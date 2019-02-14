Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment: An 8.25% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO From This mREIT

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI). Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.8M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $45M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CHMI-B) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 8.25% before 04/15/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.631%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 04/15/2024. Currently, the new issue trades at its par value at a price of $24.99 and has a Current Yield of 8.25% and YTC of 8.44%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 6.88% and 7.03%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company's website:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights, agency residential mortgage backed securities and other residential mortgage assets. We are externally managed by Cherry Hill Mortgage Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. Our Goal Cherry Hill’s principal objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for our stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation. We intend to attain this objective by selectively constructing and actively managing a targeted portfolio of Excess MSRs, Agency RMBS and other cashflowing residential mortgage assets. Our Corporate Structure Cherry Hill has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. We generally are not subject to federal taxes on our taxable income to the extent that we annually distribute all of our taxable income to stockholders and maintain our intended qualification as a REIT. Our Manager Cherry Hill is externally managed and advised by Cherry Hill Mortgage Management, LLC (our "Manager" or "CHMM"). CHMM is responsible for our investment strategies and decisions and our day-to-day operations, subject to the supervision and oversight of our board of directors. Our Manager has established an Investment Committee that will advise and consult with our board of directors with respect to, among other things, our investment policies, portfolio holdings, financing and hedging strategies and investment guidelines.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, CHMI:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $2.11 yearly dividend. With a market price of $18.68, the current yield of CHMI is at 11.30%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $34.16M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series B preferred stock) of the company is around $8.63M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $300M, CHMI is one of the smallest companies in the "REIT - Residential" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in September 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's balance sheet

As of Q3, CHMI had a total debt of $129M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $65M (the Series A Preferred Stock).

The Cherry Hill Family

CHMI has one more outstanding preferred stock: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 8.20% Fixed Rate Series A Preferred Stock (CHMI.PA). Some more information about the issue can be found in the following chart:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Unlike, the newly issued Series B Preferred Stock, CHMI-A pays a fixed dividend, at a rate of 8.20%. It is callable as of 08/17/2022 and with the current market price of $25.13 it has an 8.16% Current Yield and an 8.30% Yield-to-Call. If we compare the two issues, with a Yield-to-Worst of 8.25%, CHMI-B seems to be a lot better than its "older brother". By adding the fact that CHMI-B has a rate hike protection because of its floating element, its advantage over CHMI-A seems indisputable at these price levels.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between CHMI-A and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). PFF had lost more than 10% of its market cap for just a couple of months, while CHMI-A managed to lose no more than 7% and quickly has returned to its par value.

Source: Tradingview.com

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Below you can see a chart with a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25, issued by a REIT company.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floating Securities

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their % of Par value and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, redeem the Series B Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the redemption date. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined herein), we have provided notice of our election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series B Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to our optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of Series B Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below under “—Conversion Rights” with respect to the shares of Series B Preferred Stock called for redemption.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds of this offering will be approximately $43.3 million (or approximately $49.8 million if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full), after deduction of the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We will contribute the net proceeds from this offering to our operating partnership in exchange for 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units of our operating partnership. We intend to cause our operating partnership to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of additional residential mortgage-related assets.Pending these uses, we intend to maintain the net offering proceeds in interest-bearing, short-term, marketable investment grade securities or (interest or non-interest bearing) checking (or escrow) accounts or money market accounts that are consistent with our intention to maintain our qualification as a REIT. These investments may include, for example, government securities other than agency securities, certificates of deposit and interest-bearing bank deposits. These investments are expected to provide a lower net return than we will seek to achieve from our targeted assets.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of $45M, CHMI-B cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ: PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock CHMI-B. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs. I think CHMI-B offers good returns when compared to the other preferred stock in the family and the other preferred stocks in the sector. Overall, I believe CHMI-B is a good choice for the risk that you are taking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.