TherapeuticsMD: The Future Still Looks Bright

Imvexxy and Bijuva are differentiated and compelling products that address an existing market need.

TherapeuticsMD's (TXMD) stock price has risen from a low of $3.51 in December '18 due to a combination of 1) market recovery and 2) great script count data. However, the stock price has once again remained under pressure with analysts citing: 1) lack of differentiation for Imvexxy and Bijuva, 2) emerging competition for Bijuva and 3) Annovera's launch likely to be lackluster.

Lack of differentiation for Imvexxy and Bijuva

Figure 1: Overview of Imvexxy's differentiation

Being hormonal products, Imvexxy and Bijuva are chemically identical to products that exist for decades. The company has also admitted the products are essentially a better mousetrap. Emphasis on "better." Imvexxy does have compelling characteristics that address market demand (Refer to Figure 1). And Bijuva being the only FDA approved bio-identical E+P opens the door for the conversion of 12-18 million non-FDA approved compounded script.

Figure 2: Imvexxy's launch traction

More importantly, the company has an established relationship with prescribers and compounding network. Sales do not just come from having the superior product, market access is critical too. Having an established network from prenatal sales is a tremendous asset that analysts have overlooked. It is likely a key contributor to the significantly higher script count numbers versus recent launches (Refer to Figure 2).

Emerging competition for Bijuva

Table 1: Summary of neuron based treatment

Source: Recent Advances in Vasomotor symptoms, NAMS 2018

Compounds that target the neurons are purported to be the next generation of treatment for vasomotor symptoms given a strong efficacy profile and being non-hormones. Out of the 3 compounds that corporations are working on, ESN364 is the one with the highest likelihood to be brought to market. It will also likely be one of Bijuva's biggest competitor given the financial muscle of Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY).

Despite having strong financial backing, ESN364 launch will be a challenging one. Given it is a new compound, it will face multiple hurdles: 1) longer and larger Phase 3 required (translate to higher pricing to offset costs), 2) Need to educate the market (Intrarosa failed to take off despite having no black box, one key reason cited was its non-estrogenic profile) and 3) Potential of unknown longer-term side effects (similarity to MLE4901 does potentially imply a high likelihood of liver damage side effect). Given the above-mentioned hurdles, the threat to Bijuva is likely limited.

Lackluster Annovera's launch

Being priced at 30% lower than Nuvaring's annual WAC, Annovera can be viewed as a Nuvaring generic. It has all the same features of Nuvaring with the advantage of lasting a whole year, saving patients from making repeated trips to the pharmacy.

The Affordable Care Act (NYSE:ACA) mandates that insurers have to cover one treatment per class of contraception with $0 OOP. Annovera being the only product in the new "vaginal system" class, is mandated to have $0 OOP. However, that's not the case for Nuvaring generics since at least 2 products are expected in the market. Thus, giving Annovera a pricing edge.

Overall, Annovera will be a more compelling option to prescribers and patients given lower OOP and increased convenience factor. The generic factor should not be underestimated; Vagifem lost >80% and Estrace cream >60% market share in a year to generics. Based on $988 million Nuvaring FY18 gross sales, Annovera should be able to achieve $290-390 million peak net sales (60-80% of Nuvaring sales after 30% generic discount, 30% rebate and 15% royalties). Potential competition is also unlikely in this category given high costs of trial and 5 years exclusivity for Annovera (due to it being a new chemical entity).

Assuming an industry average 4x sales multiple (average price to sales of pharmaceutical companies), Annovera is worth $1.2-1.5 billion ($4.5-5.6 per share at a fully diluted share count of 267 million).

Execution risk remains

Underperformance in month 5 (Refer to Figure 2) is a clear indicator that execution risk remains. Management cited holidays as a factor, but it is not a convincing one given December numbers were good. Net revenue generation is also low currently, given the lack of coverage.

Imvexxy's net sales figures in the next few quarters will provide a more solid picture of execution traction. With the new script numbers, the company should net ~$1.9 million for Q4 '18 and ~$4.6 million for Q1 '18 (Internal projection).

Execution risk will continue to pose downwards pressure until the company grows into its valuation. It equates to having net sales around 25% of the market capitalization (equates to 4x industry average sales multiple).

Dilution tightly linked to the execution

Cash and equivalent for end Q4 '18 should land around $155 million (assume $35 million cash burn for Q4 equivalent to Q3). Accounting for the $75 million drawdown, the company's cash reserve will be able to last till Q3 '19^. This projection does not account for the net sales of Bijuva and Imvexxy.

Red flags that will lead to potential dilution includes:

1) In 1H'19, combined net sales fall below $25 million (assuming a raise if cash balance is expected to fall below $100 million).

2) In Q3'19, combined net sales fall below $40 million as it implies $75 million milestone will be challenging to hit (not able to draw down the $50 million tranche).

Next few earnings results will be critical in determining the short-term stock performance of the company. If the above targets are not hit, expect a dilution in Q2 and Q3 to the tune of ~$70 million (as per the '17 secondary offering). Stock price will likely crater by more than 10% in this scenario.

Dilution remains unlikely if execution goes as planned by the company. Current data is suggesting execution is on track. Additionally, management has suggested that they can leverage Annovera's potential sales to take on more debt financing.

Valuation^^

Assumptions: 1) Imvexxy sales average ~56-80k scripts per month (equivalent to nearly 0-40% monthly script growth) amounting to $80-110 million, 2) Bijuva sales land between $240 and $640 million (10-30% of total compounded market, 10-45% of bio-identical separate E+P*), 3) $10 million in vitamins sales, 4) Annovera sales between $60 and $195 million (50% insurance coverage**), 5) 267-294 million fully diluted shares (all options and warrants as of 30/9/2018 exercised***)

Metrics Used (Using pharmaceutical drug industry average metrics)

Price-to-sales: 2.7-4.8x price to sales ratio as per price to sales of Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) women's health units' transactions on total sales of $475-955 million.

EV/EBITDA: 45% EBITDA margin (assume 5% R&D spend vs. industry average of 18% given limited R&D expenses going forward) translating to $210-430 million EBITDA, 14.5x EV/EBITDA (Source: Margins by sector, EV multiples by sector collated by Stern, NYU as of Jan. 2018)

Forward P/E Ratio: 28.5% forward net margin translating to $135-270 million net income, 15.6x forward P/E Ratio (Source: Yardeni Research, Nov. 16)

Figure 3: Football field of potential price targets based on the range of FY20 sales figures

High variability of revenue translates to a huge range of price targets, which varies as low as $3.6 to a high of $24.4 (refer to Figure 3). It emphasizes the importance of execution. Based on all three metrics, the fair value in a base case lies around $13 (average of shaded area). With a bear case valuation at $6 and a bull case of $21 (average of lower and upper zones outside the shaded area), the current price of $5.6 represents a great risk-to-reward profile.

Conclusion

Investors should continue to revisit their original investment thesis and not get easily swayed by outside opinions. For now, the original investment thesis remains intact. Initial data is showing early signs of the thesis playing out, i.e. management is executing well, allowing Imvexxy to establish a foothold in a saturated hormone therapy market. Stay long, stay strong.

^Assume $45 million quarterly cash burn (higher given increased hiring and marketing spend), $20 milestone payment for Annovera's launch

^^Add-on valuation with Annovera that was left out in the previous article accounting for bear case (refer to assumptions below)

*Market penetration range starts at 10% as a bear case, refer to the previous article for more details behind the assumptions for the projections

**Bear case of 30% penetration (half the penetration of generic effect)

***Bear case of 10% equity dilution

