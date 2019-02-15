Dividend Increases: February 4-8, 2019 (Part 2: Financials And Industrials)

Part 1 covered dividend increases announced for stocks in the Materials, Real Estate, and Utilities sectors. Part 3 will cover the remaining sectors.

Continuing with last week's dividend increases, Part 2 covers stocks in the Financials and Industrials sectors that will be paying higher dividends.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the past week, more than 30 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table provides a summary of dividend increases announced for stocks in the Financials and Industrials sectors. Part 1 covered the Materials, Real Estate, and Utilities sectors, while Part 3 will cover the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Primerica (PRI)

PRI, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products through licensed sales representatives to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. PRI was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Recently, PRI increased its quarterly dividend to 34¢ per share, an increase of 36.00% over the prior dividend of 25¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 20. The ex-dividend date is February 19.

Allegion (ALLE)

Founded in Dublin, Ireland, ALLE manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions under brands such as Interflex, Schlage, and SimonsVoss. ALLE offers locks, lock sets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; and electronic security products and access control systems as well as other accessories.

On February 6, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 28.57%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 14, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on March 29.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

ICE operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. ICE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On February 7, the company declared a dividend of 27.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 14.58% increase. The new dividend is payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 15, with an ex-dividend date of March 14.

Prudential Financial (PRU)

PRU is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a range of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The company has more than $1 trillion of assets under management. PRU was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 11.11% to $1.00 per share. All shareholders of record on February 20 will receive the new dividend on March 14.

Terex (TEX)

TEX manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms, Cranes, and Material Processing. The company also provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. TEX was founded in 1925 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 11¢ per share, an increase of 10.00% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 19 to shareholders of record on March 8. The ex-dividend date is March 7.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Omaha, Nebraska-based UNP operates the largest public railroad in North America, with 32,000 miles of track linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States. UNP hauls coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive products. UNP owns a quarter of Mexican railroad Ferromex. The company was founded in 1862.

Recently, UNP increased its quarterly dividend from 80¢ per share to 88¢ per share, an increase of 10.00%. The first payment will be on March 29 to shareholders of record on February 28. The ex-dividend date is February 27.

CSX (CSX)

Founded in 1978 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, CSX is a rail-based transportation supplier in the United States and Canada. The company offers traditional rail service through its approximately 21,000 route mile rail network. CSX also offers intermodal services that link customers to railroads through trucks and terminals.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 9.09% to 24¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 28. CSX will trade ex-dividend on February 27.

Allstate (ALL)

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, ALL is a holding company engaged in property-liability insurance and life insurance in the United States and Canada. The company sells insurance products covering automobiles, homes, and other properties under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also sells life insurance and voluntary accident and health insurance products.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.70%, from 46¢ per share to 50¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 1 to shareholders of record on February 28. The ex-dividend date is February 27.

CME (CME)

CME, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts. The company also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its global repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. CME was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 7.14%, from 70¢ per share to 75¢ per share. All shareholders of record on March 8 can expect the dividend to be paid on March 25.

Moelis (MC)

MC is a global investment bank that provides services related to mergers and acquisitions; recapitalization and restructuring; capital markets; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm serves clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. MC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recently, MC increased its quarterly dividend by 6.38% to 50¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on February 19.

3M (MMM)

MMM is a diversified technology company with worldwide operations. The company has leading positions in consumer and office; display and graphics; electronics and telecommunications; healthcare; industrial; safety, security and protection services; transportation; and other businesses. MMM was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 5.88% to $1.44 per share. The new dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on February 15. The ex-dividend date will be February 14.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Recently, HCSG increased its quarterly dividend to 19.63¢ per share, an increase of 0.64% over the prior dividend of 19.50¢ per share. HCSG will trade ex-dividend on February 14. The dividend is payable on March 22, to shareholders of record on February 15.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ICE, UNP, and ALL.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

ICE's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in ICE in January 2010 would have returned 15% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

UNP's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in UNP in January 2010 would have returned 21.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ALL's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in ALL in January 2010 would have returned 14.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that the table covers ex-dividend dates of stocks in the Financials and Industrial sectors only. See Part 1 for ex-dividend dates of stocks in the Materials, Real Estate, and Utilities sectors, and the upcoming Part 3 for coverage of the remaining sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: February 12-25, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Aflac AFL 2.20% $49.02 36 7.90% $1.08 02/19 03/01 Applied Industrial Technologies AIT 2.13% $58.27 10 5.50% $1.24 02/14 02/28 Assurant AIZ 2.45% $97.91 15 18.90% $2.40 02/22 03/18 Alaska Air ALK 2.10% $66.70 7 45.00% $1.40 02/15 03/07 Ameriprise Financial AMP 2.77% $129.80 14 11.90% $3.60 02/14 02/28 BB&T BBT 3.21% $50.46 8 10.50% $1.62 02/12 03/01 Cummins CMI 2.99% $152.71 13 14.60% $4.56 02/21 03/07 Carlisle CSL 1.33% $120.58 42 12.90% $1.60 02/19 03/01 Discover Financial Services DFS 2.28% $70.18 8 15.20% $1.60 02/20 03/07 Emerson Electric EMR 2.87% $68.41 62 3.20% $1.96 02/14 03/11 Evercore EVR 2.22% $89.90 12 15.90% $2.00 02/21 03/08 Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS 1.85% $47.44 7 21.70% $0.88 02/21 03/13 Healthcare Services HCSG 1.95% $40.22 16 2.80% $0.79 02/14 03/22 Huntington Ingalls Industries HII 1.59% $215.99 7 43.30% $3.44 02/21 03/08 HNI HNI 2.97% $39.77 8 4.00% $1.18 02/22 03/04 Home BancShares HOMB 2.44% $19.70 8 26.00% $0.48 02/12 03/06 Honeywell International HON 2.17% $151.48 8 12.70% $3.28 02/21 03/08 Invesco IVZ 6.50% $18.47 9 7.00% $1.20 02/13 03/01 Lazard LAZ 4.56% $38.56 11 12.70% $1.76 02/14 03/01 Main Street Capital MAIN 6.24% $37.47 8 4.30% $2.34 02/20 03/15 Moelis MC 4.26% $47.00 5 N/A $2.00 02/15 03/29 3M MMM 2.75% $209.72 60 16.50% $5.76 02/14 03/12 MSA Safety MSA 1.49% $101.83 47 4.80% $1.52 02/15 03/10 MSCI MSCI 1.33% $174.87 5 N/A $2.32 02/21 03/15 Nordson NDSN 1.02% $137.26 55 14.70% $1.40 02/25 03/12 Northrop Grumman NOC 1.69% $283.30 15 14.60% $4.80 02/22 03/13 Oshkosh OSK 1.37% $78.84 6 45.90% $1.08 02/14 03/01 Provident Financial Services PFS 3.33% $27.66 8 7.90% $0.92 02/14 02/28 Primerica PRI 1.15% $117.92 9 17.80% $1.36 02/19 03/15 Prudential Financial PRU 4.26% $93.87 10 15.80% $4.00 02/19 03/14 Ryder System R 3.57% $60.52 14 10.30% $2.16 02/15 03/15 Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA 1.99% $36.11 18 6.70% $0.72 02/14 03/08 Robert Half International RHI 1.87% $66.28 15 11.80% $1.24 02/22 03/15 Rockwell Automation ROK 2.19% $176.82 9 11.80% $3.88 02/15 03/11 Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR 3.37% $33.28 8 11.40% $1.12 02/12 02/20 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.54% $33.90 24 12.10% $1.20 02/20 03/07 Selective Insurance SIGI 1.21% $65.93 5 7.30% $0.80 02/14 03/01 S&P Global SPGI 1.16% $197.18 45 12.30% $2.28 02/25 03/12 South State SSB 2.27% $66.96 8 13.30% $1.52 02/14 02/22 S&T Bancorp STBA 2.70% $40.03 6 10.20% $1.08 02/13 02/28 Timken TKR 2.57% $43.50 5 3.80% $1.12 02/19 03/04 United Technologies UTX 2.36% $124.42 25 5.30% $2.94 02/14 03/10 Xylem XYL 1.32% $72.68 9 12.60% $0.96 02/13 03/14 Zions Bancorporation ZION 2.42% $49.55 6 51.60% $1.20 02/13 02/21

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.