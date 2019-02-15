Tanger Q4-2018: Mediocrity In Action

The results have convinced us that Tanger is a mediocre, second-tier REIT and really does not deserve a high multiple.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) reported Q4-2018 numbers showing good declines in traditional REIT metrics.

Funds from operations ("FFO") available to common shareholders was $0.64 per share, or $63.1 million, compared to $0.68 per share, or $67.5 million, for the prior year period.



Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") available to common shareholders was $0.64 per share, or $63.1 million, compared to $0.66 per share, or $65.6 million, for the prior year period.



Source: SKT Q4-2018 release

The stock fell in the after-hours due to weak 2019 guidance. We look at the numbers that we believe should influence investors' buy and sell decisions.

AFFO

The AFFO for 2018 was lower than that for 2017, but the numbers were hardly horrendous.

Source: SKT Q4-2018 supplemental

For Q4-2018, higher general and administrative expenses were largely to blame, while for the full year property operating expenses exceeding expense reimbursements caused the declines in FFO and AFFO.

Source: SKT Q4-2018 supplemental

2019 guidance

There are couple of ways to look at this. SKT's 2019 guidance was not awful on the surface considering a 2.375% (midpoint) same center NOI decline that the company expects.

Source: SKT Q4-2018 release

Due to fixed costs and leverage, that decline translates into a 5.5% FFO decline, but that is to be expected in REITs where FFO usually moves at 2X the speed of NOI.

However, looking at it from the standpoint of where we are in the economic cycle, it does come as a negative surprise. The US continues to create jobs, and retail sales have been extremely strong. For example, in 2018, store sales (i.e., not online) grew by about 2.5%. Total retail sales were up 4.6%, and online sales grew by about 11%. The long-held argument for SKT has been that it is a superior form of brick-and-mortar retail. But the 2018 numbers show the reverse. SKT is showing that it cannot grow AFFO in such a strong environment with further weakness expected in 2019, a year projected for another 4% increase in retail sales.

It is also not just the AFFO metrics where we see the weakness. SKT's sales per square foot have shown just 1.5% growth, trailing overall numbers in retail.

Source: SKT Presentation

If SKT malls are trailing brick-and-mortar, who is leading it to make up the averages? Well, we have not examined every REIT out there, but here are a couple of examples from ones we do follow.

First, we see Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) reporting an almost 6% increase in sales per square feet.

Source: BPY Q4 Supplemental

Next, we see Simon Property Group's (SPG) numbers.

For the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio, occupancy was 95.9% as of Dec 31, 2018, expanding 40 basis points (bps) from the prior-quarter tally. Retailer sales per square foot came in at $661 for the trailing 12-month period, marking growth of 5.3%.

Our point here is that SKT is performing like a B grade mall REIT, and while people repeatedly tout its competitive advantages, they are not showing up in the numbers.

We also do not think that these numbers are due to the fact that SKT is having to work through repositioning its tenant base. The company's top 10 tenants and those of the REITs above have very similar retailers.

Source: SKT Presentation

Source: BPY Q4 Supplemental

No share repurchases

Another thing that might have spooked the bulls is that in a quarter where SKT shares dipped to under $20/share and hit a new 5-year low, the company did not repurchase any shares. This was the same in the third quarter of 2018. Also, in the past few quarters, SKT has added a new phrase to its press releases (emphasis ours):

The Company's priority uses of capital at this time include: reinvesting in its assets, paying its dividend, repurchasing its common shares opportunistically, and deleveraging its balance sheet, while evaluating potential long-term opportunities for growth.

Key positives

The company has a low FFO payout ratio for its dividends, and all its capital expenditures are also easily covered by cash flow.

Source: SKT Presentation

While SKT may be proactive in deleveraging its balance sheet, banks don't seem to be stressed about lending money to the REIT either.

The Company amended and restated the bank term loan, increasing the outstanding balance to $350 million from $325 million, extending maturity to April 2024 from April 2021, and reducing the interest rate spread to 90 basis points from 95 basis points over LIBOR. The additional $25 million of proceeds was used to pay down the balances outstanding under the Company's unsecured lines of credit.

While sales may not be booming, they are not exactly falling off the cliff either. The key thing SKT has going here is that the multiple is really low and it has likely priced in a good deal of problems for the company.

Conclusion

SKT does trade at a low FFO multiple (9X) and provides a very good dividend that is exceptionally well-covered. The stock is a "high-yield Dividend Aristocrat," having raised its dividends for over two decades. The problem continues to be that SKT will never become an "experience center" that the top-tier malls are becoming. Online competition for bargains is fierce, and SKT's model is particularly vulnerable. There are stresses showing up, and 2019 guidance is not remotely pleasant in such a strong retail environment. It is proving to be that SKT malls are nothing like SPG and BPY malls. 2019 sales per square foot are likely to be the same or lower than what was seen in 2013.

Source: SKT 2013 Annual Report

The only way we call this a "SWAN" is if the acronym stood for "Sales Will Absolutely Never-Grow". Still, shorting the shares seem to be a high-risk and low-reward activity, especially on account of the large carry cost (dividends) which is not going anywhere. We are definitely on the sidelines here.

The Wheel of FORTUNE is a comprehensive service, covering all asset classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, CEFs & ETFs.

Take advantage of the two-week free trial, and gain access to our:

Monthly Review, where all trades are monitored.

Trading Alerts. We don't trade every day, but we issue one trade per trading day, on average.

Model Portfolio, aiming at beating the S&P 500 performance.

"Getting Ready For 2019", a 19-part series, featuring our top picks across eleven sectors plus eight segments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: Hold

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.