Death Sentence For Airbus A380

The Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 made headlines more than once in February and AeroAnalysis has also analysed certain rumors and announcements during the month. Since December 2018, I have been working on an analysis that had a heavy Dubai and Emirates focused look on the Airbus A380. While we were writing that report it started to become extremely clear that Airbus might be axing the program before I could even finish the report. That is also what happened as Airbus has announced it will cease production in 2021. The report is still unfinished but we intend to finish it and still publish it because it is not solely about the Airbus A380. While axing the program is painful, we do expect that investors will be more than supportive of the decision.

Source: Wikimedia

I could do a full blown history rehash on the Airbus A380 and where it went wrong, but this is likely something for later. In this report, I want to have a look at some key events in recent years that accelerated the demise of the superjumbo and I provide a backlog overview, probably the last one.

Failed business case

So the business case for the Airbus A380 was build on airport congestion. The idea was that as demand for air travel increases, the airport grounds as well as the skies gets busier. Airbus’ vision has always been that instead of doing costly airport capacity expansion or complete new airports the solution would be for airlines to buy bigger aircraft. That thought makes a lot of sense, but you need to get everything right for the aircraft to work from timing to economics to size. For the Airbus A380 that simply wasn’t the case. That’s a rough sketch of why the Airbus A380 failed over the long term.

Fragile demand

While Airbus forecast demand for the Airbus A380 or the Very Large Aircraft segment in the thousands, there never really has been supporting order inflow. Partly driven by network shifts, but also by timing and technology. With a failed business case, it is also likely that demand will be off compared to projected figures, what we found is that Airbus was off by roughly 50% on its projection for VLA demand and it shows that the Airbus A380 was more project driven by ego than market sense, because you can be a bit off but being 50% off is just too much. That means the A380 either was never meant to be a success or was a high risk development comparable to the development of the Boeing (BA) 747 back in the day.

The only airline for which the Airbus A380 did work was Emirates. Emirates operates from Dubai International Airport and to continue growing the hub, the airline expanded the airport but it could not extend the number of runways. So Dubai remained an airport with 2 runways meaning that these are the busiest runways in the world and for growth to continue not only was expansion required, but the number of passengers per take off or landing had to increase; The Airbus A380 was the solution. Two airports that have a similar runway set up and are hitting capacity limits are the airports of Hong Kong and London Heathrow. Both of these airports do receive the Airbus A380, but have opted for the construction of an additional runway to increase capacity. So the business case for the Airbus A380 is extremely specific. Emirates needed the aircraft, there is no doubt about that but they also had the growth profile and travel classes to make the economics of the aircraft work.

Making the economics work

Source: allesoverdubai.info

The choice for the Airbus A380 made sense for Emirates because of the capacity and the growth of traffic on Dubai International, but an another important element is the floor space of the Airbus A380 which allowed Emirates to build a high class travel experience. It was not the only airline to do so, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways offer similar travel experience. What is often said is that these airlines only could realize this because they are state-owned. That is only part of the story. Reality is that the Middle East with oil business and, more specific to Dubai, banking and real estate has the business travellers who are willing to pay for the premium travel experience and that is one of the reasons why the Airbus A380 worked for these operators. The aircraft did work best for Emirates, because Dubai is an important hub and works on growing is tourism sector. The Airbus A380 is big enough to offer premium experience as well as capacity in 1 aircraft for an expansion restricted airport. That last sentence truly shows that multiple boxes need to be ticked for the A380 to work for an airline.

Even then the Airbus A380 is no guarantee for success. From 2014, onward we saw business travel demand softening and that directly does something to the economics of the aircraft. Economics is not just about the costs, it also about the possibility to generate certain revenues via different seating classes. So softening demand for business travel meant a higher break-even load factor for the Airbus A380.

Emirates, however, was still a fan of the Airbus A380 and it ordered more aircraft in 2015 with a focus on economy class. To lower costs it looked for fuel burn reductions. Up until that point Engine Alliance provided the GP7200 turbofans for Emirates’ superjumbos but the engine maker did not respond to requests to put effort to reduce the specific fuel consumption of the turbofans. So, instead Emirates ordered the turbofans from Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF). Rolls Royce did promise fuel burn reductions, but ended up not meeting expectations leaving Emirates frustrated and that has been a major contributor to the acceleration in the axing of the Airbus A380 program.

Dubai Airshow 2017 to 2019

Source: Aviation International News

In 2016, it became clear that Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF) would not take its remaining aircraft on order, while Air France converted its outstanding orders some months later and Qatar Airways had no plans on exercising its options. That didn’t come as a surprise, because months prior to the first announcements AeroAnalysis already determined that as much as 35% of the backlog for the Airbus A380 would never see delivery.

At that point it was already clear that if no lifeline, in the form of order inflow ,was provided, the Airbus A380 program would die an early death. By November 2017, it was expected that Emirates would place an additional order for the Airbus A380 giving the program some breathing space. However, Emirates asked for a production guarantee for at least 15 years, and at that point there was no way in which Airbus could provide such guarantee without an order from Emirates being part of that guarantee. As expected, Emirates ended up ordering more aircraft, which allowed more customers to step away from their orders resulting in a deflation of the order book and should have motivated Airbus to increase its sales efforts for the superjumbo.

A year after the Dubai Airshow it became clear that Emirates wasn’t pleased with the Rolls Royce turbofans. That highly likely was a moment at which Emirates as the prime customer started doubting its continued commitment to the program. Emirates had been adding capacity in excess of revenue growth to keep Airbus’ production system running for an aircraft that did not meet Emirates’ expectations in terms of fuel burn and the residual value was the scrap value of the aircraft. Even for Emirates there comes a point where it simply no longer is worth it to keep aiding Airbus. Airbus had also not been able to secure a single order despite pitching an Airbus A380 partnership to China and Air France (OTCPK:AFRAF), an existing customer was set to ditch half of its A380 fleet. At that moment Emirates likely knew enough and probably an fleet and order review had already begun at the latest in late 2018, because situation was hopeless and rumours about an order switch bubbled up in January 2019.

In January, Qantas which had shown no move in recent years to formally cancel its order did cancel its order and at that point, even before the mainstream media reported an imminent shutdown of the superjumbo program, we already observed that a decision to shut down the program was near:

..scratching the order gives Airbus more clarity on the order book as it possibly prepares to axe the program…

Cancellation

Table 1: Airbus A380 Orders and Deliveries (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Emirates has decided to cancel 39 out of 53 unfilled orders, which leaves the airline with 14 unfilled orders. The reason why the airline did not cancel all its orders likely is because it does depend on some A380 deliveries to cope with demand for air travel in 2020-2021 during the EXPO 2020, which is held in Dubai. Beyond that point no deliveries will occur and with ANA as the other customer for the type, which is more of a forced marriage between ANA and the A380, rather than a choice there simply is no backlog and no future.

In 2015, we marked orders from 7 customers to be unlikely to see delivery of their (remaining orders).

Those customers were:

Air Austral (2 units) Air France (2 units) Amedeo (20 units) Hong Kong Airlines (10) Virgin Atlantic (6) Transaero/Air Accord (4/3) Qantas (8)

Five out of those 7 customers did step away from their orders. Amedeo and Air Accord remained in the order book either to avoid penalties or because prepayments were already made. These 2 orders and the cancellation of some frames from Emirates might be reflected in the February order book update from Airbus.

What is interesting is that including the now cancelled Emirates order, Airbus needed to sell ‘just’ 24 aircraft to satisfy Emirates’ desire for a production guarantee until 2032. British Airways which could possibly take 6-12 aircraft was interested, so another 12 should have come from other customers. Airbus wasn’t able to sell those jets. Even with interest from British Airways for the superjumbo, Airbus showed no willingness to lower the price to desired levels, which might be an indication that they already had decided to axe the program at an earlier stage. Interesting to note is that the Airbus A380 will produce and deliver the superjumbo at a minimum rate of 6 aircraft per year for just 2 years, which fully supports our view that scaling down production happened far too late.

Timing of announcement

The timing of the announcement to axe the superjumbo program is not quite a surprise. Airbus CEO Enders will be leaving the company later this year just like CFO Harald Wilhelm; By axing the program now they leave a relatively clean ship for the next executive management to take over. One should also take into account that John Leahy stepped down last year and he was a big advocate of the Airbus A380. Axing the program has been the most logical decision for some years but possibly Airbus didn’t want to axe the program as long as Leahy was still in. If there was somebody who could sell this aircraft to a customer, it was him. The last serious effort to revive sales likely was when Airbus pitched an A380 partnership to China and before that pitched the A380plus at the 2017 Paris Airshow.

What is interesting to note is that the financial consequences of the nearing program shutdown are already partially incorporated. A €463 million charge has been recognized in the full year results for 2018. What this shows is that the decision to axe the program was already made in 2018, but shut down costs don’t go in the billions as some critics earlier suggested.

Conclusion

The nearing shutdown of the Airbus A380 is far from a surprise. In 2018, there was a tiny bright spot as Emirates ordered more aircraft but that bright spot dimmed rather quickly as Rolls Royce and Emirates couldn’t reach an agreement on the next batch of deliveries and Airbus was unable to find new customers for the jet. Production of the Airbus A380 was loss making and with no mid to long term prospects to gain orders and bring the aircraft to 2025-2035 standards there was absolutely no reason for Emirates or Airbus to keep the program alive while there were other more profitable aircraft available to produce and operate.

