February 2019 Outlook For DASH

It has strong competition in other digital assets attempting the same purpose, and the race for adoption is on.

DASH continues to be used as a light and fast currency - particularly in Venezuela and by retailers.

The price action of DASH (DASH-USD) paired with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has assumed some importance this week, with the appearance of some key levels of support and resistance on the charts, after January’s indeterminate price activity. This analysis will focus on what may likely happen with the DASH/BTC pairing as we head into the second half of the month of February 2019.

Fundamental Outlook

DASH partnered with crypto exchange Coincola to launch in Venezuela in late 2018. With the worsening political and economic situation in that nation, demand for DASH and other cryptocurrencies has grown. Desperate Venezuelans are using the currency to try and save and access some kind of usable currency aside from the becoming-worthless Venezuelan Peso.

Further news for DASH also is positive, as it has been adopted by the ADEG Breitfuss, an Austrian supermarket chain as well as H&M Distributors, a US-based electrical appliances company. Adoption by these two offline companies is showing that DASH can be used as a payment currency for routine, offline purchases in shops and retail stores

These news items are having a muted but noticeable short-term impact on DASH prices, which has posted some gains in the last few days. They will definitely impact prices on a long-term basis by serving as the template for further adoption by other companies.

Technical Outlook

The long-term outlook for the DASH/BTC pair is captured in the weekly chart shown below:

DASH/USD Weekly Chart: February 12, 2019

This chart shows that the active weekly candle is presently trading higher than the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle. However, the candle is still active and therefore cannot be said to have broken above this boundary. A determination of a breakout can only be done if the candle closes and is found to have a closing price that's higher than the triangle’s boundary.

We now take a look at the daily chart, where the price action for Tuesday, Feb. 12, found resistance at the 0.022703 mark, an area where price also had found resistance sometime in December 2019. A look at the left side of the chart will reveal that price also had found support here in November 2018, prior to the downside break of this level when the crypto market slumped in December 2018.

DASH/USD Daily Chart: February 14, 2019

This area will continue to be important as price has since retreated from here and has found its way back to the horizontal support area of 0.021401 (blue line). This area was a previously resistance in December 2018 as well as early January 2019.

Also watch the volume bars. Selling volume predominated in the trading sessions of Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, but this is diminishing. This is not surprising, as sellers are starting to reappraise their positions with price very close to the daily support level.

What can we expect for DASH/BTC as we head into the third week of February 2019?

Scenario 1

The first scenario will depend not just on what price will do at the support level seen on the daily chart, but also on the close of the active candle on the weekly chart. If the weekly candle closes above the upper boundary of the triangle by a 3% penetration factor, it opens the door for more upside movement. We may then see on the daily chart, a bounce on the support line of 0.021401, with an upside target of 0.022703, the resistance found earlier this week. Stronger buying pressure may even take the price higher to the 0.02400 mark.

Scenario 2

Failure of the weekly candle to close above the upper triangle boundary may be a sign for sellers to take further control of the market. We may then see on the daily chart a break of the support line and a push to the downside target of 0.020498.

Scenario 3

We also may see a couple of range trading scenarios:

Price could bounce off the 0.021401 support, achieve the upside target of 0.022703, and basically trade off these levels with the support acting as the floor and the upside target acting as the ceiling. Price may then range between these two areas for a week or two.

We also could see price move within the greater range formed by the 0.022703 upside target (ceiling) and the 0.020498 downside target as the floor. If price oscillates between these two areas, we could see some stalling at the present support price of 0.021401.

Various scenarios are possible and volume information is key to showing where prices could be headed.

Market Sentiment:

Here is the long-term, medium-term and short term outlook of the DASH/BTC pair:

Long-Term – bullish

Mid-term – neutral

Short-term – neutral

Disclaimer: The price moves may take several days to weeks to play out. Entries should be made on shorter time-frame charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.