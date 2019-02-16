Equinor Hikes Dividend To 4.5%, Remains Cheap

Introduction

Equinor (EQNR, OTCPK:STOHF) is the new name of the large Norwegian oil company previously known as Statoil. With a production rate of in excess of 2 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day, this strong and reliable Norwegian producer of fossil fuels has a dominant position in the European market, as it produces oil and gas from very prolific and low-cost oil and gas assets. The company continues to grow its production rate and is expected to produce an additional 400,000 boe/day by 2025 on top of its current production platform of 2.11 million barrels per day.

As its listing in the USA is sufficiently liquid, there’s no real reason to trade in the company’s shares on the Oslo Bors. The US listing is just fine and makes it easier to determine the profitability and free cash flow performance of the company, considering Equinor publishes its financial results in USD.

Despite the high tax pressure in Norway, Equinor remains very profitable

When you’re investing in a large oil and gas producer, "boring is good" should be the main mantra. You’d want to make sure your investee is able to meet the expectations with a focus on consistency rather than aggressive growth.

Please note: Unfortunately, the Equinor website does not provide unique links to the different reports/presentations I will be quoting from. By clicking on this link, you get taken to the page on the Equinor website with all relevant documentation I have used for this article.

Equinor fits the bill. The company produced an average of 2.11 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day (54% liquids and 46% natural gas), and this, combined with its other activities, resulted in a full-year revenue of $79.6 billion, in excess of 25% higher than the FY 2017 revenue. Although the revenue increased by in excess of $18 billion, you’d reasonably expect the operating expenses to increase as well. And indeed, the "pure" operating expenses increased by $750 million, but the main cost increase was related to the purchases of third-party oil, which increased by in excess of $10 billion to $38.5 billion. Equinor also stepped up its exploration plans as it increased its exploration expenses from $1.06 billion in 2017 to $1.4 billion in 2018. Note, the company obviously spends much more on exploration, and the $1.4 billion I just quoted is the "expensed" exploration cost, while some other exploration expenditures have been capitalized.

Despite the cost increases, the net operating income still increased by almost $6.4 billion, or almost 50%. This, combined with a net finance cost of $1.26 billion (which is almost four times as much compared to FY 2017 due to a reversal of FX gains from FY 2017, as well as a lower interest income, higher interest expense and a higher loss on derivatives).

As such, the financial expenses were understating the true cost of debt in FY 2017, but are including additional expenses in the most recent financial year. The "pure" cost of debt is just over $1 billion per year.

The average tax pressure remains high (at in excess of 60%), but Equinor still saw its net income increase by almost 2/3rds to $7.5 billion, or $2.27 per share (up from $1.40 per share despite a 2% increase in its average share count).

Looking at the cash flow statements, the company reported an operating cash flow of $18.6 billion, but this seems to include a lower interest and tax payment than what the income statement shows. I will deduct the $600 million in additional interest expenses but will keep the tax bill "as is". This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of $18 billion and a free cash flow result of $6.6 billion (approximately $2/share).

That’s indeed lower than the net income per share, but this difference could easily be explained by Equinor’s continuous investments in production growth: it spent $11.4 billion on capex but recorded depreciation expenses of just $9.25 billion. That’s a difference of in excess of $2 billion, and this could predominantly be explained by Equinor’s investment in the development of the Johan Sverdrup oil field. So, the $6.6 billion in free cash flow also includes the expansion capex, and the true underlying normalized free cash flow (taking sustaining capex into account) will very likely be closer to $10 billion per year.

The board has hiked the quarterly dividend by 13%

Equinor had been paying a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, but due to the strong operating and financial results in FY 2018, the company’s board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.26 for the final quarter of the year.

Equinor is expected to pay its Q3 dividend (which is still $0.23) on February 28th (the ex-dividend date is February 19th), but the Q4 dividend (payable on May 29th) will already be hiked to $0.26 per share. This means its annualized dividend will increase to $1.04 per share, and based on the current share price of $23, this represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. That’s great, but keep in mind Norway has a 25% dividend withholding tax, so you should check with your broker and/or financial consultant how you can mitigate the impact of the foreign dividend tax.

Equinor’s output will continue to grow at a rate of 3% per year

For 2019, the company doesn’t expect to see a higher oil-equivalent production rate, but it does aim to increase its output by approximately 3% per year in the 2019-2025 time frame. Considering Equinor is currently producing 2.11 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day, this indicates it is guiding for a 2025 exit production rate of approximately 2.5 million barrels of oil per day in 2025.

A large part of the production increase will be contributed by the new Johan Sverdrup oilfield offshore Norway, where Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) is a direct partner in the project. The first phase of the project should be in production later this year (Lundin Petroleum has been guiding for Q4 2019), while the second phase should be completed in 2022. Both Johan Sverdrup phases are an integral part of Equinor’s strategy to boost the oil production to 2.5 million barrels per day, but keep in mind there still are several advanced stage oil (and gas) projects that have not been approved for development yet, and this could accelerate the production growth profile even further.

As you can see on the previous image, there are three Norwegian projects and four international projects that could still be sanctioned for development by Equinor’s board, which could have a potential additional impact on the 2025 production rate. Should the (Brent) oil price continue to trade above $60/barrel, I would consider the development of additional projects to be likely.

Investment thesis

Equinor is combining a low-cost production profile with heavy investments in production expansion which should provide an additional boost to the operating (and free) cash flow, even at $60 oil. With a net debt position of just $24.2 billion (which includes the net tax liabilities and net pension liabilities on top of the net financial debt), which represents less than 1.4 times the operating cash flow (post taxes and post interest payments), the stock appears to be a must-have for an equity portfolio.

With a dividend yield of just over 4.5% based on the new quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, you get a handsome payout while Equinor continues to invest in excess of $10 billion per year in expanding its production rate.

