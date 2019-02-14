Gilead: What Just Happened?

GILD is off by nearly 5% since its Q4 earnings were released. What happened?

Gilead logo. Source: The Wall Street Journal

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) reported Q4 2018 revenue of $5.8 billion, beating on revenue by $280 million. It missed on GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS. GILD is down by nearly 5% since the earnings report was released. The issues are likely hurting the stock.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

Gilead's revenue has been in decline for a few years now. Its HCV regimen was a modern-day miracle, but the HCV runway has been in decline. Now, GILD bulls must pivot to the company's HIV franchise. In Q4 2018, Gilead's product sales of $5.7 billion grew 4% sequentially.

HCV fell by 18%, while total HIV sales were up 9%. Over 70% of total product sales now comes from HIV. As HIV goes, so goes Gilead. Sequentially, Truvada and Genvoya were up by single digits. Truvada for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a prescription medication to help reduce the risk of getting HIV through sex, has raised Truvada's profile. The company estimates approximately 202,000 people were taking Truvada for PrEP at the end of Q4 2018. According to Gilead, the CDC estimates 1.1 million people in the U.S. could benefit from PrEP. That implies more upside for Truvada.

Biktarvy was the superstar again with $578 million in sales, up nearly 50% Q/Q. The lion's share of Biktarvy's revenue came from switches, partially at the expense of Genvoya. Switches also came at the expense of regimens containing dolutegravir, which has hurt GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) HIV sales.

Through its first 11 months, Biktarvy is the best HIV launch of all time in the U.S. as measured by total prescriptions on a launch-aligned basis. I expect Biktarvy to continue to show outsized growth at the expense of Genvoya and GSK.

LOE For Letairis

The earnings call had somewhat of a somber note to it. Management indicated Letairis could see generic competition in the second half of 2019:

Finally, our U.S. cardiopulmonary team continues to deliver impressive results. Letairis and Ranexa revenue totaled $431 million for the quarter. We did not see any generic competition for Letairis in the fourth quarter. We currently anticipate the entry of generics in the second quarter of 2019. We began the year from a position of strength. I would like to thank the teams around the world for their incredible efforts. With a continued focus on our outstanding portfolio of products and operational excellence, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our 2019 goals.

Letairis is approved to treat the symptoms of pulmonary arterial hypertension ("PAH"). It generated Q4 2018 revenue of $254 million, up 5% Y/Y. Letairis represented about 4% of total product sales. Secondly, generic competition could stymie another product that Gilead is getting growth from. Along with HCV, Letairis could be the next product experiencing double-digit declines in revenue growth.

Gilead Flunks Late-Stage Nash Study

Gilead is known for buying brands in late-stage clinical trials, and just before they are to receive FDA approval. It hit a home run with its $11 billion Pharmasset acquisition in 2011. Its $12 billion Kite acquisition could eventually bear fruit. That said, the company is also known for its R&D prowess. It spent nearly $2 billion on R&D in Q4 2018. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) hovering over 25,000, it may be difficult for Gilead to use its nearly $32 billion cash hoard to acquire companies at attractive prices.

This puts more pressure on the company's R&D pipeline. It likely explains why negative results in its recent NASH study were so devastating:

A readout from the first late-stage clinical trial intended to treat the fatty liver disease known as NASH has delivered disappointing results. Gilead Sciences said Monday that its experimental drug, called selonsertib, failed to improve liver scarring compared to a placebo in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The study enrolled nearly 900 patients with compensated cirrhosis, an advanced form of NASH at higher risk for liver-related death ... The setback is particularly discouraging because Gilead has invested heavily in a pipeline of NASH drugs, hoping clinical success will translate into new revenue and earnings growth.

NASH is often referred to as a silent liver disease because it resembles alcoholic liver disease; however, it occurs in people who consume little to no alcohol. The condition can lead to cirrhosis and permanently damage the liver. NASH has high unmet needs in the space. It also has a large market potential - it occurs in 2 to 5 percent of the U.S. population. The large market potential has driven R&D spending in the space.

Gilead's recent failure in NASH begs the question, "Where will future growth come from?" HIV revenue is growing by double digits Y/Y, but the company likely needs another growth driver to complement HIV. Until the stock market falls, its acquisition opportunities could be limited.

Conclusion

GILD is down by double digits Y/Y. The stock remains a sell until M&A opportunities in the biotech space become more attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.