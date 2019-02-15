Why I Like Marathon Oil's Latest Earnings

According to Marathon Oil, we can expect production growth to continue in 2019 with possible help from tightening oil supply.

One of the biggest American oil producers just revealed its fourth-quarter earnings. The Houston, TX-based Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) reported strong earnings and sales that came in way above expectations. Marathon Oil shareholders continue to benefit from falling production costs and rising production volumes, which causes traders to erase some of the capital losses since the start of Q4/2018. If oil prices continue their rally, I am sure we are going to see much higher prices with regard to Marathon Oil's stock price.

What Happened In Q4?

The fourth quarter was one of the best ones I have seen since the start of the oil recovery. First of all, EPS reached $0.15, which is $0.02 above expectations and $0.08 higher compared to the prior-year quarter. This translates to a year-on-year growth rate of 114%. EPS has also beaten expectations for the second consecutive time.

Another financial number that beat expectations is sales growth. Total sales came in at $1.77 billion, versus expectations of just $1.44 billion. This means that actual results are 23% higher than expected. The only number that came in higher is the year-on-year growth rate of sales. 12 months ago, sales came in at $1.38 billion. Back then, the sales growth rate was at -1%.

With that in mind, let's quickly move over to the bigger picture. Net income on a trailing twelve-month basis has reached $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter, which is the highest level since the summer of 2015. Gross margins are close to their all-time high at more than 78%.

These results are not happening without any good reason, as the company continued to improve both production and production costs in its fourth quarter. One of the main points is lower capex spending. Capex is down 10% sequentially to $500 million. Moreover, the company ended the year with a cash balance of $1.46 billion versus just $563 million at the start of the year as operating cash flow outperformed development capex by roughly $1.0 billion. The recent oil recovery, along with the company's measures to reduce debt, has led to a net debt/EBITDA decline to 0.9x, which is the lowest number since 2015.

Eagle Ford oil production was one of the reasons why the fourth quarter did so well. Eagle Ford production totaled 107 MBOED, which is up 2% compared to the prior-year quarter. The company brought 38 gross company-operated wells to sales with an average initial production rate of 1,819 BOED. 72% of this production consisted of oil.

Bakken production averaged 94,000 BOED, which is up 37% year on year. Oil production was up over 40%. Marathon Oil also brought 27 gross operating well to sales with an average 30-day IP rate of slightly more than 3.3 thousand BOED (76% oil).

Oklahoma oil production was up 4% to 67,000 BOED with 12 gross operating wells brought to sales.

International production was down 13% year on year at 105,000 as unscheduled downtime caused an underperformance compared to domestic operations. Note that all of these numbers are adjusted for divestitures.

What Happens After Q4?

The answer to this question, according to Marathon Oil, is a further oil production improvement of 10% in 2019 with US oil growth of 12%. Oil production is expected to outperform BOE growth, which is consistent with the company's focus on higher returns.

First-quarter production is expected to reach between 195,000 and 215,000 BOD (barrels of oil per day).

With that being said, it's obviously up to the price of oil when it comes to deciding the direction of Marathon Oil stock price. On one hand, we have tightening oil supply, which could be a very large bull case for oil. On the other hand, we have rapidly declining growth indicators in China, the Euro area and in the US, as I discussed in this article.

In other words, we could easily enter a situation again where oil traders start to underestimate the weakening demand side of oil.

So, to summarize the current situation, we are dealing with an oil company that continued to show strong production growth and lower capex in the fourth quarter, with expectations of even higher production. On top that, Marathon Oil will continue to focus on higher margins while oil supply continues to tighten.

The only problem I have is that demand could show weakness in the first half of 2019. The question is whether oil investors are prepared for such a scenario. At this point, I have a small position in Whiting Petroleum (WLL), but if I were to add to my oil position, I would definitely go with Marathon Oil, as I really like the progress the company is making.

