation, and up to <50% of Healthcare

Larry Culp is projecting $50 billion from the spinoffs. However, Transportation will provide $6 billion ($2.9 in cash and shares to be sold later for a total of $6 billion) so the Healthcare, and Oil and Gas are projected to provide $44 billion not the $75 to $100 Billion.

Power

In the United States, the conservation efforts have worked. Electric power output is declining and renewable power is generating an increasing amount of electricity. Most of the sales remaining are in under developed countries. Power orders and revenue in the fourth quarter and full year were down 19% to 25% despite a major effort to expand aftermarket service. The Wall Street Journal on February 13 wrote that Power’s $92 Billion backlog included troubled orders. They wrote: “We certainly have some business that we need to work through where the margins and the cash generation isn’t great,” Mr. Culp said in a recent interview. The new GE boss called it an “inheritance tax”.

The operating income in the fourth quarter was negative 12.9% of revenue for a loss of $872 million, which turned full year 2018 to a loss. More facilities must be closed and people terminated. There is a residual service business of unknown size and profitability. With increasing losses and more costly restructuring, the Power business is hard to give away. It will produce large losses in 2019.

Capital

GE was able to sell $15 billion of selected good assets in 2018 and it will run down the assets and debt. Capital‘s huge long term care insurance and mortgage surprise losses make the sale of Capital almost impossible.

Renewable Energy

The renewable market is excellent, but the price competition is intense. The full year operating margin was 3% of revenue in the full year and 2% in the fourth quarter. The full year was hit with liquidated damages and other problems. The fourth quarter was hit especially hard.

Working with the full year’s operating income, reduced 1% by functions previously provided by corporate and 21% taxes, yields a net income of $150 million. With a P/E of 20, the business is valued at $ 3 billion.

Aviation

Aviation, with the reduction for corporate functions and taxes, has a high P/E, but the growth is high so $100 billion is reasonable.

Valuation Comparison

Non- Operating Benefits and Corporate Function Costs

In 2018, GE incurred the following costs:

Corporate Items $2.8 Billion

Non-Operating benefit costs $ 2.8 Billion

Subtotal $5.6 Billion

Non-Operating benefit costs are pensions and medical costs for employees of operations that no longer exist. GE has a large number of people retired from former operations. With more restructuring that number will grow. The corporate organizations have been drastically cut and they will be cut again. However, some functions such as productivity, international expansion, research and development, normally done in segments, are done in corporate.

Income Post Spinoff

The 2018 segment profit was $10,285 million. Using 2018 numbers, the post spinoff segment profit would be $2.5 billion lower. This is with income from the spinoffs. This is not a projection of 2019. Aviation profits will be up, but so will Power losses.

Conclusion

GE faces difficult years ahead. Investors need to be realistic. Those expecting a quick gain could lose. Capital produced two large losses in the last two years so no one really understands the problems remaining in that sector. The Power market is declining and it has troubled orders in its backlog. The best case is a slow recovery with negative earnings surprises. GE aviation profit comes primarily from aftermarket service. It will continue to grow rapidly. That is not enough. It is a sell.

