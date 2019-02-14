Technically Speaking For February 14

The Census released the latest retail sales report, which showed a 1.2% M/M decline. Here are the two relevant data series from the report:

The top left chart shows total retail sales; the right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change. The bottom left is total sales ex-autos while the right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change. The size of the drop -- especially for December -- is very concerning. There are, however, two important caveats. First, the government shutdown may have depressed sentiment and activity. Second, equity market volatility may have had a similar impact. A rebound is possible in the next few months.

EU GDP continues to decrease. The latest report contained a .2% Q/Q growth rate and 1.2% Y/Y percentage increase. The big four economies' performances were mixed, with the following Q/Q and Y/Y percentage changes for 4Q18: Germany (0%, .6%), Italy (-.2%, .1%), France (.3%, .9%), and Spain (.7%, 2.4%). French and Italian growth has been poor for the last four quarters. Germany barely avoided a technical recession (and still might if future revisions lower 4Q18 growth numbers). Only Spain has performed well since 1Q18. Add in the recent decline in industrial production and you have two good reasons for concern.

Let's check in with 4Q GDP predictions from the Atlanta and NY Fed: The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now took a sharp turn today thanks to the weak retail sales report. It is now 1.5% The NY Fed, contrast, is 2.4% -- although it might drop over the next few days as a result of the retail sales number. Calculated Risk has a post that shows how Goldman and Merrill have lowered their growth estimates as a result of the weak retail sales report.

Normally, I look at a performance table here. However, the markets were mostly unchanged today. Yesterday, I noted that the shorter-term charts were strong. Today, I'll be taking a look at some daily charts, all of which are solid as well.

The SPY has moved through the 200-day EMA and is forming a curving channel. Momentum is rising while the shorter EMAs have moved through the 200-day EMA. The 50-day EMA will move through the 200-day EMA soon. The QQQ is in a solid uptrend. The shorter EMAs are through the 200-day EMA and momentum is rising. The only drawback to this chart is volume is decreasing. The IWM just moved through the 200-day EMA. The shorter EMAs are all moving higher, although they are still below the 200-day EMA. The MACD is rising.

Let's look at some of the major sector ETFs, starting with the XLK: Tech is above the 200-day EMA. It has been in an uptrend since the beginning of the year. All the shorter EMAs are rising; the 10-day is now above the 200-day and the other two will soon follow. Momentum is rising. Industrials started to rally at the end of last year. Prices are now above the 200-day EMA; the 10 and 20-day EMA are above the 200-day EMA and momentum is rising. Staples have been rallying since the end of last year. Prices are above the 200-day EMA as are all the shorter EMAs. Momentum is moving higher.

Not only are the major averages in solid uptrends, so are some of the major ETFs. This means the market is in a very good place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.