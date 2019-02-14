Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) CEO Alan Armstrong on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Porter - Head, IR

Alan Armstrong - President, CEO & Director

Micheal Dunn - EVP & COO

Chad Zamarin - SVP, Corporate Strategic Development

John Chandler - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shneur Gershuni - UBS Investment Bank

Christine Cho - Barclays Bank

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Torrey Schultz - RBC Capital Markets

Dennis Coleman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Lapides - Goldman Sachs Group

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research

Sharon Lui - Wells Fargo Securities

Colton Bean - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Operator

Good day, and everyone, and welcome to The Williams Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. John Porter, Head of Investor Relations, and please go ahead, sir.

John Porter

Thanks, Amie. Good morning, and thank you for your interest in The Williams Companies. Yesterday afternoon, we released our financial results and posted several important items on our website. These items include press releases and related investor materials, including the slide deck that our President and CEO, Alan Armstrong, will speak to momentarily. Joining us today is our Chief Operating Officer, Micheal Dunn; our CFO, John Chandler; in our Senior Vice President of corporate strategic development, Chad Zamarin is with us as well.

In our presentation materials, you will find an important disclaimer related to forward-looking statements. This disclaimer is important and integral to all of our remarks and you should review it. Also included in our presentation materials are various non-GAAP measures that we reconciled to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. And these reconciliation schedules appear at the back of today's presentation materials. And so with that, I'll turn it over to Alan Armstrong.

Alan Armstrong

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you, John. I'm going start a little bit with the macro conditions that continues to support our strategy so well. So if you think about our continued focus on natural gas demand and how that's driving our strategy and you look at actually what's occurring, we really start -- saw the start to accelerate in '18 as we so an 11% increase in overall natural gas demand. And as a remind you, that's on top of a big demand that we had in '17 as well and we also have another expected 5% increase by most of the forecasters now for North America, so demand growth on top of demand growth, on top of demand growth.

But if I put that in perspective for you, it really is starting to -- what is happened is -- what we expected to happen, which is not just the U.S. but all of the world is really starting to try to take advantage of the U.S. ability to get gas out of the ground such a low cost. So just to think about that 11% increase that we had this year, I think it's helpful to put that in perspective to something we can all relate to, and that is -- that 11% increase was greater than all of the dry gas production from the Permian in 2018. So just here in one year, we've had an increase that's greater than all of the dry gas production coming out of the Permian today. So the demand growth is very important to our strategy and we continue to see that piece of your support it.

So with this backdrop, I'm happy to report that our portfolio of indispensable natural gas infrastructure performed even better than expected this past year as we once again came in at the top of our guidance ranges for key financial metrics. In fact, we achieved an all-time record for adjusted EBITDA in 2018, even in the face of asset sales totaling more than $4.6 billion over the past 2.5 years. And these transactions continue to reduce our commodity exposure and continue to improve our leverage metrics for WMB.

And all the while, we funded growth over the past 2 years without the need for equity issuance. So as you may recall, we started 2018 setting delivery records on Transco, which we've now, in 2019, equipped once again during the record cold snap that impacted our market last week. And in 2018, the Northwest pipeline also hit an all-time record for annual throughput, eclipsing the prior record by 5%. So we are seeing the impact of all of these increased demand showing up on our pipelines obviously.

We had a timely and crisp execution on the critically important WPZ rollup transaction, reestablishing Williams as exemplified C-Corp with investment grade credit. We continue to make great progress overcoming a highly challenging regulatory permitting environment, pricing critical new Transco projects and service like Garden State, Atlantic Sunrise, and just recently, the Gulf Connector. And we continue to make progress advancing the expensive next generation of Transco fully contracted projects like Southeastern Trail, Rivervale South to market, Leidy South, Northeast Supply Enhancement, Gateway and several other Transco projects that we've not gone public with yet.

Late in the year, we saw the beginnings of the accelerated Northeast G&P growth. We expect to continue for many years to come as the takeaway cloud finally has begun to lift on this basin.

We expected our -- we expanded our ESE disclosures on our website, kicked off the project to further expand our ESP disclosures in '19 and further strengthen our exceptional Board of Directors with 2 new appointments. We continue to exercise capital discipline, passing up many opportunities but executing on others like our entry in the DJ Basin, which was funded through our exit from our legacy performance position. And we are now set for continued value-creating portfolio optimization here as we begin 2019.

And once again, despite increasing commodity price volatility in the liquids markets, our low-cost natural gas business strategy has us positioned well for further predictable growth here in 2019. And importantly, today, we are reaffirming the 2019 guidance that we provided in May of last year. So with that quick look back at a very busy 2018, let's move to Slide 2 and take a closer look at our financial performance versus 2018 for '18 versus our guidance.

Here on Slide 2, you can see that we've shown how we finished the year relative to our 2018 guidance ranges. Although our GAAP net income was affected by a large impairment on our Barnett gathering system, you can see that adjusted net income exceeded the midpoint of guidance and our adjusted EPS, which was at the high end of guidance, showed strong growth in 2018 of 25% over the 2017 EPS. Despite selling $1.3 billion in assets that was not accommodated for in our plan back when we made that guidance, our adjusted EBITDA DCF and dividend coverage ratio all reflected strong performance at the high end of our guidance range.

You can see that our growth CapEx spending came in about $300 million under guidance, and that was primarily driven by ships of baffle out of '18 and now into '19. So when we get to our '19 guidance, you'll see an uptick, which was just the timing of that $300 million moving from '18 to '19. And finally, with respect to leverage, you can see a nice outperformance with year-end leverage at 4.8.

So once again, as was the case in '17, our financial performance was quite good as compared to our guidance. It was another year where we delivered on expectations including steady predictable and growing cash flows while improving the balance sheet. On the next couple of slides, we'll quickly break down the major drivers of our financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year, so let's move on to Slide 3.

First, looking at the fourth quarter GAAP numbers on the upper portion of the slide, we see that the year-over-year comparisons were affected by some large accounting entries, which have been adjusted out of our non-GAAP. Specifically, in 2017, we had some large positive accounting entries related to the tax reform. And this year, we have a large revaluation on our Barnett gathering system, somewhat offset by gains on asset sales. Looking at adjusted EBITDA in the lower portion of the slide, we see that the nearly $1.2 billion of adjusted EBITDA was up a little more than 3% versus 2017 but up 9% if you normalize for revenue recognition changes and the sale of our Four Corners system.

Looking at the bridge then, once adjusted for the revenue recognition changes and the loss of Four Corners, which are shown in gray, you can see that our adjusted EBITDA increased almost $100 million where strong increases in our Northeast and Atlantic-Gulf segment were somewhat offset by a lower quarter in the West. So it's really great to see the Northeast and Atlantic-Gulf adjusted EBITDA numbers growing by 28% and 22%, respectively. Atlantic Sunrise was the big driver, of course, for Atlantic-Gulf, and the Northeast saw about a 13% increase in volumes, led by increases in Northeast Pennsylvania area, but also, we saw good growth in Southwest and Marcellus and the Utica area as well.

So as we look at the results for the West, let's be mindful of the pretty dramatic effect that the sale of Four Corners had on our reported gathering volumes. So specifically, if you look at our analyst package, you'll see that the West gathering volumes are down about 22% sequentially from 3Q and that our full year 2018 volumes are down about 4% from '17. However, if you exclude the Four Corners volumes, then we are flat year-to-year and down only 3% versus the third quarter of '18. And, of course, that was impacted, we did have some face-offs in Wyoming here in fourth quarter of '18.

Additionally, another big driver for the West in fourth quarter of '18 related to about $25 million unfavorable swing in the EBITDA of our marketing business, which was driven by the drop in the value of the inventory that we hold for landfill, primarily out West. The value of this new comp and inventory changes every quarter as we mark this products to market prices from one quarter to another. So now let's turn to the full year 2018 results and go to Slide 4. Starting with our GAAP results in the upper portion of the slide, we see that the large accounting entries we discussed in the prior slide are also driving the year-over-year comparisons. So again, tax reform entries, gains on sales of assets and impairment entries make it a little tough to see the performance of the ongoing business. So let's look at the adjusted numbers where these items have been excluded.

First off, I just highlight again that the 25% growth in adjusted EPS was accrued from $0.79 -- which grew to $0.79 from $0.63 in the prior year. Looking at the bridge on adjusted EBITDA, you see in gray the effects of lost EBITDA from the assets we sold in '17, the changes in revenue recognition accounting rules and the loss of EBITDA from the Four Corners assets we sold in 2018. So once again, adjusted for revenue recognition changes and the lost EBITDA from sold assets, you can see that our adjusted EBITDA increased to a little more than $300 million, driven by strong increases in our Northeast and Atlantic Gulf segments. Growing volumes in the Northeast Pennsylvania and the Southwest Marcellus and the Utica areas all drove the higher Northeast segment results. The Atlantic-Gulf segment growth was again driven by but a number of other projects that came on for a partial year in '17 also drove higher results in '18.

Let's move on to Slide 5 and quickly recap some of the more significant and recent business developments. This slide showcases our recent accomplishments demonstrating strong project execution, continued permitting successes, operational excellence and strategic transactions at the corporate level. Our teams have done an outstanding job of bringing key expansion projects in the service, like Atlantic Sunrise and Gulf Connector projects. One other project that I'll highlight on the list is our Northwest project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. It's great to see some major new deepwater volumes coming midyear as our North project serving shelves at [indiscernible] in the Eastern Gulf gets up and running.

With the completion of these three projects, the majority of our project execution risk that is behind our growth drivers for '19 has been squared away. So on the permitting front, we have also seen great progress despite the difficult environment. Northeast Supply Enhancement received its FERC FDIS. This was a critical permitting step for a project that will support the conversion of heating oil to clean burning natural gas for New York City and the Long Island areas. Gateway expansion was another project that hit a key milestone, receiving FERC approval to expand existing pipeline to help New York and New Jersey meet growing natural gas demand needs in time for the 2021 winter.

And most recently, our Southeastern Trail project cleared the environmental assessment hurdle at FERC. This is another example of tremendous advantage of having existing in all of the right places. Operationally, our Northeast GMP segment increased gathering volumes by 13% from fourth quarter of '17 to fourth quarter of '18. And this was driven primarily by several gathering expansions of our Susquehanna system as well as incremental takeaway capacity for Northeast Pennsylvania. We will continue to see volume growth on our Northeast systems into 2019 and beyond.

Our Transco expansion -- Transco delivered a record amount of natural gas, setting its peak day mark of 15.68 million on January 21 of this year. Transco also set a new 3-day mark from January 31 to February 1, the recent conditions across the country an important reminder of the vital role transmission pipelines play in delivering natural gas to keep millions of Americans safe and secure. And I want to take a moment to recognize the great employees that are there working behind the scenes to make that happen. It's not a simple task and it takes a lot of dedication, and we certainly have that from our employees here at Williams. And speaking of records, our Northwest pipeline also hit an all-time annual delivery of 828 trillion BTUs versus the previous annual record of 781 trillion BTUs. So a tremendous job our Northwest team as well as they overcome some major supply outages in Canada from third-party pipelines coming in and we're able to manage around that and keep the heat on for our residents in the Northwest area as well.

Looking down the list, you'll see our Bluestem project, which we announced yesterday afternoon. Let's move to Slide 6 to take a closer look at the newly announced project Bluestem. We got good detail on this slide about this exciting new project. We'll provide all connectivity between [indiscernible] supplies and premium Gulf Coast markets. This strategic partnership provides more great opportunity to really strengthen and expand our NGL transportation and business. We're pleased to partner with Target on this NGL infrastructure solution that creates an integrated solution and a platform for growth for both parties.

Expanding on NGL pipeline business to interconnect with Target's strategically position Grand Prix pipeline will provide Williams and our customers with access to while opening up additional markets for Kahnawake, attracting new volumes to both our pipeline system and the Conway and storage assets and will provide Williams with 80,000 to 120,000 barrels a day of firm assets to Mont Belvieu. Additionally, this delivers a long-term infrastructure solution for NGLs from our Echo Springs, Willow Creek and our new Rocky mountain midstream systems in the DJ Basin while also creating a platform for growth, offering us the opportunity to gain incremental downstream revenues as we expand our GMP business.

We're targeting an in-service date of the first quarter of 2021 for this project. Additionally, I would point out that in connection with this project, Williams will also have an option to purchase initially a 20% equity interest in one of Targets recently announced new train, train 7 or 8 in Mont Belvieu. Our goal is to be well aligned with Target in maximizing the value of our collected assets in Conway and Mont Belvieu and the piping in between and to offer attractive service offerings to our processing customers in the West. We expect our investment in these projects to be $350 million to $400 million, with most of that spending that will occur in 2020. And now let's move on to the next slide to review our 2019 financial guidance.

As we previously discussed, we are reaffirming our 2019 financial guidance with the exception of growth capital expenditures. Of course, much has changed since we originally issued 2019 guidance last May. Specifically, we sold our large scale Four Corner system and entered into the DJ Basin where the system there that we now operate was still in the early stages of its continuing expansion and development. And we and our producing customers, of course, saw a 28% decrease in crude and NGL prices from August until year-end. Really, the key point here is that the stability and predictability of our natural gas infrastructure-focused strategy has allowed our 2019 guidance to hold in there very well, even as we continue to optimize portfolio and have seen lower pricing environment for our producing customers.

As a result of our 2019 guidance our financial performance remains unchanged and much of the project execution for 2019 is already put crisply behind us. ASR, Gulf Connector and our Four Corners facilities as I mentioned earlier, all are now completed.

So as I previously mentioned, we are revising growth capital expenditure guidance from $2.6 billion to a range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, and that's really just the timing shift that some of the amounts we didn't spend in '18 that got shifted into '19. The last thing I will say about 2019 is that we remain very focused on improving our credit metrics. To that end, we will continue to exercise capital discipline and to pursue portfolio optimization transactions much like you saw in '18. And, of course, our strong cash flows and continued string of asset sales has allowed us to fund the equity side of our growth capital needs.

So with that update, let's move on our last slide, Slide #8, and wrap up and then take your questions. On this last slide, we just laid out a few of the highlights from 2018, which was a very rewarding year for Williams. It was a year where we beat guidance, returned the simplified C-Corp investment great infrastructure company, completed the largest project ever on Transco, progressed on deleveraging the company and make continued progress in optimizing our portfolio.

Also in this last slide, we've summarized some of the things on our mind here for 2019. We look forward to another year of strong natural gas demand growth. We also look forward to showing our business can deliver cash flow stability and predictability during times when the crude markets are volatile and saggy. We continue to be pleased with the opportunities we are closing on in the DJ Basin, thanks to the great work of our Rocky Mountain midstream team that has done a great job of establishing themselves in the areas well with our customers up there. As an example, we just executed a new gas gathering and processing agreement for an additional 5,200-acre dedication that is fully permitted in the DJ. To support this development, we'll be expanding our gathering services in the basin as we expect to open up additional near and long-term opportunities for our midstream services in DJ. And we will add 2 new processing trains starting up this year as well, one of which is entering the commissioning stage and the other at where construction activities is progressing according to plan.

We look forward to another year of advancing the important Transco projects that you are aware of and to introducing you to new opportunities for the nation's largest and fastest-growing natural gas pipeline and we look forward to another year of strong Northeast GMP volume growth.

And last but not least, we will continue to delever. We will do this through solid execution of our business plan, which allows us to reinvest excess cash flows into new growth opportunities, but we will also continue to vigorously pursue portfolio activities in support of this effort to delever.

And finally, I also want to let you know that we've taken a look at the timing of our annual Analyst Day and we'll be making a shift from the May timeframe to something later in the year. This major -- the major driver of this move is to really make sure that our Analyst Day follows up our annual board strategy session, which is in August. So we think that's a nice move to governance and simplifying our internal process to be able to roll right from our annual board strategy session into guidance. So with that, let's go ahead and turn it over for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Will take our first question from Shneur Gershuni of UBS.

Shneur Gershuni

Just wanted to start off on the new project that you announced last night. On a go-forward basis, do you expect to aggregate more barrels? And could see a need for greater than a 20% baked into frac? And also with -- any sense on what the STACK rate would be to get the white grade all the way to Mont Belvieu?

John Chandler

I would say, first of all, on the volume growth, yes, we did a build in the flexibility in our relationship with Target to be able to expand our volumes as we need to, both on transport capacity as well as on investment in the fractionator. So and I would say that we definitely are seeing a lot of opportunity to continue to pick up new barrels out of both the DJ and the Rockies. And so we're pretty excited about that. And obviously, we like the fact that Conway becomes an important center now as we open that up to new markets, so we're pretty excited about that alternative.

Alan Armstrong

I would just be on the rate, we're not going to disclose that. But I would say it's very competitive and we're very excited about it, about the way that rate is structured. And again, I think Target saw this is a long-term strategic relationship with us, and likewise. And so we can see this is a great opportunity to maximize the combination of our assets at Conway and Bellevue.

Shneur Gershuni

That makes sense. And given your new partnership with Target, do you see an opportunity to expand their relationship with respect to gas takeaway out of the Permian, given that both companies have been exploring different gas Takeaway solution?

Chad Zamarin

I would just say that we continue to see -- I think if you look at our recent announcement with the price of midstream in the Permian, we continue to focus on the Permian. And I would just say, we're going to continue to be disciplined and there have been two projects that have been announced coming out of the Permian to move gas to the Gulf coast. But we continue to look at options. The provides us much like the move that we made into the DJ and the ability to move downstream from that position, the system provides us with an opportunity to continue to develop projects that we moved to the Gulf Coast. And I would say that we are likely, if we do move forward with the project of that sort, to partner with others in order to make it a most efficient project. So we continue to work in that manner.

Shneur Gershuni

Great. And one final question. When I think about your CapEx guidance for 2019, I know it technically goes up from the prior guidance. But when I think about it on an apples-to-apples basis, you have some rollover from 2018 into 2019. And you've just announced new project with kind of seems like apples-to-apples basis, your capital is actually declining versus prior expectations. Can you give us a little bit of color around that? Is it cost related, is it some of the asset sales? Just trying to understand the final changes.

Alan Armstrong

I would just say first of all, most importantly, the Blues most of that capital will be spent in 2020. So that's primarily where you're not seeing less driver in that. So it's not -- frankly, it's not all that complicated because it really is just quite a bit of pushing. There's a lot of -- in a budget that size, obviously, there's a lot of things moving around from time to time. But they can find themselves towards the mean, and that's precisely the way this came out this year as well.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our next question from Christine Cho with Barclays.

Christine Cho

Just wanted to make sure I understand this agreement with Targa. Are the economics here really going to be driven by the volume growth out of the Rocky Mountain midstream JV? And also, any color around when you expect to achieve that EBITDA multiple of 6x and what sort of volume we should assume is underpinning those economics?

Micheal Dunn

It's Michael. To start on the first part of that, we see a lot of growth, not only from the Rocky Mountain midstream, but we've got barrels on our Rockies plants that are already out there that will be moving on the Bluestem pipeline eventually. As you know, we've got a partnership on OPPL system. And we'll continue to move with the Rocky barrels -- Rockies barrels down the OPPL system, to Conway and then further south on Bluestem. And with our 2021 in-service date on Bluestem coinciding with build to the north with us, we would expect a lot of those barrels to move south. And ultimately get to a 6x multiple on that. And really, a lot of that is driven by the timing of the barrels coming out of Rocky Mountain midstream, frankly. But we do see some pretty significant growth in the Rocky Mountain midstream asset, especially with the agreement that we just executed, and so we would anticipate approaching that 6x multiple pretty quickly.

Christine Cho

And just to clarify, the volumes coming out of like your existing plants, are those priced off -- those are priced off Conway, right? And so to the extent that you can bring them down to above margin that you keep for yourself? Is that how I should think about it?

Alan Armstrong

There's a variety -- for equity barrels today, we have option of either Conway or Bellevue at a differentiated price. So today, we do have that option for those barrels up to an amount that we can move under the existing exchange agreement. So I would just say that we do have Bellevue access for those barrels today to the degree it's available. But for the Rocky Mountain midstream barrels, that's a different story in terms of being able to include those because we're limited on capacity on over the past right now. So I as the pass opens up, that allows us to make a very nice margin by making these investments on the downstream.

Christine Cho

Got it. Okay. And then just switching over to our Northeast. The -- gathering volumes has been great. But as a purchasing volumes has been flattish for the last year. What do you think we need to see to have these volumes increase?

Micheal Dunn

Christine, I would say we do expect those volumes to increase. We have line of sight to what the producers are doing. There's a lot of activity behind our processing plants that will be coming on line this year. It's a little bit delayed we had thought it will be last year. That's really coinciding very nicely with the completion of growth TXP-2. And so we have very good confidence that our current capacity will be still probably in the second quarter, and that's about the time that the TXP-2 comes online. So we anticipate certainly feeling TXP-1 this year, and TXP-2 will start processing gas shortly after that.

Alan Armstrong

I would just add to that question, and it's a good observation on your part. I would just add, we've got several significant upstream projects, like checkmark pipeline and some other projects that are -- that we have to get completed before we can bring those to processing of those volumes into processing. So there's quite a bit of infrastructure having to happen upstream to be able to get some of the new build volumes from Southwestern and other customers into the front of where nearing completion on all of that work.

Micheal Dunn

I probably should add to that. We have minimum volume commitments whatever we agree to go to fully capital there at those processing facilities. We have to back that up. And so that's why give us a lot of confidence that those volumes are going to show.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan.

Jeremy Tonet

Maybe just kind of on the lack last point, there's been kind of concerned with regards to producer activity in the Northeast and some producers kind of taking in that growth rate, focusing more in free cash flow. I was wondering if you guys could address how do you see that impacting airport freight because it seems like some of the guys behind your system might be taking a bit of a different task than others there. If you can extend on that, what do you think the system in the Northeast growth as you expected?

Alan Armstrong

Sure. I'll just take that at a high level and then and Michael can fill in with some details if required. First of all, I think not all producers out there are created equal, and certainly not all acreage is created equal. And so for instance, if you look at Cabot, which is one of the primary drivers of our growth, they continue to show a very strong growth profile. We've got -- they've got markets established upwards towards 4 Bcf a day of markets that they've established. And so they've done a great job of getting the market down in front of them, and we're working furiously to keep our gathering system expanded to keep up with them. So that's very obvious to us where that growth is coming from and that area. As well as Bradford County area continues to grow very rapidly for us as well. And so as Michael pointed out earlier, we have a lot of transparency into that growth in that area.

And then as you move into the South, I would just say that while there has been some folks pulling back a little bit on volume growth, as Michael mentioned, those that people have made to us, they're going to work hard obviously to build those up. They're being very successful with the production behind there, and I would just tell you that the 15% CAGR that we put out there earlier, we have quite a bit of room, if you will, between what producers were forecasting at that point versus that 15%. And so we're still very -- feel very confident in that 15% CAGR that we put out earlier based on the detailed work that we do with producers. I would say, as I've mentioned earlier, probably the one more positive thing about that growth that's occurred is the Encino acquisition from Chesapeake on that Utica acreage, which was a very large piece of volume and acreage behind us that was declining previously. And now, with their activities, we're actually starting to see that growth. So that's a really big positive for us in terms of offsetting some of the declines that exist there, yes.

Jeremy Tonet

That's very helpful. just want to Atlantic-Gulf here real quick. And I had quite next quarter there. I was wondering this kind of something that's a run rate level for you guys? Or is there still kind of Sunrise is not fully baked in for the quarter and can continue to see growth there? How should we think about that segment?

Micheal Dunn

This is Michael again. I would say the majority of the quarter, we saw the Atlantic Sunrise revenues in there came online October 6 is when we started charging full rate for But recall, earlier in 2018, we were also charging for some interim capacity that we were able to achieve there. We were able to bring the full volume on October 6. So basically, you would see the fourth quarter having the majority of the revenue in there for Atlantic Sunrise. And for your call, it's a revenue payment -- or sorry, a capacity payment. On a revenue throughput, although very strong throughout the fourth quarter, doesn't drive a lot of the revenue differences there because of the capacity reservation charges that Transco enjoys.

Operator

And will hear from Torrey Schultz.

Torrey Schultz

Just one thing and the last point on the Chesapeake Utica acreage now with Encino. Can you explain to me better that rated change you're expecting from an asset sales decline That sounds like more activity, just any notable color from early days of Encino is like?

Alan Armstrong

Well, they're still on their process deciding how aggressively they want to go after it. But I think the big shift, of course, is a -- available capital the Encino has through the Canadian pension fund. And so they're anxious to put that capital to work and drive returns on that. So it takes a while to get ramp back up from the decline that had been occurring in the area. But we're working with them to make sure that we keep the infrastructure out in front of them right now. So I think it's a question of how many rigs that they're going to run in the area right now. I think they're planning -- they've got two and planning maybe going to 3 at this point. And so that's what will drive that. And, of course, they're very efficient. They got a lot of the team that was already existing there, very efficient operators. And with three rigs, they'll be growing pretty rapidly in that area.

Torrey Schultz

Okay, great. Just one more, on Gulf East, if you could just clarify on the amount sounds like coming on a little sooner than expected. If you can just remind me the status of the Northwest Pipeline on Bellevue, and just in general, what you're expecting from the ramp in that area this year?

Alan Armstrong

Sure. Thank you, [indiscernible]. We have completed all of our work and pipeline auction and gets just ahead of production kind of coming online. So we're in those discussions and that's all pretty, I would say that's very clean and very baked and there's not a whole lot to happen there other than us making decision to exercise that. So really, just a matter of Shell doing their work on Appomattox and being ready to flow, and so that's what will drive the timing on that is their work on the Appomattox platform and getting that rate flow. And they've done a great job, really, great execution on the Shell team on being so far ahead of schedule than what they have planned originally. And our team have done a nice job as well having our side of the infrastructure done. So we're excited about it, a lot of volumes just from the fuels proper, but a lot of new work going on by both Shell and other producers in the area and acreage around that, that would be nice by paybacks to the Northwest to our infrastructure out there. So I think that's going to wind up even bigger than we had originally planned in terms of the number of fields and new development that's going on out there. Both -- and again, both by Shell and Chevron's activity in the area as well.

Operator

Our next question is from Dennis Coleman with Bank of America.

Dennis Coleman

If I can just go back to the Bluestem project to start. I wonder if you might talk a little bit, how did you first scoped the project in terms of deciding where the connect would come and who would build Targa?

Alan Armstrong

Well, did you say that Targa had, and this is why it turned out to be such an attractive project for both parties, was because they were building up to that Kingfish area anyway to capture other volumes in the midcontinent area there. So this was a low-cost expansion for them to be able to pick our volumes up as well for them. So the transaction and the rates that we enjoy, we're benefiting from that. And so it was just a matter of us placing the capital to build down from Conway down where they were already going to be picked up on a barrels in that area.

Dennis Coleman

Okay. And then so or is there -- others contracts on these systems already? there's contracts in place? There's shippers, or is it Williams that's the shipper?

Alan Armstrong

Yes. On our system, it would be, of course, remember, you have on the plants we own 50% with 1 oak upstream with this. That comes into the Conway area and that we would own that system 100%. We would be the -- in terms of shipping on that, we would have an exchange agreement, purchase agreement, with for some of those barrels. And we will have relationships with upstream producers, plants in the Rocky Mountain area will have relationships where we will be buying their barrels at a fixed margin in that area. So we'll have a combination of both our own equity barrels, which are very substantial today, as well as barrels that we've been continuing to pick up in the DJ Basin and some of the surrounding area there.

Dennis Coleman

Okay, got it. And then just -- there's a word in the press release that I wanted to try and understand. You said there's an initial 20% option on one the I guess, that implies that there will be additional options or potentially? Is that, and hearing that, right?

Alan Armstrong

Yes. Great question. As I mentioned earlier, we restructured the transaction so that we can expand our -- both our equity investment and the frac, but that would come with additional volume commitment on our part as well. And so that's kind of how it's structured. But we built in flexibility, knowing down robust we're kind of forecasting to growth in the Rocky Mountain midstream area to be, we want to be prepared to be able to handle that -- those incremental barrels. And so while today, we don't want to make that kind of commitment without seeing the barrels actually show up, we did want to make sure that we had the capacity to allow for that growth coming from that area.

Dennis Coleman

Okay, great. That's helpful but I guess, maybe just one on the leverage. Seems that, that further reduction is primarily a function of asset sales. So wonder if what you might talk about what kind of -- any assets that you're particularly looking at, is there a program going on now or is that going to be more opportunistic?

Alan Armstrong

No, I would say we're constantly looking at optimizing our portfolio. And where we are working really hard, I can tell you the entire team, with the board support, is working hard to reduce our leverage in. So we continue to work various transactions and asset sales that would help complement that. So to answer your question, we are actively pursuing those type of transactions.

John Chandler

This is John Chandler. I go in to say even without that, though, again, remember, we're generating a report on $1.2 billion of excess cash even with the dividend growth. And we can use that cash even on new investment dollars. So we actually are deleveraging even with investments in new projects because we're funding so much of the cash. so again, after sales will enhance and speed up the deleveraging, but we're deleveraging even without asset sales.

Operator

Next we'll hear from Michael Reeves of Goldman Sachs.

Michael Lapides

Two questions unrelated to each other. What is there an update on at the inciting and permitting process for the Northeast Supply Enhancement that you can provide? Just in general, it seems like federal processes are kind of running as expected. But just curious given a lot of the challenges others in terms of building pipelines into New York in dealing with kind of state level intervenors or stakeholders.

Micheal Dunn

Michael, this Michael. We'll give an update on that. This is a great project for us to be able to facilitate the reduction of emissions in New York City as well as improve the cost profile of people energy use there. We recently received our final environmental impact statement from the FERC and we would expect within 90 days further regulations and their practice to provide a FERC certificate, assuming the FERC commissioners approve that within 90 days. So you would expect to see that hopefully within the 90 days. And we're in the process on the state side of getting the 401 certifications from New Jersey and New York, both of those state agencies had schedule public hearings for the 401 certifications with just recently, the state of New York giving the notice of complete application on our 401 certification. And so we're going to go through those processes with of state of New York as well and once those 401 certificates are issued by each one of the state, that allow the core of engineers to issue let's call the 404 permit and FERC that into consideration in order to give us a notice to proceed with construction. We've got all that to occur within the next several months.

Michael Lapides

Got it. Much appreciated. And also a little different topic. Any update you can provide on the Transco rate case, just in terms of whether settlement talks are underway and whether there's potential for settlement or whether you think this full litigated route?

Alan Armstrong

I can give you an update on that as well. So we would expect to see the -- what's called the top sheets from FERC in mid-March, and that's really that they are in Stapp's reaction to our filing. And they would provide the sideboards, if you will, what we can been settlement accusations with first act and our customers on. And so the first the store, I should say the next government conference is scheduled for the end of March. on that point in time, we'll have a pretty good idea of how wide the interest and Fred going to occur. And obviously, that's the path we prefer to go down. I think that's the best for our customers and ourselves to be able to agree upon that and not litigate the case. And that's what the expectation is right now, for us to achieve an outcome in settlement that's satisfactory to both Williams and our customers.

Operator

We'll hear from Craig Shere.

Craig Shere

Couple of little items and bigger picture question. Maybe my math so off but it looks like there was an unusually high tax rate reflected in adjusted income. If that's correct or distract was driving that?

John Chandler

It's really a couple of things. This is John there are a couple of things that drive that. Number one, in the fourth quarter, when we usually do tax provision reestimation for the year, I'd encourage you to look at the entire year at the tax rate instead of just the quarters since we do have some noise around that. I'd also say we had several obviously, large unusual items in the fourth quarter include the impairment and other things, that when we do estimations of taxes and the impact of taxes on those unusual items, we use a 25% rate, which is actually higher than our average blended rate for the quarter. So that results in some skewed tight calculations because we're using a different rate for our adjustment items, our normalization actual user standard annual rate of 25% than it would actually blended to. It's probably confusing, but I'd just ask you to reach out our IR team. I think they can walk you through that. But those were those two things, significant items in the tax-preparation adjustment in the fourth quarter.

Craig Shere

Looks like the EBITDA was in line, but adjusted EPS a little off and that a lot. Alan, in your prepared to mostly talk about several other Transco projects public with yet. Can you give us a picture of the range of opportunities in terms of size? And maybe any updates on Transco project one that was heavily foreshadowed on the 3Q call?

Alan Armstrong

Yes, sure. First of all, on project 1, had two quarter project two, which is [indiscernible] Leidy South, which is moving ahead nicely and fully contracted. Project 1, we continue to work with the counterparty, primary counterparty on that. And I were to say to continue to be very interested in the project and highly supportive of the project but have some of their own internal issues to get through to be able to transact with us. And -- but we remain very confident in the fundamentals on the drivers behind that project. I would also say, though we have several other new projects that are well on their way through development of strong interest that would continue to alleviate capacity constraint out of the Northeast PA area. And so we're pretty excited about that and also helps expand in some of the markets that are continuing to need expansion and despite what you might hear, those markets are growing pretty nicely in terms of their demand for natural gas here in Zone 6. And so we've got several projects that are pointing at that. And again, the interest in those projects is very strong, I think.

Craig Shere

So it sounds like there is incremental pipeline development that can further add to the Northeast GMP opportunities.

Alan Armstrong

Absolutely, yes. And I'm not going to call it project three because we're growing weary of that. But it's a nice project flowing right behind the other two.

Craig Shere

Okay. And here is a little bit of like bigger picture question. I understand the part that is not a 2019 headwind. But I want to get some sense of the longer-term changes at G&P? If you look out to 2021, as you targeted 15% CAGR on Northeast GMP volume growth off 2018, depending on assumed margin growth for is it reasonable to that Northeast GMP EBITDA can rise $600 million to $900 million plus of '18 levels? And then with Barnett, maybe headwind of as much as $150 million?

Alan Armstrong

Yes. I am -- we're not going to provide guidance individually on Barnett. But I would say this, Craig, the lowering or the impairment we took on Barnett is -- I don't want to drag it, but by all the accounting details, but we were -- that asset was held according to the undiscounted cash flows on the asset. When the -- and obviously that was dependent on gas prices in the area, both by the way, that contract is set up as well as during expectations from Total, our primary customer in that area. When the Permian price for average year, test an asset like that for its cash flows, looking forward against the held value. And this year, when we had to take into account the very large basis differential in the Permian and how that would affect both the rate that we received as well as the actions of what we've estimate would be the actions of the producing customer. That brought us down below that estimate. And therefore, that triggered us to have to remarket the fair value that was we think we can sell the assets for in the market. And that was a very different than the sum of the discounted cash flows, which is what was with Mark earlier. So it was it another way, it was a relatively small movement and expected cash flows from the asset but it pushes down below that fair value and that triggered a different way of value in the asset, and that's why we've got such a large impairment. So you shouldn't read into that, that the business is collapsing there. But it moved enough on the far out values, it moved enough then we have to reposition the way we value. So nothing's really changed all that much there other than, again, the Permian gas supply just gets the Permian pipelines all got filled and we see Permian gas prices come back up, then that avenue will change for the area. But for the meantime, we have to take the facts as they are and look at the forward curve for the basis differential out there.

Micheal Dunn

To just add to that if you look at our third quarter of 2017, we impaired our asset with the same scenario that was set up, there wasn't a material change in the actual EBITDA generation from a kind of assets, but the gross cash flow dropped in take it from historically high carrying value of its fair value. So the same is happening with the Barnett it don't see any meaningful change in EBITDA stream but it to trip that write-down from carrying value to fair value.

Craig Shere

No major change even looking out to 2021?

John Chandler

No. Not really. It's just -- the impact of gas prices long term for the asset is brought it down just enough. So we do not see a major shift in the cash flows from that business. We have had pretty modest growth expectations in the past for that. But this effectively just strip that out, the growth expectations completely out there in terms of drilling activity. And so that what -- but we have had very modest expectation.

Craig Shere

And finally, that put out there depending on margin per am of north Northeast G&P gaining $600 million to $900 million plus in EBITDA for 2018 to 2021. Is that a decent book end?

Alan Armstrong

Well, I would just say we are very much on our way towards that $0.50 to $0.55 EBITDA per Mcf range that we've talked about earlier. And so with the volume growth and with that kind of margin improvement, the answer is yes. But I'm not crystal clear on the timing that you're laying out, just to be very, very thought through that versus that amount. But in terms of what we laid out here Analyst Day, we're feeling very good right now, about what the volume growth and the margin growth that we're experiencing.

Operator

Next question is from Sharon Lui.

Sharon Lui

If I guess, the annualized Q4 numbers for your adjusted EBITDA from equity investments. It sounds like can you suggest a much higher run rate versus your 2019 guidance, so $325 million. And I guess, if you assume contributions from [indiscernible] as well as Rocky Mountain continue to ramp, maybe help us try to reconcile your 2019 outlook based on what you guys reported in Q4.

Alan Armstrong

John?

John Chandler

I don't know if I have details in front of me be able to answer that, I am happy you have to call Dr. John Porter on that question.

Sharon Lui

Okay, sure. I guess, just a housekeeping question on the impairment charge. So there's no impact on cash flows, only on expense Is that correct going forward?

John Chandler

If there is an impact on cash flow, it's very minimal on Barnett. So yes, it's just that it's an uplift or improvement a reduction of DNA, that's correct.

Sharon Lui

Okay. And then the amount that Williams actually recognized in terms of the amortization of deferred revenue, is that still about $100 million going forward?

John Chandler

Yes, that sounds right. Yes.

Operator

Next up is [indiscernible]..

Unidentified Analyst

So it seems like Martin Valley and the Atlantic coast project has difficulties. in event that one of these projects is ultimately canceled, could Transco interest that demand with new laterals, could that be a source of new projects?

Alan Armstrong

We are very well positioned on the market in for those projects. In other words, being able to help usually existing but not fully. So said another way, some of that market expansion will be required. But I would certainly say that we have a lot to offer in that regard in terms of use of our existing right of ways and systems to be able to help supply that growth. So yes, we have a lot to offer there to the degree that, that occurs. What I would also say that particularly as it relates to Mountain Valley that there's so much continued growth in demand on our system that the supplies coming in, we're going to be we'll have synergies with Mountain Valley whether it gets filled as planned or not, we would have quite a bit of synergies there with that system. So I would say it's a little different because they serve 2 very different needs. But we have the ability to help out those projects.

Unidentified Analyst

That makes sense. Just a quick clarification. That Blues EBITDA is all incremental from the EBITDA that you'd expected on the initial Discovery deal. I assume that in the mixture.

Alan Armstrong

Yes, I think that's probably a good way to look at it. We did anticipate some uplift in the Rocky Mountain midstream acquisition model. So we know that we would be able to acquire some of those barrels ultimately, and so that's factored into that.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe a little bit of double dipping, but a lot of it is incremental?

Alan Armstrong

Yes.

Alan Armstrong

I would say this though, we've put in the investment on Bluestem with investment in Rocky Mountain midstream assets, we still accomplish 6x multiple even on a combined investment when open systems is fully up and operational.

Operator

Next up is Colton Bean with Tudor Pickering Holt and Company.

Colton Bean

Alan mentioned continued focus on portfolio management, so just want to touch on that. With a vertical integration here, the Rocky Mountain processing fleet with some further downstream opportunities, does that change the way you and those assets and kind of how they fit in the broader asset footprint?

Alan Armstrong

No. I would say that we -- we always look at vertical integration as one of the facets to consider when we think about whether an asset is strategic or not. Because obviously, the aggregation of barrels, for an instance, gives us value opportunity investment opportunity just like Bluestem. So we definitely think about, when we think about what assets we would want to hold and then we add value as an organization, as a corporation, we add value to that vertical integration is obviously a key part of that. So that is a facet that would be dependent on and certainly to the degree that we've got combined downstream investments, it makes those assets more valuable to us as a company of and to somebody else. And so I think that's the way to think about that.

Colton Bean

Got it. That's helpful. Me just as brief on the West with you mentioned gathering volumes net of the Four Corners adjustments, they are down around 3% Q-on-Q. Just interested in what you're saying on the system, maybe a longer-term outlook there as well?

Alan Armstrong

Yes. As we said in '17, we had a really big growth rate on Haynesville in '17. And we forecasted that we didn't expect that to occur again in '18 because that so much new production and decline rates on that new production is pretty high. So -- at the first of the year, we actually saw some growth. But towards the end of the year, we did see some decline on the Haynesville system. So -- and most of that from Chesapeake production. The good news is on system is our team has been doing a very nice job of capturing new acreage out there from third parties other than Chesapeake. So we're encouraged for the way that looks, not on the base dedicated acreage out there, not really a change on that, but in bringing -- winning some new business out there. So that will help to maintain the volumes in the Haynesville.

Colton Bean

And Chase are those incremental agreements. A high level, could you comment on whether those are weighted towards public or private producers?

Alan Armstrong

Mostly private.

Operator

From Jefferies, we'll hear from Chris or Laffey [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Not sure if this was true for you, but I do want to circle back on the NGL project just one more time. More from a perspective, I guess, regarding the Conway market. You guys make clear the advantage of gaining better access or greater access to Bellevue through Targa's system, both the pipe and the frac. And it's clearly an advantage moving barrels on your own system of versus third-party systems. So I guess, two follow up questions with regards to that set up. First, your views on the Conway product market outlook over time and your regional volumes there, given these announcements seems all wide grade in nature. And then two, do you have a wide grade contracts now on third-party assets such from Conway that you can transition to Bluestem over time? And if so what sort of schedule should we anticipate there?

Micheal Dunn

That of question. I'll take that here. Let's see. First of all, on the Conway market, yes, I think it's important to know that if we flatten out the spread between Conway and Bellevue, we're a winner in that. So should think about that somewhat of a natural hedge for our business because we already own those assets. And so to the degree that Conway product, spec product prices go up in the purity market, then that makes Conway and the services that we offer there that much more attractive. So that's a way that we think about that obviously. And in terms of whether that's spec product or a wide grade, that's just a matter of how much incremental capacity there is on both the pipes basically in terms of being able to make those markets. Let's see. And yes, we do have contracts with third parties on wide grade that have fixed margin built into them.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And is that something we can expect in a reasonable time frame, maybe the next 2 to 5 years, to be up and could transition to this new collection of Williams-Targa assets? Or is it [indiscernible]

Alan Armstrong

Yes, absolutely. No, those are -- I would say, when we start up in 2021, I think we'll be well positioned character be able to start taking advantage immediately.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Switching gears and just a quick follow-up from me on one of questions. You had noted that when you entered the DJ JV with KKR you pertaining some options to acquire from KKR additional interest. And I'm wondering a might upset you contemplated other NGL solutions as part of that investment. I'm wondering how it is being more formalized with the with Targa if it shapes your view on whether or not or perhaps quickly you'll exercise options with them?

Alan Armstrong

Yes. I would just say first of all, we've got 7 years, I think, total on that option, so long time to the decide what that is. And I'll just remind you, the investment that we have with KKR is solely between the assets, and so there's not investment in the downstream value chain on that outside of that JV, it's just in the GPF that's proper. So it doesn't really affect so much that option value, if you will, because it's really just going to be the cash flows from the GMT business that will drive the option value there. But it does -- I would say, the relationship there with KKR is very solid, well aligned. And the fact that we have that option grants keep us very focused on driving the value in the JV as well as a pretty nice keeping us a line there.

Micheal Dunn

Being able to provide essential solutions downstream creates value for the partnership there with KKR because we can go to the producers and provide a value chain there that we can give them fixed pricing.

Chad Zamarin

Alan, we've been successful in some the connections there at pretty attractive returns. You remember, our options KKR is a fixed return, so to the extent we can add new gathering business at higher returns, it just becomes that much more valuable, of course, in the future to exercise that option.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess, on John. Assuming your guided leverage you gave for '19, is it safe to assume that, that is not good any option exercise on the assets?

John Chandler

That's the beauty of this agreement. We have quite a period of time to execute that, so we've got plenty of time to continue to bring our leverage down and find that opportunity sometime in the future to execute that option.

Operator

There's no questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back over to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Alan Armstrong

Okay, great. Thank everybody for joining us, really excited about the platform for growth that we've got set here for '19. Teams continue to work very well together and take advantage of all these opportunities. And I would say our execution just continues to get better and better and really proud of the way the teams are operating. And with like the macro conditions that are set up ahead of us as well. So doing very good about both 2018 and the platform for growth that we've got up [indiscernible] and beyond. So thank you again for joining us.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.