Exelixis Does It Again

We take a look at earnings highlights and analyst commentary on Exelixis in the paragraphs below.

With its P/E multiple shrinking and revenues and earnings growing, it should only be a matter of time before the market gives Exelixis the respect it deserves.

Despite this, the stock has done little but mark time over the past year.

As it has done throughout the past several quarters, oncology concern Exelixis easily surpassed both top line and bottom line expectations with quarterly numbers.

Mid-cap oncology concern Exelixis (EXEL) reported Q4 results after the bell on Tuesday. As the company has done for over a year now, quarterly numbers easily beat both top line and bottom line consensus by a good margin. Despite this, the stock has done little over the past year. With its P/E shrinking and revenues still growing at a fast clip, it should be only a matter of time that this 'oversight' is corrected in the market. We revisit one of our favorite oncology concerns in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Exelixis, Inc. is a mid-cap biotechnology concern focused on the development and commercialization of new medicines to treat people with cancer and is based in California. The company has a current market cap of approximately $6.6 billion and trades right at $22.50 a share, about the same level as one year ago (see chart above).

Fourth-Quarter Highlights:

Non-GAAP EPS came in at 37 cents a share, 14 cents a share above expectations. GAAP EPS came in at $1.15 a share, 92 cents a share above the consensus.

Revenues rose 90% year over year to just over $228 million, approximately $40 million above expectations. To be fair, $29.6 million of that was for milestones from the company’s commercial collaboration partners, Ipsen Pharma SAS (Ipsen), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (NYSE:TAK) and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCPK:DSNKY) (Daiichi Sankyo).

Total net product revenue for the company's emerging blockbuster CABOMETYX for Q4 came in at $176.2 million compared with $95.7 million for the same period a year ago. For the year CABOMETYX sales rose to just under $620 million from just south of $350 million in FY2017.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The better-than-expected results brought a rash of analyst commentary. Since earnings, four analyst firms, including Oppenheimer and Needham, reiterated their Buy ratings on Exelixis. Price targets proffered were in a tight range between $31 and $34 a share. It should be noted both Oppenheimer and RBC Capital did lower their price targets a tad, which is probably a factor in the subdued reaction the shares have had off better-than-expected results.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Cash and cash equivalents stood at over $850 million. This is up $100 million from the end of the third quarter and an increase of nearly $400 million from the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

Valuation & Verdict:

The company's growth is being powered by CABOMETYX. This compound was approved for second-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma or RCC in 2016. Late in 2017, it was approved for first-line treatment of RCC. CABOMETYX was approved for advanced hepatocellular cancer one month ago, which should help to power continued sales growth in 2019. In addition, the company has several additional trials underway for the compound to expand its indications.

Revenue growth should slow in FY2019 from the huge increases in FY2018 but sales should rise in the low to mid-teens and potentially reach $1 billion (including milestones) this fiscal year. CABOMETYX also has potential other indications and combinations that could be approved in the coming years. Finally, with oncology being a main focus for M&A activity for years, Exelixis makes a logical buyout target for a larger player. Best of all, investors can pick up the shares around the same level as a year ago even as price to sales and price to earnings multiples have shrunk significantly over that time frame.

