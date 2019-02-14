Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) CEO Todd Hornbeck on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Stacy, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Hornbeck Offshore's conference call to review fourth quarter 2018 results and recent developments.

During today's conference call, Todd and Jim will make certain projections about future financial performance, liquidity, operations, and events that are not statements of historical fact and thus constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks uncertainties and other factors that may cause such future matters including the company's actual future performance to be materially different from that which is projected today.

You can locate additional information about factors that could cause the company's results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements in Hornbeck's SEC filings and yesterday's press release under this Investors section of the company's website hornbeckoffshore.com or through the SEC website at sec.gov.

This earnings release -- or excuse me this earnings call also contains references to EBITDA which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the press release issued by the company yesterday afternoon.

And finally, the company uses its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under SEC's Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the company's website under the heading Investors.

Accordingly investors should monitor that portion of the company's website in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcast.

Now that behind me, I'd like to turn the call over to Todd Hornbeck Chairman, President, and CEO of Hornbeck Offshore. Todd?

Todd Hornbeck

Thank you, Ken. Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter 2018 conference call. Joining me today is Mr. Jim Harp, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning we will review the fourth quarter numbers as well as a look back on our 2018 strategic activities and spend some time looking at what we lies in store for 2019.

We are now entering the fifth year of the downturn that took hold of our industry at the end of 2014 and has maintained an unrelenting grip since it began. In my remarks during our call last quarter, I observed that we believe market conditions will take shape within the next 12 months that will allow us to begin to sustainably increase utilization and pricing across our broader operating universe which includes the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, Mexico, Brazil, and the North Slope of South America.

Notwithstanding the pullback in oil prices during the fourth quarter of 2018, our view hasn't changed. Oil price volatility is probably a permanent feature in our new landscape. And while we would have preferred volatility in the other direction prices have stabilized once more in the low-to mid-50s and 60s with WTI and Brent respectively.

We monitored the effect of the late year decline in prices to see if it had an impact -- impacted the demand drivers that we saw developing last quarter. While sentiment in 2018 ended on a bearish note, many of the objective facts that underpin our view of perspective market conditions did not change materially.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, our ultra high-spec fleet of 300 class OSVs saw average day rates improve from just over 15,500 to 20,500 per day in the fourth quarter of 2018. Since last quarter many capital budgets were announced by our customers, with analysts indicating anywhere between 8% and 10% growth in spending in the offshore sector.

Moreover, the 10% at 12% incremental floaters we referenced last quarter have either begun operations or plan to begin work regionally in the first half of 2019. Presently, there are 20 floaters actively drilling in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which is flat with the third and fourth quarters.

Across the region, we expect that as rigs roll-off contracts, they will either be picked up for short-term drilling programs or will be offset by implemental rigs. We can see the possibility of a slight improvement regionally over 2017 and 2018 levels of 26 and 24 rigs respectively.

Regionally, excluding Brazil, we count 27 rigs as actively drilling now and we believe this number could grow further depending on the mix of the number of rig roll-offs in incremental rigs. Notably, we have the largest fleet of available ultra high-spec vessels in the region, and so we think we are very well-positioned should conditions begin to improve in the manner that we expect. As I've said before, however, a recovery could be derailed by many different forces and so our outlook is tempered with that as a cautionary statement.

As we look back on 2018, we accomplished a great deal in order to position ourselves for the recovery and to create optionality for the company across our operating regions. First, we were able to acquire the Aries deepwater fleet of four vessels comprised of two 300 class and two 280 class high-spec vessels at very attractive pricing.

We integrated these vessels into our fleet and they have performed very well. Next, we grew our footprint in Mexico in order to be poised in that market with the largest fleet of high-spec and ultra high-spec vessels available to support expanding Mexican offshore activity.

Working with our Mexican affiliate, we placed seven vessels in the Mexican registry last year, including three of the vessels we acquired from Aries, bringing our current Mexican flag fleet to a total of 12 vessels, seven of which are high-spec. Today, our Mexican affiliate and subsidiary companies employ approximately 300 Mexican mariners.

Also, we're pleased to announce that we have recently mobilized the HOS Iron Horse a DP-3 IRM vessel to Mexico to join our fleet currently operating there. This vessel is one of the most sophisticated MPSVs available in Mexico, capable of supporting a wide range of topside and subsea construction activity. Needless to say, we're very excited about Mexico's offshore future and the role we have continued to play in its success since first entering that market with scale in 2002.

In Brazil, our ultra high-spec Brazilian flag vessel was awarded multiple charters during 2018 the latest of which has been extended into 2019. She will soon be joined in Brazil by our flagship flotel, the HOS Achiever on contract that we expect – on a contract that we expect that specialty vessel to be utilized for a large part of 2019.

Brazil is the largest single deepwater market in the world. We have been there now for over a decade and believe our Brazilian franchise is also well-positioned for recovery in that market. We have not yet utilized the rev capacity that we have, which allows us to flag into Brazilian registry additional tonnage at a low fractional cost.

The scandals that have paralyzed Brazil over the last several years appear to have subsided, as the nation has made political and other changes that we think will bode well for its offshore energy future.

In the Gulf of Mexico, we held our own throughout the year, notwithstanding very challenging market driven by anemic drilling activities. Our active Gulf of Mexico fleet is comprised of predominantly 300 class ultra high-spec vessels. We kept our contracts for these vessels short in duration as we saw no reason to lock-in low-day rates for term contracts at this point in the cycle. We believe that ultra high-spec OSVs will be first-in last-out beneficiaries of a recovered market. We are in it – we are a market leader in that class of 5000 to 6000 deadweight ton vessels and we like where we're sitting.

In addition to expanding our geographic footprint, we also increased our non-oilfield service portfolio this past year supporting military and other government customers which accounted for a significant portion of our 2018 revenues. We're very proud of the work we were able to perform in support of the United States Navy, which is aligned with the strategic advantages that are Jones Act qualified fleet is intended to provide to the United States.

The men and women serving on these vessels are not only valued employees of our company. They are loyal citizens fulfilling the call of, what it means to be a member of the merchant marine of the United States. They often serve in harsh environments and on missions that are a matter of U.S. national security and we thank them for their service.

Our MPSVs experienced a lot of volatility and utilization during 2018. Effective utilization of our marketed fleet of MPSVs got as high as 81% during the summer of 2018 and end of the year a 27% in the fourth quarter. Between, our presently contracted jobs and near-term visibility into opportunities for this fleet, we expect improvement and utilization from current levels during 2019. We recently decided to stack two 370 class MPSVs, the HOS Strongline and HOS Centerline in order to cut through associated operating and planned drydocking cost until such time as we solidify opportunities for these vessels at day rates that justify our reinstating them into service. Because of their unique capabilities, we are comfortable waiting for the right opportunities for these vessels, which we are confident will come.

With respect to the remaining two domestic MPSV new builds that are under construction. We continue to work with surety in order to develop a plan for their delivery by completion yard. As a reminder, we have approximately $61 million of cost remaining to fund for these vessels. We expect that the lion's share of those costs will not be incurred until 2020 with deliveries in mid-to late 2020. These delivery dates and the timing of the remaining cash outflows may be deferred further depending upon the timing of finalizing the construction completion plan.

Finally and perhaps most importantly in 2018, we worked safely. Our overall safety performance measured by TRIR came in at 0.12, which is one of the best years we've had in the company's history. At the end of the day, working safely is one of our most critical value propositions and I congratulate everyone in our company for this remarkable achievement.

So in summary, 2018 was very much a story of positioning our company for recovery and in doing so preserving our optionality. We expect to have an average of 30 OSVs in active service during 2019. Of these, 19 are ultra high-spec or high-spec Jones Act qualified vessels, eight are ultra-high spec or high-spec foreign flag vessels operating in foreign operating regions in this hemisphere and three are low-spec OSVs operating domestically and abroad.

We expect to operate six MPSVs during 2019, four of which are Jones Act qualified and two of which are foreign flag vessels that we believe will principally support international operations. If we are correct, the conditions will show improvement during the next 12 months across our operating universe. We believe that this active fleet can advantageously participate in a recovering market and begin the real work of creating value for our stockholders once again which is our first priority.

On that score, I'd like to comment on our thoughts regarding return on invested capital a concept that we haven't talked about in a long time for obvious reasons. However, in a capital-intensive business such as this one in which assets must eventually be replaced ROIC matters. We're often asked whether the fact that we have not undertaken a restructuring makes us less competitive with our peers that have restructured.

Our view is that such a question is misplaced in wrong thinking. To survive over the long haul, we must create enough value that pays a fair return to our stockholders and enables us to reinvest in our fleet. A company in this business that does not do both is in self liquidation mode. That is as true for our peers that have undergone restructuring as it is for us. Whether or not, their debt was reinstated as equity and whether or not they used fresh start accounting, does not change the economic reality that real capital was used to build or acquire those vessels and real capital is needed to replace them.

The one constant is that shipyard replacement cost have remained unchanged from pre-downturn levels. So while we haven't been talking about ROIC during this downturn cycle that isn't because it doesn't matter anymore. It does and we have never lost sight of that reality. We have always thought of ourselves as playing the long game. While these five years have certainly been trying, we think that the strategy we deployed during the good times is what has enabled us to maintain optionality for our stockholders at this stage in the cycle.

We will continue to do that because that's what we built the company on that philosophical foundation. It is central to who we are. It also shapes our thinking about the process of unstacking vessels as a market recovery takes hold. Financial discipline and attention to ROIC over the long haul necessitates that as we unstack vessels, we do so in such a way that the cost of unstacking, i.e. drydocking, recrewing, training, resupplying the vessel is contractually covered or otherwise strategically justified.

We see no logical reason to unstack a vessel for a contract that cannibalizes the value of not only that vessel, but the other vessels we have deployed in a given market. Our vessels have long economic useful lives and we will be disciplined to ensure that they are accretive to the value when actively employed in our fleet.

For example during 2018, we added the four Aries vessel to our fleet, had around two more active vessels on average and we're able to increase effective day rates across our OSV fleet despite very tough market conditions.

So, we score our reactivations and additions as a win in a harbinger of things to come. We were very pleased to report last week that we completed an exchange offer for approximately 36% of our senior notes due in 2020. We were able to exchange these notes for new second-lien term loans that mature in 2025 and a 9.5% fixed coupons.

As part of the exchange we were also able to capture 15% discount off the face amount of the exchanged notes which given where they were trading immediately prior to the launch, we believe made this a fair trade for all that participated.

This was the second significant liability management transaction that we have completed since the commencement of the downturn, the first being in June 2017. Combined with open market purchases, these efforts have enabled us to extend maturities of approximately $260 million of face amount of 2019 and 2020 debt to extend it to 2023 and 2025 as well as capture approximately $80 million in discount today.

We are actively working on efforts to address the remainder of our 2020 and 2021 maturities at this time. Some of you may have read press accounts that certain holders of our 2020 and 2021 senior notes opposed the exchange transaction.

As part of an effort to stop the companies from going forward with the exchange, these holders informed the company of their view that they did not believe that the transaction was permissible under governing indentures.

We took that contention seriously. And after examination of the position being advanced by the company, we concluded with advice of counsel that the transaction was permissible.

As such and because the exchange was in the best interest of the company, we proceeded to close it. As part of that process, a customary legal opinion was given to our counsel -- given by our counsel to the exchange noteholders that the transaction did not violate the governing documents nor did it result in the breach of or a default under any of our other debt agreements.

The Exchange offer was open to all holders of the 2020 senior notes and was in no way discriminatory against those holders that decided not to participate. But more, importantly, the goal of the transaction was to place the company on a better footing to repay all holders of the remaining 2020 and 2021 notes which the company's -- which is the company's ultimate objective.

Without generalizing as to all of the objecting 2020 and 2021 noteholders, we believe that there is a fraction among them who's objective is not to be repaid but rather to coerce the company into a highly dilutive restructuring with the intent of exchanging their debt for equity at a discount to our all-time low stock prices.

Said another way, we believe they see the same potential value in the equity of the company that we see and wish to help themselves to it at the expense of our current stockholders.

While we welcome constructive dialogue with all of our debt holders and we've had a lot of dialogue over the last two years that we believe has been constructive, we will vigorously oppose any and all efforts that attempt to frustrate our ability to use our financial flexibility to repay our debt obligations at their scheduled maturities.

We certainly cannot force debt holders to accept a discount on their notes or voluntarily extend their maturities. And we respect the decision of those who choose not to participate in our recent exchange offer. However, the intrinsic option value that we have as an enterprise in excess of the face amount of our debt, properly belongs to our stockholders, not our debt holders who have a contractual right to be repaid principal at par at the maturity of their instruments and of course their coupon along the way. We will keep you apprised of developments in this regard and of steps that the company takes to protect its interest when appropriate.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Jim to take you through the numbers in a little bit greater detail.

Jim Harp

Thanks, Todd, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday afternoon, we reported our fourth quarter results and updated the forward-looking guidance, information contained in the data tables to our press release to provide first quarter and annual guidance for 2019 and limited annual guidance for 2020 for various categories of financial and operational data. Keep in mind this information is based on the current market environment, which is always subject to change.

I usually discuss our balance sheet at the end of my remarks, but I wanted to start off this morning discussing our overall capital structure and the debt-for-debt exchange we completed last week that Todd touched on in his opening remarks.

You can find all the details and documents related to the exchange and the new second-lien term loan we entered into in an 8-K we filed on February 8th, and in our earnings release yesterday afternoon.

So this morning I will just give you a high level review of some of the most important deal points. On February 7, 2019, we closed on an exchange offer with $132 million or just over one-third of our 2020 notes that were tendered and exchanged for $112 million of second-lien term loans due 2025, resulting in a total discount of roughly $20 million or 15%. We view the two debt-for-debt exchanges we've completed so far as good first steps in a multistep process designed to achieve our stated liability management goals of addressing our debt maturities by extending runway, capturing discount, repaying indebtedness and preserving value for our equity holders.

We now have roughly $785 million in face value of unsecured debt remaining outstanding, $100 million of which is due in September, 2019; $235 million is due in April 2020; and $450 million is due in March 2021. In addition, we have $412 million of secured debt, of which $300 million and $112 million are due in 2023 and 2025 respectively. Our secured debt is collateralized by 55 of our 76 pro forma total vessels including our two newbuild MPSVs leaving 21 of our vessels unencumbered and available to use as lien currency in the future.

As of December 31, 2018, our consolidated net tangible assets or CNTA as defined in the indentures governing our 2020 and 2021 notes is just under $2.6 billion. CNTA is what drives the formulaic total amount of permissible secured debt available to us under the indentures, which currently sits at just under $580 million at the end of the year, leaving us with roughly $168 million of additional secured debt capacity.

Moving into our fourth quarter financial results. Our fourth quarter net loss was $24 million or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to a reported net loss of $31 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the third quarter. Our reported operating loss was $16 million in the current quarter, compared to an operating loss of $22 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Included in our fourth quarter 2018 results is a $7 million decrease in G&A expense, due to a mark-to-market adjustment required by GAAP on cash settled share-based awards to reflect a decrease in the company's stock price during the three months ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the impact of this item, net loss, diluted EPS and operating loss would have been $30 million, $0.79 per share and $23 million respectively.

Included in our third quarter 2018 results is a $2.2 million increase in G&A expense, due to a mark-to-market adjustment on cash settled share-based awards to reflect an increase in the company's stock price during the three months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of this item net loss, diluted EPS and operating loss would have been $29 million, $0.78 per share and $20 million respectively.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $12 million, up $7 million or 140% from third quarter EBITDA of $5 million. However, excluding the impact of the respective mark-to-market adjustments for stock-based compensation expense, fourth quarter and third quarter EBITDA would have been $5 million and $7 million respectively.

Since our stock-based compensation expense can cause such volatile swings in our EBITDA both up and down, I want to point out that we also provide adjusted EBITDA, another non-GAAP financial measure in our quarterly earnings releases. Adjusted EBITDA is an alternate, and we feel under certain circumstances may be even a better indicator of our normalized cash flows with less quarterly noise, because it adds back all of our stock-based compensation expense, as well as interest income and certain other non-recurring expenses or income as applicable currently -- comparably calculated for each of the measurement periods. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $7 million, down $3 million or 30% from third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $10 million.

As we have discussed many times in prior calls, the fourth and first shouldering quarters are always the time of year when activity slows down offshore due to cyclical weather patterns. As I guided on our last two calls, while we feel good about market conditions improving during 2019 based on activity levels, we have experienced for our MPSVs so far this year. We continue to expect that first quarter EBITDA will remain in line with our two most recent quarters. However, for the reasons Todd mentioned earlier, we currently expect our EBITDA to begin trending upwards in the second quarter.

For additional information regarding EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures please refer to the data tables in yesterday's earnings release including Note 10. We have not in the recent past given actual dollar value EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA guidance and do not intend to do so in the future.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $54 million, or 8% lower than the sequential quarter. Breaking down our revenue a little more granularly by vessel type revenue generated by our OSVs was roughly $36 million, or 16% higher than the sequential quarter, while revenue generated by our MPSVs was roughly $8 million or 58% lower than the sequential quarter.

Average new generation OSV day rates for the fourth quarter of 2018 were approximately $19,300 or about $200 lower than the sequential quarter. Utilization for our new generation OSVs for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 31% up from 26% sequentially, while utilization for our MPSVs for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 22% down from 51% sequentially.

Adjusting for stacked vessel days, the effective utilization of our active fleet of new gen OSVs was 72% compared to 65% sequentially. Our effective or utilization adjusted OSV day rates were approximately $6000 or about $900 higher than the sequential quarter. Geographically, our foreign revenue was just over $12 million, or 22% of our total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to roughly $13 million or 22% of our total revenue for the third quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses of $39 million for the fourth quarter were in line with the sequential quarter and were at the low end of our guidance range. Aggregate cash operating expenses for the full calendar year 2019 are projected to be in the range of $155 million to $170 million. Our operating expenses in each fiscal period can vary based on charter mix specialty jobs such as flotel work versus the standard OSV mud run for example. Geographic footprint and active vessel count. In each of our quarterly earnings releases, we update our forward guidance as these factors and our operations change.

In a market like, we are in today, changes are constant and the variable factors are many. So our historical quarterly OpEx is not always a good indicator or predictive run rate for future quarters. Reflected in the projected cash OpEx for fiscal 2019 are the continuing effects of several cost containment measures, we initiated over the last four years including among other actions, the stacking of new generation OSVs and MPSVs on various dates since October 1, 2014 as well as company-wide headcount reductions and across-the-board pay cuts for shore side and vessel personnel.

As a reminder, we have provided you with updated full year and first quarter 2019 OpEx guidance in our press release issued yesterday afternoon consistent with our cash OpEx guidance for prior periods, these estimated ranges are good faith estimates based on best available information as of today and are only intended to cover our currently anticipated active fleet complement, geographic footprint, charter mix, and industry market conditions.

While our updated guidance is predicated on an assumed average stack fleet of just over 36 OSVs and two MPSVs for the full year fiscal 2019, we may consider stacking or reactivating additional vessels as what market conditions warn.

Our fourth quarter G&A or general and administrative expense of $3 million was down $12 million or 80% compared to $15 million for the sequential quarter. This sequential decrease in G&A expense was primarily due to a $7 million mark-to-market adjustment on outstanding cash settled stock-based awards during the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding this adjustment, which we foreshadowed in last quarter's call, G&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 would have been below the low-end of our guidance range.

As we discussed in detail last call, GAAP requires that the expense for all cash settled awards be trued-up for changes in the stock price during the current quarter from the previous quarter's level together with a cumulative catch-up to adjust live-to-date expense for each grant to the current stock price. As of December 31, 2018, the 10-day trailing average stock price was $1.54 per share compared to a 10-day trailing average stock price at the end of September 2018 of $4.79 per share.

In the second quarter of 2018, we added a new footnote to our press release which we updated yesterday that generally describes how our cash settle markets are mark-to-market on a quarterly basis. For the first quarter of 2019, G&A expense is expected to be in the range of $11.5 million to $13.5 million inclusive of roughly $2.2 million of quarterly stock-based compensation expense valued at our 10-day average -- trailing average stock price at the end of December 2018 of $1.54 per share.

For full calendar 2019, G&A expenses are expected to be in the range of $45 million to $50 million inclusive of roughly $5.8 million of annual stock-based compensation expense also valued at our 10-day trailing average stock price at the end of December 2018 of $1.54 per share. As a reminder, as we discussed during our second quarter call, GAAP requires that expense related to grants to retirement eligible employees be recognized at the grant date rather than amortized over the life of the grant.

Generally, this accelerated expense will materially impact our first quarter expense each year as long-term incentive compensation is generally approved by the compensation committee and granted to employees and executives in February or March. This is the case with our guidance for the first quarter of 2019 as roughly 38% of our full year guidance figure for stock-based compensation is expected to be incurred in the first quarter.

In order to give you an idea of how much increases or decreases in our stock price could affect the stock-based compensation component of our G&A expense for the first quarter of 2019 based on the number of unvested Phantom share grants currently outstanding and projected to be issued. Each $1 movement in our 10-day trailing average stock price at the end of March 2019 above or below $1.54 per share would increase or decrease our G&A expense by roughly $2.3 million from our current first quarter guidance levels.

To be clear, our latest G&A guidance for the first quarter and full calendar year 2019 is predicated on the baseline assumption of no further increase or decrease in our stock price from the fourth quarter and level of $1.54.

Therefore given that our future stock prices almost guaranteed to vary from $1.54 per share, analysts and investors will need to just -- to adjust their assumptions for our baseline G&A accordingly using the above formula and our actual 10-day trailing stock price at the end of March 2019. We will continue to update these supplemental metrics quarterly as part of our new guidance template.

I will now review some of our other key balance sheet related items for the fourth quarter. As previously reported during the first quarter of 2018, we notified the shipyard that we were terminating the construction contracts for the last two vessels under our nearly completed 24 vessel newbuild program.

As of the date of termination, these two remaining vessels were projected to be delivered in the second and third quarters of 2019, respectively. Due to the amount of uncertainties surrounding the timing and location of future construction activities for guidance purposes, we are projecting these vessels to be delivered in the second and third quarters of 2020, respectively.

We have also conservatively projected to incur roughly 40% of the remaining cash outlays associated with this program during the second half of 2019. The aggregate cost of our fifth OSV newbuild program is expected to remain on-budget at approximately $1.3 billion of which $23 million and $38 million are expected to be incurred during fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 respectively.

The timing of the incurrence of these final construction draws is subject to change based on the ultimate delivery dates of the vessels which are yet to be determined. From the inception of this program through December 31st, 2018, we have incurred roughly 95% of the total expected project cost with $61 million left to go.

For an update on our historical and projected regulatory drydocking activity as well as expected cash outlays for maintenance and other CapEx, I will refer you to the data tables on Page 12 of 15 of our earnings release yesterday afternoon.

As of December 31st, 2018, the company had a cash balance of $225 million which represents a sequential increase of $117 million and reflects our year-end draw of the $137 million in remaining balance of credit available under the company's first-lien term loan agreement which is now fully drawn.

Our debt position based on the carrying value of our senior unsecured notes and first-lien term loan was $995 million as of December 31st, 2018, up from $976 million sequentially. Excluding the deferred gain from the carrying value of our first-lien term loan, net debt would be $979 million at year end.

All of our funded debt is long-term except for the $100 million of 2019 convertible notes due on September 1st, 2019, which went current on our balance sheet in the third quarter of 2018.

After taking into account our recent exchange transaction, we currently have a blended average fixed cash coupon of about 5.4% on $897 million of total outstanding face value of secured and unsecured debt resulting in an annual run rate of cash debt service for our fixed rate debt in the amount of roughly $48 million.

We also have a floating cash coupon of 9% on $300 million of total outstanding face value of first-lien secured debt resulting in an annual run rate of cash debt service for our floating rate debt in the amount of $27 million based on our current rate, which will vary over time.

Cash interest on our first-lien term loan is variable based on a current spread LIBOR of 650 bps. This LIBOR spread is next scheduled to increase to 700 bps on June 15, 2019. The LIBOR rate applicable to the 30-day tranche we currently have outstanding under that facility is 2.5%.

For detailed guidance and a granular breakdown of our GAAP interest expense as well as our projected cash interest and taxes by quarter and annually, please see our guidance tables on page 13 of our earnings release yesterday, which are also available in excel format in the Investor Section of our website.

We project that even with the currently depressed operating levels, cash generated from operations together with cash on hand should be sufficient to fund our operations and commitments through at least March 31, 2020.

However, absent a combination of a significant improvement in market conditions such the cash flow from operations were to increase materially from projected levels coupled with a refinancing and/or further management of our funded debt obligations, we do not currently expect to have sufficient liquidity to repay the remaining amount of our5 and 7A senior notes and the full amount of our 5% senior notes as they mature in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, respectively.

We remain fully cognizant of the challenges currently facing the offshore oil and gas industry and continue to review our capital structure and assess our strategic options. We may from time-to-time, depending on market conditions and other factors repurchase or acquire additional interest in our outstanding indebtedness whether or not such indebtedness trades above or below its face amount for cash and/or in exchange for other securities term loans or other consideration. In each case in open market purchases and/or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

With that, I'll turn it back to Todd for any further comments or to entertain questions.

Todd Hornbeck

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from Mike Urban with Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Mike Urban

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Todd Hornbeck

Good morning.

Jim Harp

Good morning.

Mike Urban

So, Todd, you talked about the Mexico as a good market and improving a growing market, and you've continue to move some assets over to that side of the Gulf. Do you have a view on what the ultimate size of the market or the opportunity for you could be over there?

Todd Hornbeck

Well, that's a tricky question because the IOCs are just now starting their drilling programs as you know with this new change in the constitutional law with independent oil companies coming in. And PEMEX with the new president starting to do some exploration and revamping of their current oil fields. We see an increase in activity flurry for individual wells and the prospects look really, really good where they're drilling. The Perdido Fold Belt and other areas, as you know, some early -- last year some early signs of IOCs having success was big. So I think as these wells are drilled in 2019, depending on what they hit and the discoveries will begat and will tell us how much the market will expand. Right now we think that the tonnage that's in the market can satisfy the market needs today. We don't think there probably any additional equipment needs to go down in that market, but time will tell based on the discoveries or based on success of the IOCs.

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from Mike Urban.

Mike Urban

Sorry I think I got cut-off there. Wanted to shift back to the Gulf of Mexico side, you've been optimistic about the Gulf of Mexico especially in the deepwater side, recovering pretty strongly. The timing was a bit in doubt. I would certainly agree with that. We've seen a lot of FIDs here going forward. Do you have any more clarity at this point in terms of when you see a pickup in terms of the demand for your fleet?

Todd Hornbeck

Well, as you know, I mean, as expected our customers are keeping information very, very close to the vest. I do think we're starting to see some improvement in customers' resolve to go back into deepwater and to transition dollars back into that space. We've had several announcements as you know from BP and Shell and others big finds in the Gulf of Mexico -- in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico we're talking about. And I do think there's a sentiment or movement to put money back into the U.S. side. That going to take shape over this year or is it going to be delayed to 2020, is still very, very hard to tell, but we're seeing some improvement right now.

I don't think we're seeing improvements that would warrant us to bring anything out of stack for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. I don't think anybody should be anticipating that there's improvements there to start adding to the fleet. I think the utilization has to, one number, get up and day rates have to improve pretty substantially and consistently before we would unstack for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. But there is a different tone, let's say, that people are more willing to do smaller programs or tiebacks in the Gulf of Mexico and things are looking better than they have in the last four years.

Mike Urban

Okay, great. Thank you. That’s all from me.

This concludes today's question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor over to management for closing comments.

Todd Hornbeck

All right. We thank everybody for joining us today on the call. Happy Valentine's Day. And we look forward to talking to you on our first quarter conference call, which will be May 2. And in that time period everybody safe sailing. Thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference.