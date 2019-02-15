Unlocking The Value Of High-Yielding Uniti Group

If you’re comfortable with Uniti’s risks, then a small position (1% to 2% of your portfolio) might turn this into one of the most successful investments you ever make.

While our primary focus is to point out quality, low-risk REITs that can provide generous, safe and growing income in all economic conditions, from time to time we also like to point out potentially great high-risk/high-reward opportunities as spec buys.

These are not for low-risk investors, but rather for those who are comfortable with taking a small position in a REIT with a dividend at relatively high risk (compared to what we usually recommend) of a cut, in exchange for potentially market-crushing long-term total returns.

Recently we outlined why Uniti Group (UNIT) is one such unique high-yield opportunity, with several potential positive catalysts that could send shares soaring, both in the short and long-term.

Well, those catalysts appear to be coming true, specifically the imminent release of an important court ruling that has, for over a year, weighed on the share price and left Uniti struggling with a liquidity trap.

The other big catalyst, and by far the more important one to the long-term thesis, is management’s plans to use opco/propco private equity deals to achieve its long-term goal of sub 50% revenue from Windstream (WIN), an improved credit rating, lower overall costs of capital, and a safer dividend.

The first of those deals has just been announced, so let’s take a look at what it means for investors and why it could signal a game-changing phase for Uniti’s future growth.

Uniti Is Unleashing The Power Of Private Equity Deals To Hit Its Long-Term Goals

Since its 2015 spin-off from Windstream, Uniti’s average P/FFO (the REIT equivalent of a P/E ratio) has been just 7.7, meaning a cost of equity of about 13%.

Source: Investor presentation

That’s made it much harder for it to grow and diversify its revenue and cash flow from Windstream, the troubled regional telecom. That’s meant a perpetually high cost of equity and Uniti having to fund most of its growth with costly debt (average interest expense 6.6%), obtained from the junk bond market (its CCC credit rating makes it "deep junk" status).

Management stated last year that its goal was to maintain the dividend while simultaneously obtaining 50% of its revenue from non-Windstream sources by the end of 2019 (but hopefully mid-2019).

The major catalyst for that plan was what it called “opco/propco” deals with private equity capital, in which it could put together “transformational” deals large enough to hit that 50% target (and earn a credit upgrade from Moody’s), in one fell swoop.

Management said at the last conference call it has four such deals it’s currently negotiating, and it just unveiled the first one. Now it should be noted this is likely the smallest of the potential deals the REIT has lined up, given it’s still struggling in a liquidity trap.

This is a strategic OpCo-PropCo Sale-Leaseback with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners (MIC) to Acquire Bluebird’s fiber network for $319 million and combine it with Uniti Fiber’s Midwest business.

Source: Deal presentation

Bluebird owns 178,000 strand miles of fiber optic lines in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. Uniti will be buying this network while selling its Midwest fiber operations to MIP, but retaining the assets (MIP will operate the business). $175 million of the purchase price is in cash while $144 million will be in pre-paid rent to MIP. Uniti’s press release explains the sum of this rather complex deal means that:

Uniti will lease the Bluebird fiber network and its Midwest fiber network, on a combined basis, to MIP under a long-term triple net lease. The initial lease term will be 20 years with multiple renewal options at MIP’s discretion. Initial annual cash rent will be approximately $20.3 million representing an initial cash yield of 9.6%.

When the deal closes in 2019 this complex combo of moving parts means Uniti will receive $37 million this year. Possibly to fund this propco/opco deal (or the next ones) Uniti also says it’s considering the sale of about 500 cell towers located across Mexico, Colombia, and Nicaragua.

As CEO Kenny Gunderman explains:

We are currently in discussions regarding the potential sale of our Latin America tower business, which we believe would realize substantial value for our stockholders, and allow us to focus on communications infrastructure growth opportunities in the U.S. Uniti Towers continues to be a significant component of our strategy to provide a full suite of solutions to wireless carriers and other customers.

Uniti’s tower business, which an important part of its long-term 5G thesis, would then become focused purely on the US (currently about 350 towers) where an estimated 25,000 new cell towers will be needed for this country’s 5G rollout over the next decade.

But what does this complex deal actually mean for UNIT’s cash flow, especially if it has to potentially sell 500 cell towers to fund it?

Source: Earnings release

Well, the loss of most of its tower business wouldn’t actually impact short-term cash flow much, since the tower business is fast growing but generated zero adjusted EBITDA in 2018. That’s because it costs a lot to build a tower, and only after several tenants have been found does it begin to generate significant cash flow.

Meanwhile, my fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Beyond Saving has crunched the numbers and found that this deal will net Uniti about $14 million in adjusted EBITDA, when you factor in all the complexities, including selling cash flow producing assets to MIP.

Source: Earnings release

That equates to about a 1.8% increase in adjusted EBITDA off 2018’s guidance (though about 4.5% revenue growth factoring in lease-up potential). That will reduce Uniti’s reliance on Windstream to about 60%. In other words, this is a very small deal l but keep in mind that management has been having to make smaller deals until the Aurelius/Windstream trial uncertainty is eliminated.

Source: Earnings presentation

Using management’s pro-forma guidance that factors in all the deals it made in 2018, that should mean that, (assuming Uniti funds this deal with the Latin American tower deal), its AFFO/share will likely increase about 2% as well to $2.63. While that 91% payout ratio is still far from ideal (I like to see an AFFO payout ratio no higher than 90% even for blue-chip REITs much less risky ones), it’s far safer than Uniti’s 96% in 2017 or the 97% it hit in Q3 due to delays on its earlier acquisitions.

So this deal appears to be slightly accretive to Uniti and thus helps with securing the dividend a little. But more importantly, as CEO Kenny Gunderman explains, this small opco/propco deal is just the start of the REIT’s new long-term growth strategy:

MIP is a highly respected investor in communications infrastructure assets, and we are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with them. We believe the deal structure can be replicated with other operating partners in the future and today’s announcement lays the foundation for similar transactions.

Basically, this strategic acquisition represents Uniti potentially opening the floodgates to other far bigger deals, that will likely get it to that 50% diversification target and well beyond. But wait a second!? If Uniti is thinking about funding this $175 million cash deal (factoring in MIP rent prepayment) with a major asset sale then how is it going to fund even bigger opco/propco deals in the future?

Well, unfortunately, that will require a lot of equity issuances, since last quarter management sold 3.3 million shares at about $20.5 per share. That was to pay down the credit revolver that Uniti has been using for the past year to fund all of its acquisitions and growth capex.

However, management has said that the REIT’s net leverage ratio of 6.0 is as high as it wants to go, meaning that going forward all its growth spending (including propco deals) will need to be funded with new equity or non-core asset sales.

That’s where the Aurelius/Windstream trial comes in. The judge for that trial, which ended in August, has been busy with addressing a Trump administration 2020 Census issue and thus trials like Windstream’s got pushed to the back burner.

As fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Ryan Bowen has pointed out:

The judge presiding over this case just issued a judgment about another case which took precedence over the Windstream one, so it is believed that he could issue a ruling in the next month now that he can turn his attention back to the Windstream saga.

The Windstream trial is very likely (though not guaranteed) to come out in Windstream’s favor given that Windstream has already refinanced the bonds in question with all creditors but Aurelius and included a clause stating they agree that the claims Aurelius made (that the UNIT spin-off was a covenant breach) are invalid.

If that’s indeed the ruling, then the immediate risk of Windstream’s bankruptcy disappears instantly, and the stock is likely to see a sharp spike higher, possibly to $21 to $22. Remember $20.5 is the price at which management feels it can issue new shares to fund deals that are at least AFFO/share-neutral.

Essentially, the bullish thesis on Uniti is that as long as the trial comes out in the REIT’s favor (and relatively soon), then it will be able to fund its other and far larger propco/opco deals in 2019. That won’t mean a huge spike in AFFO/share, but if the share price is $21 or higher it could be modestly accretive enough to both strengthen the dividend’s safety and hit and exceed the 50% diversification target.

That, in turn, would mean a credit upgrade from Moody’s, lower cost of capital (both in the short and long-term), and most importantly reduce the REIT’s risk factor substantially.

With lower risk comes a higher cash flow multiple, and that is how Uniti could become a blockbuster long-term, deep-value investment.

Total Return Potential Remains Excellent For This High-Risk Speculative Buy

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

Right now Uniti is trading at under 8 times FFO, while the average REIT trades for close to 17. Now obviously Uniti’s liquidity troubles and continued high reliance on Windstream for its revenue (plus that court case) make this discount relatively appropriate.

But if Uniti is able to put together enough propco/opco deals (plus other bolt-ons acquisitions) then its reliance on Windstream will fall far below 50% and could be at 25% or less within two to three years. Eventually, say within five years, a rising share price could allow for exponentially more accretive deals that would not just deleverage the REIT, but make its dividend low risk. Given the massive need for US infrastructure in the coming decade, especially in telecom due to the 5G rollout, I think Uniti could easily find many great investment opportunities.

At a P/FFO of 16.5, slightly below the average REIT’s current multiple, Uniti would deliver over 20% CAGR total returns in the next five years. That’s because the F.A.S.T graph above is using the recent declining FFO/share and extrapolating that over the next five years due to a lack of analyst forecasts for the stock.

But as I explained above, at the end of Q3 2018 management disclosed that AFFO/share would be $2.58 once all the 2018 deals close, and the Bluebird opco/propco deal should boost that to $2.63 (if it’s funded with Latin American tower sales). With a 16.5 multiple that a much faster growing Uniti might reasonable attain (look at how Omega Healthcare so quickly became a Wall Street darling in mid to late 2018), that would potentially mean a price of $44 per share plus $12 in dividends (assuming no dividend cut). That effectively means that in the bullish scenario (which is what owning Uniti is all about) the stock could realistically be worth $56 in five years, representing a 23% CAGR total return potential.

And half of that would be paid in cash in the form of a steadily safer quarterly dividend. Such return potential, backed by high quality and mission-critical infrastructure assets that have a massive 5G tailwind at their back, is why I consider Uniti an attractive high-risk/high-reward opportunity.

BUT that’s only if you understand that the above scenario is the bullish thesis, and there is a lot that could go wrong to break it.

Risks To Keep In Mind

The biggest short-term catalyst that Uniti is counting on to get it out of its liquidity trap (or at least decrease it significantly) is the Aurelius case ruling come down soon and in its favor.

While I’m confident that Uniti/Windstream will prevail, there is no guarantee they will. And even if they do, the ruling might still be delayed for several months, during which time Uniti’s share price is pretty much capped by trial related uncertainty at $20 to $21. That might be enough to fund a bolt-on acquisition (as Uniti did in Q3) but it’s not enough to fund a big propco deal that would be a true game-changer for Uniti.

And of course given that Uniti’s future growth potential is at the mercy of the fickle stock market investors can’t forget that should stocks in general, or REITs in particular, fall out of favor, then even a Windstream case bump might not be enough to make future opco/propco deals accretive.

For instance, Uniti was recently trading at $16 back in December and had that price persisted, there would simply be no way for management to be able to achieve its diversification goals due to a cost of equity of 16% being higher than the cash yield on any possible deal it could put together.

Source: Deal presentation

And then there’s the complex nature of these propco/opco deals to consider as well. As you can see the fine print of the agreement between MIP and Uniti is not nearly as favorable as a standard triple net lease contract. The lease payments, which mostly consist of a big upfront payment to Uniti in 2019 for its Midwest Fiber operations, is only fixed through 2020.

Until we here management explain more at the next conference call (Feb 29th) investors won’t know a lot of important things including

Will this deal generate any actual revenue in 2020 (or will that be part of the prepaid rent)?

How will Uniti pay for it (equity issuances at today’s price would make this deal non-accretive to AFFO)?

How variable does management expect rent to be post 2020?

Is the increasing rental coverage ratio over time going to be driven primarily by MIP scaling up customers on the fiber assets or merely in lower rent (always a risk)?

Basically, the risk to Uniti shareholders (and the dividend) is that if the share price isn’t high enough, then even the four propco/opco deals management is working on (some of which might not close) might not be accretive to AFFO/share. In that case, Uniti might end up with declining AFFO/share that puts the dividend at steadily higher risk in order to reach its diversification goals.

That might cause the payout ratio to climb higher or possibly even necessitate a dividend cut. After all, while Uniti’s assets are wide moat, low maintenance and carry high theoretical margins, they are also highly capital intensive up front and require time to scale up additional customers.

Source: Investor presentation

While the costs of adding additional fiber customers are minimal the cost of scaling Uniti’s other businesses aren’t. And even with a 91% payout ratio Uniti would be looking at about $32 million per year in retained cash flow to fund its organic capex.

In Q3 management told analysts it expects 2019’s M&A integration costs alone to be $17 million, and that was before the Bluebird deal was announced. And in 2018 Uniti expects to spend $214 million on fiber and US tower capex (I’m assuming the Latin American towers will be sold).

Basically, UNIT’s ability to achieve the full growth potential of its highly scalable, wide moat, and cash-rich assets is going to be pretty much entirely dependent on its share price being high enough to continually fund its growth spending (including propco deals) via accretive equity issuances.

If the stock market doesn’t co-operate then Uniti’s dividend might indeed have to be cut (possibly as much as 50% which is roughly the minimum level to remain a REIT).

In fact, Morgan Stanley's Simon Flannery recently downgraded the REIT back in December cutting his price target from $24 to $16 specifically citing his concern over a dividend cut.

We see cost of capital, elevated leverage, and Windstream uncertainty potentially driving a cut in the dividend.

What do I believe to be the probability of a dividend cut? Well, it’s very hard to say because it will all depend on Uniti’s share price, which will be affected by so many moving parts in the coming months.

If the price falls low enough (sub $20) and stays there indefinitely, it’s very high. If the Windstream trial results come out soon and as expected, and Uniti’s price rises above $21 and stays there all year then it’s pretty low.

My best-educated guesstimate, balancing out these “dividend heaven vs dividend hell” possibilities is a 50/50 chance that the Uniti bullish thesis plays out (because a lot has to go write for many years) and there’s likely a 33% chance the dividend will be cut at some point.

With estimated odds like that, you can see why we consider Uniti, despite its immense profit potential, to be a high-risk spec buy. Which is why anyone owning the stock has to be comfortable with a possible dividend cut and size their positions appropriately (1% to 2% of your portfolio).

Bottom Line: Uniti’s Upcoming Propco Deals Could Be A Game Changer For The Stock

Let me be very clear about this, Uniti Group is a HIGH-RISK Speculative buy only, and NOT suitable for income investors with low-risk tolerance and whose top priority is safe and growing dividends over time.

But as long as you understand the risks, including what I estimate to be a 33% chance of a dividend cut, then Uniti represents a potentially attractive high-risk/high-reward opportunity to consider.

The Aurelius/Windstream trial ruling is expected to come out within the next few weeks, and if Windstream/Uniti prevail then the stock should see a sharp pop off that catalyst alone.

More importantly, that higher stock price should provide management low enough (though still high) cost capital to close on not just this first opco/propco deal, but several others it has lined up. Some of those are big enough to single-handedly help Uniti achieve its 50% non-Windstream diversification goal, which is what Moody’s says is needed for a credit upgrade.

Mind you those potentially game-changing deals aren’t going to turn UNIT into a fast-growing REIT and AFFO/share is likely to rise only modestly. The payout ratio is still going to be high and so don’t expect any dividend hikes for several more years.

But with Uniti, and all special situation spec buys we recommend, strong cash flow and dividend growth aren’t required to achieve potentially great total returns. By simply achieving its long-term diversification plan and gradually lowering its payout ratio and risk profile, Uniti should see significant multiple expansion that combined with the double-digit yield, could deliver 23% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Of course, that’s the bullish case, which is far from guaranteed. Thus while we can recommend Uniti as a “spec buy” don’t forget about its high-risk profile and all the ways the thesis could break. If you’re comfortable with Uniti’s risks, then a small position (1% to 2% of your portfolio) might turn this into one of the most successful investments you ever make.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.