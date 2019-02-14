Spotting The Cloud Economy Winners - New Relic

New Relic sits in a sweet spot to monitor and identify which components are working, and alert businesses of failures to be fixed in quick time.

Companies that are best of breed component providers, the cloud providers, the service and monitoring providers are coming together to fulfill these complex services needed to support this disruption.

Introduction to New Relic application management

As we look around what's happening today, there is a massive transformation of the digital space and the entire business commerce is being disrupted. In the old days, we had monolithic software providers, wiring the internet 2.0 with a complete stack, for instance, an Oracle (ORCL) or Microsoft (MSFT) or IBM (IBM). Today, the play has changed to best of breed component providers, the cloud providers, the service monitoring providers, and the software app providers creating complex services and leading to better digital experiences and efficiencies. This has led to companies having multiple stacks of complex systems that provides for superior customer experience management (CEM). When there is a breakdown of these systems, identifying and quickly restoring the service back is dependent on these monitoring tools, which identify issues from servers to software suites and to the infrastructure layer. I am sure there would be multiple winners eventually, but I will definitely pick up one player who is in the reckoning and place my bets on New Relic (NEWR). New Relic focuses on application monitoring and management space.

Some Highlights From The Latest Earning Report

Let us look at the recent earnings report and read a few quotes that provide great insights:

Manulife a NEWR client found that, they were spending too much time managing multiple on-premise monitoring solutions. They needed a single, highly integrated, high velocity DevOps platform to succeed. That's why Manulife standardized on New Relic globally to make it as easy as possible to build, deploy, and operate their mission-critical applications using our cloud-native DevOps platform. We see a tremendous under served opportunity in large, mid-market and enterprise accounts, particularly with those that have not standardized on a single platform to manage the performance of their critical digital initiatives. Across every industry, nearly every company's being challenged by digital transformation.

NEWR just expanded into their first $10 million ARR account and has been expanding their TAM and expect the workload to increase four-fold in the next 3 years. Many analysts also think similarly like this JPMorgan Analyst Sterling Auty, who calls the company well-positioned to take advantage of the digital transformation shift across multiple industries. They are increasing the workloads in two ways - by expanding the new product offerings and by increasing the existing customer ARR. NEWR has already made a few smart acquisitions, the latest being an AI company, that rounds out their offerings to intelligently assess and send a single alert so the customer can execute an actionable response to a customer experience incident.

A quote on their latest acquisition of SignifAI from their CEO that can increase their workloads and give them new landings is below:

We can go into any customer including customers that might have competitive products and say, send your New Relic alerts and others alerts all into this one place to take those 300 notifications down to one actionable event that makes sense. And that's a value prop that our customers are eager to adopt.

The latest earnings report shows how the strategy is prospering as 40% of their new ARR is from their newer products, while the average customer ARR has also increased by 35%. Let us see the latest financial snapshot and analyze the underlying story.

Select Financials At A Glance

$$ million 2016 2017 2018 2019 estimate Revenue 181.3 263.4 355 480 Op Income -67.2 -61.3 -46.8 28 Average revenue per customer in ('000) 13400 17300 22 30+ Enterprise customer revenue % NA 46% 54% 58%

As one can see above, the revenue growth has been steady at ~35%, but what has impressed me the most is their ability to land and expand, as can be seen from the average revenue per customer, and this shows both stickiness and great execution. They are steadily increasing their presence in the larger accounts and it has grown by 30% on an average for accounts over 100K (ARR), and they are moving up the value chain with each passing year. This should help start kicking up the leverage for operating income to grow over the next few years.

I have compared NEWR to more mature SAAS companies such as VEEVA (VEEV) who have marketing costs at about 30-35% of revenue and I expect NEWR to be there by 202. As the operating income jumps to about 25%, the growth may level down to 20-25%. At a PS multiple of 12- 15, this should make a double if not more by 2021. NEWR is already working towards cash flow and profitability and has already started to show non-GAAP profitability.

Atlassian (TEAM), another SAAS company that was incorporated 7 years before NEWR had 57,000 clients at the end of 2016 and 138,000 by the end of 2018 thanks to some smart acquisitions. Let us assume that NEWR may have 30% of this kind of growth because some of these same companies may not need complex monitoring systems. Looking at the progress TEAM has made in the last 3 years shows what NEWR could do on its op income numbers once it reaches 30K clients. I picked up TEAM because they are also a pick and shovel company like NEWR. One might need to reframe the business problem to see the rationale behind the analogy, but companies who rely on IT would need these kinds of products and services, and a quote at the end of this article reconfirms my analogy.

Why I have invested in NEWR

I agree the valuations seem high for these SAAS companies, but we need to focus on a few key areas and look at measures that are fundamentally different than the traditional metrics to make an investment decision. I have used these questions when evaluating a company like NEWR:

How mission critical are the products or services offered? - NEWR is at the core of the customer services provided by their clients and providing excellent customer experience requires these monitoring systems to ensure things are working as usual 24 * 7.

Are they a leader or disrupting the space? - Companies such as BMC used to be the top dog in this space, but NEWR is a leader today. There is no competitor to speak of though, there are a few startups, and the only major player AppDynamics was bought over by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) a few years back.

What is the TAM and SAM for the products or services offered? Are they increasing it YOY? - NEWR started off with the New Relic core APM product, but, in the last quarter, 40% of new bookings came from non-APM products which show the expanding TAM and SAM. This note from the CEO alludes to this fact:

From a go-to-market perspective, we continue to believe our greatest opportunity lies in activating the segment of the market that is not currently using a monitoring platform, which is, as we covered on previous calls, is majority of software in production today. Our investments in sales capacity are heavily skewed towards the activation and expansion of enterprises and driving ubiquity amongst developers, operation professionals and business executives responsible for enterprise side digital transformations.

What is the revenue growth and are they increasing revenue YOY? - This has been addressed above in the financial table, and with substantial cash generation and non-GAAP profitability already achieved, this is a good sign.

What is the moat or switching costs? Is there stickiness and will companies stop using them during a downturn? - These are sticky products and once they are installed, taking them out is a major headache for companies. Ripping apart these complex systems is a huge ask if not impossible, and the increasing size of the deals show the moat that NEWR has in this area. Of course, a recession may change things in terms of growth, but I would be amiss if they stop using these mission-critical systems, but a lot of that is an unknown for these new age SaaS companies, so I would not speculate.

How long will these markets/clients exist, e.g. utility or small businesses like dental, lawyers, apartments will always need these services? - These services are needed as long as the clients are in business and the ARR and deferred revenue growth prove that logic.

What is their plan and path to profitability? Are they sticking with the plan? - I will defer this question until the end of this year, but so far, they are on track towards a 25% profitability in the next 3 years as their product matures and R&D and marketing costs start coming down based on their predictions.

Are its customers happy? What are its NPS and ARR? - I am surprised that New Relic does not provide the NPS scores, and I have sent them a query and was updated that they don't track NPS, but the ARR growth has been very good as can be seen in the financials table above.

I will end my article with this quote from Lew Cirne the CEO in a recent call:

Well, we've made great progress towards our $1 billion revenue run rate target and our sights are set on being the dominant DevOps platform for monitoring, managing and operating digital systems for what is a large fast growing multi billion dollar market that sits at the crossroads of what we view as the most impactful and important technology trends of the last 10 years. Cloud computing, digital transformation, and DevOps.

That sums up why I have invested in NEWR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an investor and also advise people on investment strategies and how to leverage volatility and may change positions in this stock from time to time. Please do your due diligence and make allocation decisions.