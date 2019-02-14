Birchcliff Energy: Free Cash Flow At A Fair Price

Q4 earnings and the 2019 guidance confirm the company will generate free cash flow while keeping the production flat.

Birchcliff (OTCPK:BIREF) released the Q4 results and updated the 2019 guidance. As announced before, the company will keep the production flat in 2019 to generate free cash flow.

Thanks to the market diversification and with lower costs, the company generated positive netbacks. Also, the reserves increased compared with last year. And management raised the dividend to show its confidence. But as the debt is still high, management should focus more on the debt reduction.

Besides these encouraging results, I have some doubts around the sustaining capex management announced. Of course, challenging the level of sustaining capex impacts the total netbacks and valuation.

With conservative assumptions, the company seems fairly valued. But let's have a closer look at the Q4 results before getting into the details of the valuation.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Marketing diversification boosted the Q4 results

The 2018 average production increased by 13% YoY. But as management plans to keep the production flat in 2019, the Q4 production dropped by 5%.

Source: press release Q4 2018

Despite the drop in oil prices during Q4 and thanks to the higher realized gas prices, the total average sales price stayed above C$22/boe. The company managed to sell gas at prices above C$3/mcfe thanks to the marketing diversification to the Dawn hub in the U.S.

The table below highlights the difference between the realized prices at the AECO hub in Canada and the Dawn hub.

Source: press release Q4 2018

Even with higher transport costs to bring gas to the U.S, the net difference is important. Birchcliff realized gas prices more than three times higher - after transportation costs - with the Dawn hub compared to the Canadian hub.

Birchcliff will continue diversifying its natural gas markets to reduce its exposure to AECO prices. The company has a 10-year agreement to transported natural gas to the Dawn.

Of course, transporting gas to the U.S. instead of dealing with local deliveries involves costs. The guidance below shows the extra transportation commitment outside of the AECO hub will raise the per unit transportation costs by about C$1/mcfe.

Source: press release Q4 2018

But if the price differences between Canadian and U.S. hubs persist in 2019, the strategy will still increase the netbacks.

Besides the 10-year transportation commitments to the Dawn hub, the company is even more exposed to the U.S. hub prices. The table below shows the long-term AECO hedges against the NYMEX prices over the next few years.

Source: press release Q4 2018

Thus, in 2019, approximately 65% of the natural gas production will be sold at prices that are not based on AECO.

The per unit operating costs and the total cash costs were stable in Q4 compared with the last few quarters. The lower royalties compensated for the higher transport costs.

Source: author, based on company reports

And as a result of lower Q4 production, lower realized prices, and with comparable costs YoY, adjusted funds flow amounted to C$81.5 million, corresponding to a 16% decrease.

But with total capital expenditures of C$52.9 million, the company generated enough free cash flow to cover the C$8.57 million dividends for the common and preferred shares. And the net debt decreased.

But the debt ratios are still high. If we consider the preferred shares as debt, the net debt to adjusted TTM funds flow ratio amounts to 2.3. Yet, management decided to raise the dividend on the common shares. The 5% dividend increase is modest, though. But the extra cash outflow would be better used to reduce the net debt.

Also, if management believes the stock price doesn't reflect the value of the company, increasing the dividend instead of repurchasing shares destroys value for shareholders.

In any case, the dividend to common shareholders will amount to about C$28 million in 2019.

What's the real sustaining capex?

Management announced the goal of keeping the production flat in 2019. Also, based on the assumptions listed in the table below, the adjusted funds flow is expected to amount to about C$330 million.

Source: press release Q4 2018

But the level of capex required to keep the production flat is not clear. Management highlighted the sustaining capex would amount to about C$180 million. But this estimation excludes the C$39 million cash acquisition that took place on January 3rd.

Although this acquisition includes a growth component, it also includes a production of 700 boe/d that is part of the flat production guidance.

Besides, management also communicated about the total capex for 2019 at C$245 million, including the acquisition. And it also communicated on the F&D capital expenditures at C$204 million.

All these different capex amounts will lead to a flat production in 2019.

Source: press release Q4 2018

I summarized below the different capex management communicated. I also calculated the corresponding per unit capex, taking the mid-point of the production guidance at 77,000 boe/d into account.

Source: author, based on company reports

To estimate a conservative sustaining capex, I considered the total capex that included the acquisition (C$245 million). Then, I deducted the growth capex management alluded to (C$20 million).

Thus, with my estimation of the sustaining capex of C$225 million and with C$330 million of expected cash flow, the company will generate about C$105 million of free cash flow while keeping the production flat.

A fair market valuation

With my estimation of the sustaining capex at C$8.01/mcfe, the company realized total netbacks of about C$3/mcfe before hedging over the last few quarters.

Source: author, based on company reports

For the intrinsic valuation, I assume the company will generate total netbacks at the same level as during the last few quarters (C$3/mcfe). I apply a 12x multiple to the profits the company would realize while keeping the production flat.

Source: author, based on company reports

With these assumptions, I estimate the fair value of the company at about C$3.55/share, which corresponds to the current market valuation.

Conclusion

The Q4 earnings and the 2019 guidance confirm the company will generate free cash flow in 2019 while keeping the production flat and with prudent prices assumptions. As the net debt is still high, I would have preferred management to focus on the debt reduction instead of raising the dividend.

Besides, excluding the acquisition costs from the sustaining capex is an optimistic assumption from management. The production from the acquisition is part of the flat production guidance.

Thus, with my estimation of the sustaining capex and assuming realized prices will stay similar compared to the previous quarters, I value the company at C$3.55/share.

