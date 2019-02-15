Chunghwa Telecom's Outlook In 2019 Is Negative

Investment Thesis

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) reported another weak quarter in its Q4 2018 earnings release. The company saw its top and bottom lines decline year over year due to fierce competition. We do not have a positive outlook on the stock in 2019 due to stiff competition in both its wireless and broadband Internet businesses. Shares are currently overvalued. Given the gloomier outlook, we believe investors should seek opportunities elsewhere.

Recent Developments

Chunghwa Telecom reported Q4 2018 revenue of NT$55.46 billion. This was a decline of 8.9% year over year (it was a decline of 6.6% back in Q3 2018). The decline was primarily due to a sharp drop in average revenue per user in its mobile business segment (because of a price war in the spring of 2018). Fortunately, the company was able to reduce its operating costs and expenses by 9.8% year over year. This has resulted in only a slight decline of its bottom line. The company was able to improve its EBITDA margin to 32.79% in Q4 2018 from 30.26% in Q4 2017.

(Source: Q4 2018 Investor Presentation)

Reasons why we are not optimistic about Chunghwa Telecom in 2019

We do not have a positive outlook on the company in 2019 for the following reasons:

High smartphone penetration rate in Taiwan

According to estimates from eMarketer, Taiwan has the highest smartphone penetration in Asia-Pacific and the second-highest in the world. As the table below shows, the country’s smartphone penetration rate is about 75.8%. This is only behind Denmark’s 77.3%. Taiwan’s high smartphone penetration rate means that there isn’t a lot of room for Chunghwa Telecom and its competitors to grow their subscriber base.

2017 Estimates (selected countries) Smartphone Penetration Rate (%) Denmark 77.3% Taiwan 75.8% Singapore 73% New Zealand 68.3% Australia 68% Malaysia 59.9%

(Source: Telecomasia.net)

Wireless ARPU continues to fall

Fierce competition in Taiwan’s mobile market has resulted in a decline in Chunghwa Telecom’s ARPU. As can be seen from the chart below, the company's ARPU has declined to another low, reaching NT$521 per month in December 2018. Although management is targeting to grow ARPU in 2019, we think it will be quite challenging. The high wireless penetration rate in Taiwan means that all telecom providers have a hard time growing their subscribers without initiating some forms of promotions. In such an environment, we believe Chunghwa Telecom is vulnerable in a price war, as it has the largest wireless market share.

(Source: Created by author; Company Reports)

Mobile Market Share in Q4 2018

(Source: Q4 2018 Investor Presentation)

Broadband Internet ARPU continue to decline

Besides Chunghwa Telecom’s declining mobile sales, the company is also facing competition in its broadband Internet business. Unlike North America, where cable Internet has a strong presence in the broadband Internet market, Chunghwa Telecom has dominated the broadband market in Taiwan in the past 2 decades. However, this dominance has started to weaken in the past few years as other cable Internet providers gradually take away share from Chunghwa Telecom's Internet business. As can be seen from the chart below, its broadband subscribers base has declined from 10.9 million subscribers in January 2017 to 10.4 million subscribers in December 2018.

(Source: Created by author; Company Reports)

In addition to the company’s declining broadband subscribers, its broadband ARPU also declined gradually, from NT$719 per month in January 2017 to NT$707 per month in December 2018. It will be challenging for the company to raise its ARPU and subscribers in the same time. Therefore, it will remain a challenge for Chunghwa Telecom to increase its broadband Internet revenue.

(Source: Created by author; Company Reports)

5G spectrum auction won’t happen until 2020

Though capital-intensive, the advent of 5G will bring lots of opportunities and growth drivers for telecom providers. Its characteristics of lower latency (10ms latency) and higher speed will enable lots of new applications, such as in the field of autonomous vehicle, smart cities, and Internet of Things. Investors are encouraged to read more about 5G in Deloitte's introduction on 5G (click here). However, 5G will not be ready in Taiwan in 2019, as the spectrum auction will not take place until 2020 (at the earliest). Hence, the benefits of 5G will likely not be seen until 2021 or even later.

Valuation

Chunghwa Telecom is currently trading at a trailing EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 10.3. This valuation is above its 5-year average of 9.3x. For a company that is likely not going to see much top and bottom line growth (perhaps even negative growth rates) in 2019, it is hard to justify its current valuation. Hence, we believe Chunghwa Telecom is overpriced.

Dividend Analysis

The company paid an annual dividend of US$1.558 per share in 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend has declined for two straight years due to its deteriorating bottom line. The dividend payout ratio has gradually increased since 2015. Its current payout ratio (based on trailing 12-month free cash flow) is already 100.8%.

Risks and Challenges

Government and Regulation Risks

The Taiwanese government is the largest shareholder in Chunghwa Telecom. The country’s Ministry of Transportation owns about 35.3% of the company. This means that the company's management decisions can be influenced by government policies that benefit the wider public. However, these decisions may not necessarily act in the interest of other shareholders. Therefore, we believe it will continue to be a challenge for Chunghwa Telecom to raise its Internet rates or mobile wireless rates.

Investor Takeaway

Chunghwa Telecom may continue to find it challenging to grow its top and bottom lines in 2019. Shares are currently overvalued. Given the lack of visibility in future growth, we suggest investors should seek other opportunities elsewhere. We believe Canadian telecom stocks such as Rogers Communications (RCI), Telus Corp. (TU) or BCE Inc. (BCE) all have better growth opportunities and lower valuations than Chunghwa Telecom.

