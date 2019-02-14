Pernix Therapeutics: It Seems A Serious Sell

With negative book value per share, reporting large net income losses and negative CFO, Pernix’s share price should not trade at $1.82. While certain investors may expect the company to release new products, this does not seem likely.

Pernix Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:PTX) has its book value per share of -$14, and the revenues declined in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. In addition, the company reports a large amount of financial debt, which should be paid in August 2020. Pernix Therapeutics does not seem to have sufficient cash to pay. As a result, the share price is expected to decline until August 2020. Keep in mind that the company may try to convert debt into equity or sell equity. Such type of transactions should reduce the value of the shares.

Recent Market Reaction

With the recent increase in the stock price of Pernix Therapeutics, certain investors could be attracted by the company. The share price increased by 45% in only one session without any particular reason. The images below provide information on the recent share price dynamics:

Having mentioned the recent stock returns, due diligence on the stock shows that the company is in serious trouble. Shareholders need to study the financial statement before buying any shares.

Business

Founded in 1996, Pernix Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system indications, including pain, neurology, and psychiatry among other diseases.

The company's leading products are Zohydro, an opioid agonist for pain management, Silenor for insomnia, and Treximet for migraine. The lines below provide further details on these products:

The promotion of these brands is executed by 74 sales employees of the company as well as two subsidiaries Macoven Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and Cypress Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The company does develop alternative projects and expends in research and development. However, these expenses seem very small as compared to the total amount of marketing expenses. It will be shown later. With this in mind, investors should not expect the share price to be driven by the release of new product candidates.

The company provides the following lines regarding its research and development activities. It seems relevant that investors should read this information about the pipeline of Pernix. It does not seem likely that the company will generate a new product in the next five years.

Balance Sheet: Debt And Convertible Debt Are Serious Issues Here

As of September 30, 2018, with $274 million in total assets and $447 million in total liabilities, the financial situation of Pernix Therapeutics Holdings is quite worrying. It is also not ideal that intangible assets represent 48% of the total amount of assets. Accountants have many times issues while assessing the value of intangible assets. Additionally, accountants may have to impair these assets in the future, which could lead to share price depreciation. The image below provides further details on this matter:

In addition, it is quite worrying that the amount of financial debt is large. The company reports convertible notes worth $67 million, secured notes worth $151 million, and $14 million in credit facilities. These liabilities represent more than 50% of the total amount of liabilities. The image below provides further details on this matter:

The assessment of the debt seems very necessary in this case. Certain investors may believe that Pernix Therapeutics is paying elevated interest rates. The company is paying 12% per annum for the Treximet Secured Notes. The image below shows the list of long-term debt reported as of December 31, 2017:

Regarding the convertible debt, shareholders should understand that these securities could harm their interests. If the debt is converted and new shares are issued, the share price may decline quite a bit. Stock dilution is a serious risk on this name.

Income Statement

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the amount of revenues declined by -17% amounting to $86 million. In addition, it is not ideal that the company reported operating losses of -$24 million and net income loss of -$53 million. The amount of marketing expenses was equal to $67 million, and research and development expenses were equal to $1.5 million. The image below provides further details on these results:

The amount of interest expenses is quite significant. The company paid $29 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, which is larger than the total amount of R&D expenses. In addition, it is 43% of the total amount of marketing expenses and 33% of the net revenues. With these numbers in mind, investors should not expect the company to be profitable.

In the nine months ended September 30, 218, the cash flow statement shows that the cash burn rate increased in 2018. In this time period, the CFO was equal to -$25 million. The loss increased by 174% as compared to the same period in 2017. The image below provides the cash flow statement reported in the last quarterly report:

Insiders Are Selling, And Short Interest Is Increasing

Insiders seem to be well aware of the complicated situation of Pernix Therapeutics. In the last 12 months, the number of selling trades was larger than the number of buying trades. The information below was obtained from the NASDAQ exchange:

Short sellers have also been fast. The amount of short interest has increased radically since 2016. From a short interest that was close to zero, as of February 14, 2019, it is equal to more than 2 million shares. The image below provides further details:

Valuation

With negative book value per share, reporting large net income losses and negative CFO, Pernix's share price should not trade at $1.82. While certain investors may expect the company to release new products, this does not seem likely. The amount of R&D expenses seems extremely low, so investors may not expect new product candidates.

Taking into account the Pernix's debt and the interest expenses being paid, most investors should expect the company to run out of cash in one or two years. With the CFO reported in 2018 and the total amount of cash, Pernix Therapeutics may need to raise further capital soon. It is quite detrimental. As a result, the share price may decline quite a bit. With all these features in mind, it seems clear that the share price should go close to zero in the next two years.

Shareholders: Renaissance Technologies And Deerfield

According to the image below, there are not many institutional investors with shares. There is only one very well-known fund called Renaissance Technologies which owns more than 7% stake in the company. Also, Deerfield Management owns close to 5% stake. The image below provides further details on this matter:

When Is The Debt Due? - Conclusion

Investors should study closely the amount of cash in hand and the CFO. With that, the most relevant on this name is when is the debt due. According to the last 10-K, Treximet Secured Notes are payable in August 2020. According to the 10-Q, the total amount payable is $151 million. Pernix Therapeutics does not have cash in hand to pay this debt. This feature should be a serious concern of shareholders. Pernix Therapeutics may try to convert the debt into shares, which could lead to share price depreciation. In addition, the company could sell equity, which could have very similar detrimental consequences for the stock price.

With a large amount of intangible assets, which accountants may impair in the future, shareholders of Pernix have more serious issues. The book value per share is negative, and the revenues declined in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. In addition, with the CFO reported in 2018, Pernix Therapeutics should run out cash in one or two years. With all these features in mind, the share price should not be equal to $1.82. It seems quite likely that the price will decline in 2019 and 2020.

