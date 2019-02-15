Toyota Motor: Strong Brand And Patent Moats To Pull The Shares Higher

The company has developed a strong intellectual property moat that maintains the company's lead and makes it difficult for other players to effectively compete.

Investment Thesis

Toyota Motors (TM) is one of the major automakers which emerged from the global financial crisis with a considerably stronger market and financial position. With attractive valuation and lessons learned from the global financial crisis, the company’s shares appear extremely alluring in light of its long-term prospects.

Corporate profile

Toyota Motors is the world’s largest automaker in terms of vehicle production with more than 10 million vehicles produced each year. The company is also one of the top patent holders in the automotive industry with just over 2000 patents granted in the United States. The company sells vehicles in approximately 190 countries and operates two revenue segments – automotive (~88 percent of total revenue) and financial services (~6.7 percent of total revenue). Geographically, most of the company’s revenues come from Japan (25 percent of total unit sales) and North America (31 percent of total sales).

Source: Toyota Motors 2018 SEC 20-F filing

Strong IP moat

Two things that make the company unique and differentiate it from the crowded automotive market are Toyota's patents and its brand. In 2011, the company established collaboration with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in developing a car computer system, licensing many of Microsoft's patents from voice recognition to driver gesturing. Last year, the company filed a patent application for an innovative vehicle resembling a helicopter car marked as 'dual mode vehicle.' According to Patsnap portal, the company has been granted over 259,537 patents and has had over 941,418 patent applications.

Source: Patsnap.com

Besides the extensive patent portfolio, the company's moat also lies in the value of its brand. Based on estimates of Kantar Millward Brown market agency, Toyota's brand value exceeds over 29 billion U.S. dollars, making it the world's thirty-sixth's most valuable brand and #1 in the automotive category. Moats present a crucial component of all sustainable businesses and Toyota is lucky to have an abundance of them.

Disciplined financials

From a financial statement perspective, the company's income statement and balance sheet display a very mature nature and do not show large differences in year-to-year figures. Over the last five years, the company’s revenue, operating and net income lines have recorded moderate growth with very little volatility around quarterly statistics. Besides key income statement measures, the company’s profitability metrics have experienced steady improvements as well. Currently, the company’s trailing-twelve-month return on equity, return on assets and return on investment total 14, 4.5 and 7 percent, respectively.

Shareholder-friendly policy

In recent years, Toyota has also made several decisions that are significantly benefiting its shareholders. Since 2015, the company has put into practice numerous share repurchase programs which greatly decrease the number of shares outstanding. The company’s dividend payout ratio has jumped over 30 percent and the company’s dividend yield climbed to levels over 3 percent from local lows five years ago.

Toyota's future - Going green & smart

Apparently, Toyota's future seems to lie in green and slick vehicles which bring technological advancements and energy efficiencies to a hyper-connected millennial customer. With Microsoft partnership and ambitious plans to capitalize on the hydrogen fuel cell front, one can expect substantially improved successors of mass-market blockbusters such as hybrid Toyota Priuses and hydrogen Mirais. Even though Volkswagen recently surpassed Toyota in total car deliveries, the Japanese carmaker is quickly catching up while other industry players seem to be slightly lagging behind.

Valuation

Plugging in Toyota Motor's financial statements figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares seem to be undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 6 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 8.6 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at 290 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 252 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

From a different perspective working with operating earnings multiples, Toyota Motor's shares also show signs of significant undervaluation. Using the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator with a 5.7 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of February FY2024 are forecasted to reach up to US$321. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential up to 23 percent.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Toyota Motor's shares appear to offer a positive long-run return potential. According to my model, assuming 6 percent annual revenue growth, one percent annual equity dilution factor, a price-to-sales PS ratio of around 0.6x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 could hover above US$130. This scenario suggests an annualized rate of return potential of over 8 percent in the following years.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Key risks

The worldwide automotive industry is highly cyclical and therefore adverse general economic conditions may negatively impact the business.

The global automotive industry has a highly competitive nature and if the company fails to innovate and meet customer demand in a timely manner, its financial condition may suffer.

If the company fails to maintain and develop its brand image, its operations and financial condition may be negatively affected.

Increasing prices of raw materials such as steel and aluminum may adversely impact Toyota’s profitability.

The company’s operations may be negatively affected by natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, tornados and other unexpected events such as labor strikes.

Due to international operations, Toyota Motors faces non-negligible currency exchange risks, particularly between the Japanese yen, the euro and the U.S. dollar.

The company is subject to various safety and environmental regulations which may pose additional risks.

The bottom line

To sum up, Toyota, as the largest manufacturer of motor vehicles in the world, appears to trade at extraordinary grounded levels. Although this does not provide any surety from downside risks, it creates a solid long run pull on the company’s share price toward higher values. With a strong brand and vast intellectual property safeguarded by extensive patent portfolio, Toyota is clearly set to advance in many years ahead.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.