Will Awilco Buy The Second Newbuild Rig?

The cash flow situation has improved due to WilPhoenix working a full quarter, but the company has to impair the value of the stacked WilHunter.

Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) has recently provided its Q4 earnings report and held a conference call. This is a very interesting company to follow, as it has just 1 working rig (and 1 cold-stacked rig), but also has a newbuild project, which is the main value proposition. We’ll first look at the company’s actual results and then evaluate the current status of the newbuild program.

The fourth quarter of 2018 was much better than the third quarter financially because the semi-sub WilPhoenix worked a full quarter. The company scored revenue of $10.2 million and a loss of $24.2 million due to a $25 million impairment charge. The impairment came from the cold-stacked semi-sub, WilHunter.

During the conference call, Awilco stated that the balance sheet value of the rig is now $35 million. While the company believes the rig is still an option on the future and the stacking does not cost much ($700,000 per year), it’s hard to believe the rig will be coming back to the market, as Awilco is engaged in the newbuild program and will need to raise funds if it will take the delivery of the ordered rig, not to mention the perspectives of ordering three more. Given this situation, WilHunter looks doomed.

The company finished the year 2018 with $64 million of cash on the balance sheet and no debt. Now, it has to decide whether it wants to order the second newbuild semi-sub and pay $42.5 million for 10% of the construction cost. The deadline to exercise the option is March 9, 2019. During the earnings call, the company stated that raising more equity was not an option, as management is not happy with the share price, so there are only two main options - debt financing and paying cash (if the company decides to order the second rig, of course).

In its presentation, Awilco presented a very interesting slide on why a newbuild harsh-environment semi-sub should win over an older rig even if it commands a double dayrate:

Source: Awilco presentation

Currently, Bassoe Offshore estimates that 6th-gen harsh-environment semi-subs dictate at $300,000 dayrate, while the older harsh-environment semi-subs get a $150,000 dayrate. So, actual dayrates for modern harsh-environment semi-subs are indeed double the older semi-sub rates, although at lower levels than shown in the slide above.

As the argument “modern harsh-environment semi-subs are much better than older harsh-environment semi-subs” holds both in theory and in practice as shown by real-life rates while the Norwegian North Sea market continues to exhibit strength, Awilco’s newbuild program looks very promising. However, size matters. As the company states that it creates Norwegian operations, it will have people onshore supporting rigs - or just one rig, as things currently stand.

Norway is far from being a cheap country, and having a structure supporting a sole rig there hardly makes sense. Therefore, for the newbuild program to become a real value proposition, Awilco must order a couple more rigs. How many rigs can a company order on speculation (as the first newbuild order still does not have a contract - hardly a problem now, since the delivery date is March 2021 and can be delayed by 12 months)? In my opinion, two “speculative” rigs are possible.

However, the timing of the second rig purchase is uncertain, because Awilco will have two more rig building options if it passes on the current one. Paying cash now will leave the company without sufficient cash balance to pay for the next 10% installment for building the first rig in 2020. The market is likely to improve in 2020, and obtaining financing should be easier by then but paying early increases risk. Taking debt means that it needs to be serviced by just one working older rig. Equity financing is preferable, but for such financing to be attractive, the share price must recover more. Put simply, I think Awilco will give the current option a pass, although I do not think that ordering the second rig right now will be bearish for the company’s shares.

From a stock price perspective, I’d expect Awilco shares to mostly mimic oil price fluctuations, as the company’s main value proposition is the newbuild program, and its future asset value estimate changes with the oil price. There’s certainly more to come with this story, so stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.