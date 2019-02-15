MedMen: Investors Want More Than Top Line Growth

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings Series, where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) announced preliminary sales figures for its Q2 fiscal 2019 which ended on December 30, 2018. The stock dropped after the early release despite seemingly strong quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. We think the recent management turmoil at MedMen has resulted in waning investor confidence and, frankly, interest in the stock.

F2019 Q2 Preview

The company announced its preliminary quarterly results for the quarter ended on December 30, 2018. The released metrics included total sales of $29.9 million and gross margin of 54%. Sales grew 40% from last quarter, driven by strong performance in the company's stores in California and new store openings. The 8 stores in Southern California generated a total of $23.7 million, which represented an increase of 27% from last quarter. It is clear that MedMen remains heavily weighted towards the California market, with sporadic assets in other states, including Nevada and Arizona.

What is important for MedMen investors to know is that the pending PharmaCann acquisition would transform the company from a California local player to a truly national MSO. As we discussed in "Why The PharmaCann Acquisition Was Such A Steal", the assets from PharmaCann included a strong presence in Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts.

The PharmaCann acquisition has yet to close and remains subject to regulatory reviews in several states. We won't rule out the possibility that MedMen will be forced to divest certain assets in select states. Investors should wait until the deal closes to assess the pro forma business profile. Another point to raise is that the company paid $682 million for PharmaCann, which would imply an EV / Revenue of 8.7x based on the $19.6 million generated last quarter. We think the price seems attractive and should be accretive to MedMen.

Liquidity

We analyzed the company's financial performance last quarter in the article titled "Financial Trainwreck Continues After $66 Million Loss". One of the key risks we highlighted was the alarming rate of cash burn and GAAP losses that culminated in the departure of MedMen's former CFO (conveniently after he received $3.5 million of cash bonus). A new CFO has been hired, but it could take longer than expected to turn around the financial situation. MedMen lost $63 million GAAP losses last quarter on top of $79 million losses the prior quarter. Its cash balance also dwindled, and the company ended last quarter at $64 million of cash on its balance sheet. MedMen lost $50 million cash from operators last quarter which means that it continues to bleed cash faster than it could generate from its operations. The company also raised C$200 million cash from a series of capital raising transactions:

To MedMen's credit, it has set up a cannabis-focused REIT called Treehouse, which just raised $133 million. The REIT will have ROFR on MedMen properties, and we expect the company to continue dropping its real estate assets into the REIT and use this innovative financing vehicle to help fund future acquisitions going forward. This strategy reminds us of traditional mall operators that have created REITs to monetize their vast amount of real estate assets, such as Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), Macy's (M), and Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF).

Conclusion

We think the muted share price reaction post the seemingly bullish sales release was a result of the recent turmoil at MedMen, both at the management and financial level. The company has one of the worst corporate governance structures in place, and management is wrongly incentivized to the benefit of the two co-founders. We do not believe the new CFO could alter the financial trajectory of the company in the near term, and we expect another quarter of heavy losses when the company reports results. The surface of the recent shareholder lawsuit is another sign that insiders are getting inpatient and losing confidence in this management team. We think the Board should step up and restore investor confidence, as we have not seen it do anything despite the stock falling well below the RTO price.

There appears to be limited near-term positive momentum, as the stock continues to be shunned by investors despite a rally in cannabis stocks that failed to lift MedMen stock. The strong revenue growth was overshadowed by fears of cash burn and large GAAP losses. We remain cautious on the stock and would caution other management teams to learn from the company's mistakes. We think a new management team could be refreshing but remains unlikely due to the multiple voting shares that gave co-founders majority voting rights.

