Gilead Could Be The Winner From Washington State's Winner-Take-All Hep C Proposal

By itself, it wouldn't stem the bleeding from Gilead's hepatitis C line, but it would increase profit margins and set a precedent for possible future cooperation with state governments.

The states of Louisiana and Washington are bringing a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) model to healthcare services, with Washington exploring the idea with Hepatitis C on a winner-take-all basis. This could be a great deal for Gilead Sciences (GILD), which has been continually battered from falling sales in its Hepatitis C line.

What Washington is attempting to do has been commonly done for other services/products. It creates an RFP (request for Proposal) process for drug manufacturers to compete for their business. While this idea is nothing new nor novel, it comes with issues that most aren't considering.

The market for Hepatitis C providers has been shaken up since Gilead's Sovaldi hit the market in 2013, and now, the most common Hep C products for consumption are:

Drug Company Approval Mavyret AbbVie Aug.-17 Vosevi Gilead July-17 Epclusa Gilead June-16 Zepatier Merck Jan.-16 Daklinza* Bristol-Myers Squibb July-15 Harvoni Gilead Oct.-14 Sovaldi Gilead Dec.-13

*Daklinza taken in combination with Sovaldi

On a pure numbers basis, Gilead would be the most logical company to win these contracts as it has the most drugs currently being used, but that is not usually how RFP processes are done, at least not purely. Based on other industries and proposals, the winner of an RFP usually offers a combination of price and services for a contract, but this particular process might be more dependent on price for reasons I'll explain shortly. If that is the case, then Gilead would have the best chance of winning if only one company is chosen based on them already producing generics for Harvoni and Epclusa.

These generics are currently lower-priced alternatives to their drugs, a major reason why revenue has fallen so sharply of late. Harvoni has an original price of $94,500, but their generic reduces the cost to $24,000, while Epclusa started at $89,700, and the generic version will cost $24,000. If factoring in recent rhetoric from politicians on the left and right, the price would be the most important factor as these groups have a desire to cut healthcare costs within the United States.

Now, what cannot be factored in is if the State of Washington will give deference to companies that currently have offices in their state. The biggest issue with pharmaceuticals is that there isn't a magical pill, which is one of the biggest faults within the current proposal for Washington. If the state decides to go with two manufacturers instead, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) would be the second-best option because this state RFP process will probably be skewed towards the lowest cost providers, and Mavyret from AbbVie costs between $26,400 and $39,600 based on the length of treatment.

The winners from the process will have a distinct advantage, but the State of Washington is not large enough to significantly move the needle by itself. Currently, the state has about 7.65 million residents, which accounts for 2.35% of the population of the United States. As of 2016, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there were about 3.5 million reoccurring Hepatitis C cases, with about 41,200 new cases.

The news of the winner will be a small bump in stock prices, but the losers are the ones who will be negatively impacted. Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) will be forced to lower their prices or create generics to compete in these markets, but they might be locked out of the market for four to five years. Once the markets reopen the bidding process, the two losers might still have headwinds beyond price and Bristol-Myers is not an American company, so states might give preference to American producers because of the recent wave of populism and the "America First" mantra.

This approach is interesting but comes with some significant drawbacks. Currently, there is a lot of asymmetric information when it comes to the healthcare industry, so the presumption that state employees will have the same type of knowledge of these drugs/diseases is naive. For those companies that could win the bid (Gilead and AbbVie), this could be the start of a new wave which would force drug producers to become lower cost manufacturers. This could, in turn, force the drug manufacturing industry to become quasi-utility companies, rendering them to slimmer margins and less variability within their revenue streams.

While this is a possibility, the cost and intensive nature it takes to create a drug there will be extreme push back as research and development cost need to be recouped along with the need to fund future growth/innovations. What could happen is that Washington will start a monopolistic competition between the main producers creating a quasi-cartel that will allow the bigger companies to flourish while the smaller companies falter.

For Washington, Gilead and AbbVie have the best chances at this current point in time, while Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb will be the losers if this competition becomes based solely on price. As a winner, Gilead or AbbVie can be expected to have exclusive access to a patient base of about 83,000 people. Further, if Gilead wins the bid, it could serve as momentum for other states that may adopt this approach and slow stem the bleeding from Gilead's hep C product line.

As mentioned above, these numbers might not be a significant amount for total sales by themselves, but the process can lower the recurring marketing/sales cost within the state offsetting possible losses, which could bolster profit margins. It would also give a much-needed shot in the arm to Gilead if it wins, as its hemorrhaging hepatitis C revenues have really sapped shareholders. If this recurring revenue can be modeled in on a consistent basis, it will help maintain the stability of the winning company, which would be reflected in stock prices when these companies are able to weather downturns better than some of their rivals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GILD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.