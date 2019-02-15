Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMI) CEO Haijun Zhao on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 7:30 PM ET

Welcome to the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2018 Webcast Conference Call. Today's conference call is hosted by Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Tim Kuo, Director of Investor Relations.

Tim Kuo

Good morning and good evening. Welcome to SMIC's fourth quarter 2018 earnings webcast conference call. Today, our CFO, Dr. Gao, will highlight our financial performance and give guidance for the next quarter. And then our Co-CEOs, Dr. Zhao and Dr. Liang, will provide some business commentary. This will be followed by our Q&A session.

Let me also remind you that the presentation we'll be making today includes forward-looking statements. These statements and other comments are not guarantees of future performance, but represent the company's estimates and are subject to risk and uncertainty. Our actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could impact our future operating results and financial condition, please see our filings and submissions with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited, including our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2018.

During the call, we will make reference to financial measures that do not confirm to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, GAAP. These measures may be calculated differently than similar non-GAAP data presented by other companies. Please refer to the tables in our press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP numbers we will be discussing. Please note, that all currency figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise stated.

I'll now hand the call to our CFO, Dr. Gao for financial highlights.

Yonggang Gao

Thank you, Tim. Greetings to all our listeners. First, I will highlight our 2018 full year unaudited results which are based on our submission of our audited quarterly results for the year of 2018. And I will summarize our fourth quarter results and will give the first quarter 2019 guidance.

Revenue in 2018 was $3.36 billion a record high compared to $3.1 billion in 2017. Gross margin in the 2018 was 22.2% compared to 23.9% in 2017. Profits for the period attribute to SMIC in 2018 was $134 million compared to $180 million in 2017. EBITDA reached a record high $1.16 billion in 2018 comparing to $1.12 billion in 2017.

In the fourth quarter 2018 our revenue was $788 million a decrease of 7.4% quarter-over-quarter mainly due to decrease in wafer shipment in the fourth quarter. Gross margin was 17% compared to 20.5% mainly due to low utilization rates in the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $243 million. Profits for the period attributable to SMIC was $27 million, while non-controlling interest was $16 million of credit to SMIC's attributable profit.

Moving to the balance sheet at the end of fourth quarter, cash-on-hand, including financial assets were close to $3.8 billion. Gross debt to equity ratio was 38% and net debt to equity ratio was negative 4%. In terms of cash flow, we generated $377 million of cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter. Now looking ahead into the first quarter of 2019. Our revenue is guided to be down 16% to 18% quarter-over-quarter, mainly due to low seasonality and macro uncertainty.

Gross margin is expected to range from 20% to 22%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to range from $250 million to $255 million. Non-controlling interest of our majority-owned subsidiaries are expected to range from positive $10 million to positive $12 million, which are losses be borne by non-controlling interests.

The planned 2019 CapEx for foundry operations of approximately $2.1 billion mainly for the equipment and the facility in majority to owned Shanghai fab and FinFET R&D line. The planned 2019 CapEx for non-foundry operations is approximately $106 million. Our planned 2019 D&A is approximately $1.01 billion. Our 2019 gross margin is expected to be in range of high teens to 20%.

I will now hand the call over to our Co-CEO, Haijun for general remarks.

Haijun Zhao

Thank you, Yonggang. Happy Lunar New Year to our listeners, thank you all for joining us on today's call. Today I'll begin by highlighting the results of our fourth quarter and our annual 2018 unaudited results. Then I will update you on our platform strategy, our capacity plans and the market situation and our near term outlook.

2019 is a year of uncertainty and also a year of opportunity. With strict frictions winning on the marketable environment we're actively seeking growth opportunities towards steady progress in expanding our customer base and reaching mature and specialty technology, product mix and application and exploring value added opportunities. We continue to strive to be fundamentally strong as we tied in our customer partnerships and further expand our technology development.

To highlight our Q4 results, our revenue was on high end of our guidance and the decrease 7.4% quarter-over-quarter due to low seasonality and soft demand. Revenue from communication, consumer, computer and auto-industry segments applications were effectively declined 11%, 9%, 21% and 2% sequentially largely due to weaker handsets and tablet demands.

Revenue from North America and China customers decline 11% and 8% respectively. Eurasia revenue increased by 9% due to some increase in consumer related applications. Gross margin was 17% in fourth quarter 2018 compared to 20.1% in the third quarter of that year, on the high end of our original guidance. For the full year of 2018, SMIC had a record high revenue of $3.36 billion, an increase of 8.3% year-over-year representing our full consecutive year of growth.

Gross profit in 2018 increased to $6 million from $740.7 million in 2017 to $746.7 million, profit attributable to SMIC was at $134.1 million compared to $179.7 million last year. In 2018, we spent only $1.8 billion on CapEx compared to the planned $2.1 billion. In 2019, our planned CapEx is at $2.2 billion which will be mainly used to build up our new advanced fab. Our new joint venture at advanced fab in Shanghai is targeted to have a line ready in the second half this year.

As we expand our capacity to support the needs of our customers we continue to utilize a joint venture model for our advanced modeled facilities. The reported CapEx of $2.2 billion includes the contribution from our joint venture partners. In fourth quarter 2018, the company received a capital injection of $935 million [ph] to our joint venture. Uncertainty and limitations in the overall economic environment and industry demand have trickled down to our customer and to us.

The first quarter is rough for the industry and for SMIC across most segments as customers work to digest their inventories and hesitate to rebuild given macroeconomic uncertainty. Nevertheless, we believe that Q1 should be the bottom of 2019 for SMIC. Although we have limited visibility for the year of 2019 we target to be in line with the foundry growth forecast. At the same time, we're currently 8-inch capacity where we full for the year as we have matured technology demands.

We continue to refund and build up our various maturing those platforms. Mature technologies still a growth driver for SMIC. As we plan to moveable product ramming up this year including power managements, memory, high voltage RCD driver, CMOS image sensor and fingerprint sensors. We are conservatively optimistic as we see now abundance of opportunities knocking at our door.

This year we'll begin to see the ramp up of shipments of some our newly developed technologies and partnerships in our CMOS image sensors, power management, fingerprint, memory and high voltage platforms. The CMOS image sensor market is growing and we're expanding our customer reach. We will see growth this year from revenue related to image processors and backside-illuminations.

Power management ICs are another area for growth and opportunities. Our power management business platforms continued to be one of our key revenue drivers and we continue to be one of the top players in the area. Memory as mentioned as specialty memory is another platform where SMIC saw growth and increase in new customers. Flash memory had been a very key growth driver in 2018 as revenue from now flash doubled in 2018 compared to 2017.

We also began to ramp NAND flash in the second half of 2018 and have been running 38 and 24-nanometer speciality NAND flash memory with high quality and good yield. We believe this will continue to contribute to the utilizations of our mature for our 12-inch capacity. We're also seeing growth from fingerprint related ICs as we have expanded our biometric offers to include under glass solutions.

SMIC's revenue from power management ICs, CMOS image sensor and a fingerprint grow around 4% in fourth quarter 2018 compared to fourth quarter 2017. High voltage display drivers represent a new addressable market for SMIC in which our strategy is to work with our customers to gain new market share. High voltage drivers have already begun production and shipment in fourth quarter 2018 that's increasing our competitive advantage.

We expect China business to continue to be strong but also continue to serve a diverse range of customers. Revenue from our China customers was at 57.5% in fourth quarter 2018 and it grew 20.1% year-over-year. We see upgrade of our customer devices IoT and migration to 5G in the future. We believe, we are in a position to benefit from the future market trends. There will be plan before gaining this transition of period. Our aim is still to be fundamentally strong company.

And in the near to mid-term future we must raise down the growth plans of developing and laying strong foundation for our strategies and business mechanisms. 2019 is now overall slow year. However we're conservatively optimistic as we began to see the fruit of our strategies as some of our newly developed technologies on the platform began to ramp up towards the second half of this year.

We continue to target a balanced strategy to maintain growth and profitability. I will now turn the call over to our Co-CEO, Mong Song for further comments.

Liang Mong Song

Thank you, Haijun. Happy Chinese New Year to everyone and thank you for joining us today. I would like to take this opportunity to share our current progress on R&D and business development. Since we always have very limited time left for Q&A session therefore this time is set some sensitive data. I will try my best to provide you as much as possible information and hope to cover most of your concerns.

In 2018, we quantify our 14-nanometer FinFET process and delivered our Version 1.0 process design kit for customer circuit evaluations. Reliability and years have readily improved. As customer engagement is going smooth we have already begun the customer product ratification process. The functionality and performance of our customers' 14-nanometer products were proven by more tight project wafers.

Multiple products ranging from consumer to mid-end mobile will be tapered off this year. In addition to 14-nanometer, our first generation FinFET includes 12-nanometer which is an enhanced shrink of our 14-nanometer process. We have quantified our process and our process design kit is ready. Meanwhile IP verifications are ongoing. When compared to 14-nanometer, our12-nanometer provides 20% reduction in power, 10% performance enhancement and 20% reduction of error rate.

Our first generation FinFET for full year is small, comprehensive and we have increased confidence in our competitiveness. Our second generation FinFET is our N-plus 1 technology. Our N-plus 1 technology development is on track, demonstrating good device performance and as familiar. Meanwhile we target to over performance comparative solution with better power consumption and area shrinkage.

In addition to our FinFET foundry manufacturing services we're dedicating to offer our customers a total solution with the full product portfolio on FinFET including masks, IP manufacturing, testing and packaging. Based on the current schedule we plan to move in equipments in our new facility in Shanghai in Q2 and target to install mini-line by end year to support advanced node manufacturing.

SMIC also has the most advanced masked shop in Mainland, China and we work to provide FinFET masks for our customers. We also offer a full range of IP to serve a variety of applications. Furthermore, SMIC is expanding, testing and packaging options through our subsidiaries and partners. Our business model is to provide our customers with complete solution to enable long-term customer relations. To best serve our customers, we're expanding our FinFET product portfolio with various applications under development. We see a lots of business opportunities that includes bit [ph] end smartphone application processors and consumer related products which are migrating from 20-nanometer to 14-nanometer and 12-nanometer.

We see growing advanced demand or mobile and wireless connectivity stemming from 4G, LTE and upcoming 5G which are areas that our customers traditionally have strong market demand. Furthermore, FinFET technology may also test applications such as automotive industry sectors, AI and IoT. We plan to expand our portfolios to cover these areas based on SMIC's customers' requirements and demand as well as our internal capacity. We'll also benchmark on industry practice and market demand to assure both technology readiness and competitiveness.

To conclude, we have slightly progressed on FinFET and this can be attributed to our strong and capable R&D team. Through our teams continuous innovation and process optimization we're confident in our abilities to capture future opportunities. Our team has met commendable efforts in mid-teen milestones enhancing effectiveness and coming through with results. In while, we're providing total solution business model including IP masks, manufacturing, testing and packaging. And enable long-term commitment and customer engagement. With committed team optimized offerings and strong customer relations with our plan to transformation to be the foundry of choice.

We thank you for your ongoing support and for joining us today. I'll now hand the call back to team for the Q&A session of this call.

Thank you, Dr. Liang. Today's Q&A will be hosted by our Co-CEO's Dr. Zhao, Dr. Liang and our CFO, Dr. Gao.

your first question comes from the line of Randy Abrams from Credit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Randy Abrams

I appreciate the good details and the prepared remarks. The first question I wanted to ask maybe two parts just on the growth when you mentioned the outlook in line with the industry. If you could give more color, your view on the industry growth rate and then for your own business. would that exclude the licensing last year for your calculation of growth? And maybe within how you see the ramp through the year.

The second part of the question is on the gross margin, if you could go through the factors driving the lift sequentially and your guidance for gross margin and how you see that, like whether that higher level can sustain or improve from there as utilization comes back.

Haijun Zhao

Thank you for the question. And the first question is, my comments on industrial growth for SMIC diverse to say with trend. And the industry for this year and overall the demand ratio say and still there and we do not expect a drastic job of the industry overall for foundry, but we really see and the uncertainty and the worry about the customers at this moment from the first quarter last year and we start to see it their reluctance of taking wafers to build up the inventory. And they're trying their best to consume the existing inventory and we really start to see the inventory guiding low and we already start to receive the second quarter orders and to rebuild and refurbish this kind of inventory.

Overall growth for the industry should be a flight and some of very low single-digit, we already observe the announcement from different companies, but for SMIC we'll see that existing and mobile phone related demands and standard and digital lodging will be down definitely. But for SMIC in order to keep the growth between the incremental business, that means the new business profit delivery never run and just now from a statement already mentioned.

We start to work this kind of new platforms from last year and like the BCT charters and like the CMOS image like the advanced technology and the specialty NAND flash and like the high voltage AMOLED drivers and these kind of platforms are add on revenues and wafer orders on top of the existing platform at SMIC. This is running past couple years, we also expand our platforms for 20-nanometer probably we say that we have PolySiON low power RF. Right now we have the C plus and we also work with the other people on this kind of area.

And the total forecast for 20-nanometer we're getting higher and with this kind of incremental business and we see that we'll maintain the growth trend but not at March and because overall the first quarter we already forecast that and the demands from last quarter is getting low, so we have to experience and the current quarter and for the beginning of this year.

And the second question you asked that, why with this kind of reviews the shipments and the revenue but gross margin getting better. That's a very good question. And basically we have three factors there, the first one is. For Shanghai the R&D fab we have been using it and to run 20-nanometer and 14-nanometer production and you know that's a very small size mainly to advanced R&D research.

Now we put it to minimal running and slowly phase out the production. We dedicated the R&D fab to advanced technology same fab research and with the closing down of the production there and we get a better performance in our operation. This is the first one. The second, just now Dr. Liang already mentioned for the mask shop, for the past two years we have been building up and the very advanced and expensive facilities for leading mask making, but this is running, that's the cost operation. But now we start to see, the maturing of the technology we start to see, the business of mask making they contribute the benefits. When Dr. Gao our CFO, just now mentioned that we also have the income from others and big part of the others come from mask shop. And the third, is the in the nearing wafers.

We mentioned lot of platform specialty technology developments in the manufacturing growth. Previously this kind of wafers 100% under the manufacturing and the manufacturing cost. But we're now separate these kind of speciality technology development wafers from the standard of pure manufacturing, so they're not allocated to the normal operation and lately [indiscernible] to the OpEx, but this kind of factor to guide and our first quarter even though the revenue guiding down, but we see a better gross margin.

And to be exact our pure manufacturing that means standalone manufacturing for the mature technology nodes production in our 8-inch and 12-inch, they're same. They're still running gross margin at 17%.

Randy Abrams

Okay, appreciate the color. And then I guess just the second question. On the 14-nanometer, if you could give a few of the capacity that you have for that mini-line and if that's the segment, what we should expect for 2020. If everything goes to plan to ramp into production the capacity or contribution, if you can by this time. And then at the stage you're seeing industry pricing and cost structure, is there a way to think about the profitability for this - like if it all take a certain scale to get to breakeven or get to near corporate profitability.

Haijun Zhao

Randy, for this month just now we mentioned the guidance, we're still in the business stage, with our customers and transition of machines. I apologize that we cannot give too much comments on that, but we already say that. we're building this time already we'll move in the machine in the second quarter of this year. we'll get minute on ready in the second half this year. the plan is there and we also announced the CapEx for this year.

Randy Abrams

Okay, one final clarification. The OpEx and the first point about the cost from the Shanghai R&D fab and from the speciality technology. What would be the change in the OpEx? Is that I guess explaining the R&D increased in second quarter or maybe how much would shift to the R&D line then?

Haijun Zhao

Actually I just now mentioned two factors. One of the factor is that, we shut down the production in the R&D fab [indiscernible] market and this one thing because previously we run the 20-nanometer, 14-nanometer production and at very early stage we introduced the customer to the R&D fab, we can't stop and even though very low volume, we have to maintain the fact and to run the minimum production in the R&D fab. Finally we work together with our customers to allocate production to Beijing microfab [ph] that will save us a lot of wafers and the cost in operation.

And another thing, just now I mentioned from last year we started a lot of study and the development work on the mature technology to fold new platform like CMOS image sensor, high-voltage IMCU memory but this kind of cost has been under the manufacturing costs probably on R&D. So now in the first quarter we group them into the OpEx. And for Shanghai fab actually the effect are additional up in the first quarter and currently we're already running - should say smaller production than before. We're already allocating majority of the customers and product to Beijing fab.

Randy Abrams

Okay, but the mature technology, the shift is that a shift like to R&D like a certain amount of expense that we shift to R&D instead of cost to goods sold.

Haijun Zhao

Previously this kind of mature technology they don't work between over high quarter TD and fab manufacturing group and major running growth into the manufacturing cost. But now since we already allocate all the wafers to dedicated team and wafers and activities. So we developed the area and for streamline the manufacturing yield improvement and the new platform development. This is a relative factor, not a major factor. This is a relative factor. So just now I mentioned that, for the few manufacturing in the first quarter for the gross margin maintained also first quarter they are 17% for gross margin in the few manufacturing. But we have heightened revenues from our new mask shop this kind of area and then we have the top up additional percentage, that's why we forecast we'll have 20% to 22% gross margin in the fourth quarter.

Randy Abrams

Okay, great. thanks I appreciate the clarification.

Your next question comes from the line of Leping Huang from CICC. Please ask your question.

Leping Huang

The first question is a financial question. So if you look profit from the operations so you're making around $14 million in the fourth quarter versus around $5 million in the third quarter. but if you look at profit attributable to the SMIC you're roughly the same $26 million. so actually the non-operating side is quite changing quarter-to-quarter. So can you clarify especially you had income tax benefits not the expense this time. so can you further elaborate what's the inside this tried and other income and income tax benefits. Thank you.

Haijun Zhao

Hi, Leping. Happy New Year. that's a very good question. Basically this way and we have two, one thing you see the gross margins and when we ran the lower revenue but we control the cost everything variable and we have other revenues. So just now I mentioned the other revenues come from our and work with the mask shops and we also have the others - with our joint ventures and one of the thing and we highlight a couple times is for the R&D cost actually will be shared by the joint ventures because we develop the technology to run production in joint venture. we're utilizing joint venture mode to get the CapEx and also get to share the R&D cost and we treat these kind of things, also other incomes.

And in the meantime - increase significantly the R&D and the leading edge technology and according to the plan and the government grant for R&D support also I can now say linearly pro-rated, but also getting higher. So to answer your question what's the other income, one of the thing is mask shop, we finally make the advanced technology masked shop into business so that we income and other things that we have the joint venture to share the R&D cost, but we treat thing kind of sharing as other income and the numbers to reach that, we increase our R&D spending and then, pro-rated to this kind of total amount we don't have higher government grant to this technology development.

Unidentified Company Participant

[Foreign Language]

Tim Kuo

So let me add two additional points on the other income part. so the first part is actually from our financial investments, so if we calculate that at the end of 2018, there will be around $20 million. At the same time, we also have bunch of financial asset which is around $4 billion so that also injected some of the financial gains from the financial products.

Leping Huang

Okay, thank you, very clear. So my question it's about your linear age progress. Now you're offering and you have your processors 14-nanometer and the 12-nanometer on the development. So how you ask your client to choose between the 14 and 12 nanometers and do you have any timetable for the mass production on the 12-nanometer and what's your current status of the 14-nanometer mass production timetable. Thank you.

Haijun Zhao

Hi, Leping. We already announced that, we're getting into production in 2019 and our customer worked with 14-nanometer but we're also working with to further down on the 12-nanometer. The production first will be 14-nanometer.

Leping Huang

So if the same group of customers using 14 and 12-nanometer or will be different?

Haijun Zhao

Fabrications, different customers. But we do have the same customer working with us on both the 14-nanometer and 12.

Leping Huang

Okay, thank you, very clear.

Your next question comes from the line of Peter Chan from CIMB. Please ask your question.

Peter Chan

My first question would be, your competitor on the other side of the street saying that 7-nanometer 7 or plus transition node and assume they will migrate the customer to the 5-nanometer. As they say that, what is your view on that and what's your strategy to compete with competitors 5-nanometer node. Thank you.

Haijun Zhao

Hi, Peter. Happy New Year and that's a very good question. And that's very good, we like to see our leaders in the industry to advance very quickly and every year move to new technology nodes. That gave a lot of push and to the growth of this industry and we indirectly benefit from this advance spend. For SMIC and we're serving our customers and investors and we do the things to benefit our customer and investor. So our customers ask us to develop leading edge technology to get the best results for their market segmentations and SMIC just follow suite to deliver on schedule.

So at this moment, our customer hope that SMIC can move faster but - what they need SMIC to do first, is still this year 14-nanometer and 12-nanometer. Almost that after we finish this kind of technology we can also go on further and we'll try our best to serve our customer's needs.

Peter Chan

So I may take your comments as you also see the 7-nanometer as a transition node not a - I mean don't know it will be like 20-nanometer, these are also the view of SMIC?

Haijun Zhao

In SMIC, we consider that's a customer strategy and we do see that, some customer really like to skip 7-nanometer directly to 5-nanometer. But other customers like to stay long on 7-nanometer and we respect customers' choice.

Peter Chan

Okay and thank you. The other question is, regarding your competitors presence in Nanjing. One of the advantage that SMIC has you're being local, serving the local customers, been having the proximity has been the definition of energy in my view. Now your competitors increasing the - it's presence assured. How would you deal with that? without being an issue to your differentiation advantage in the China market.

Haijun Zhao

Okay, that's a very good question and even though that is sensitive. Generally we do not comment on our peers industry. But we can generally say this way, we're happy to see and more players join to grow in China Mainland to work for Semiconductor to serve our customers, that's a very good thing. And at SMIC we never treat ourselves as low-co company, just our name and you know like our name, SMIC is international manufacturing company. we have been - so many years have been 50-50 overseas customers and local customers and we try our best to balance foreign customer and local customers.

We see this way, we see SMIC no difference from other companies in China and we do not see them low-co, they're also international company. At this moment, what we want to see, we do not see very big change SMIC's strategy. We still like to do, like to follow our customers request and in the meantime, we also diversified our technology service. And previously - SMIC we got limited resources, focused on COT and we're focused on the digital and IC technologies, but now since - now move every year to build up one new fab, every year we move to new a node.

Horizontally we move to the other part, we serve lot of base customers from today's conversation you know that, we already very strong hold in specialty memory and we start to ramp up high-voltage drivers and the IoT ultra low power, CMOS, RF and CIS [ph] and we get a lighter base, so that's the way for SMIC to serve better our customer both local and internationally. And in general we should say and we're happy to see and the industry getting better in Mainland China is benefit SMIC in over low supply chain and customer base.

Peter Chan

Okay, thank you. That's great. one final question though, you commented on various notes. So want to hear, if are you still pursuing the 22-nanometer and if that still a strategic important to SMIC at this point. that's my final question.

Haijun Zhao

And we already received from our customers a lot of request on this 22 technology nodes. Our understanding is this way, Peter you know that SMIC build-up 20-nanometer fab pretty late, very recently. So our machine are more capable, more advanced in the industry and the technology for that machine actually capable of doing 22-nanometer and we have been working on 22-nanometer more than a year and we already completed the baseline set up, but now we're ramping High-K C plus type of performance. Some of our customers are requesting us to try 22 production soon, we're working on this now.

Peter Chan

Okay, thank you very much sir. That'll be all.

Your next question comes from the line of Szeho Ng from China Renaissance. Please ask your question.

Szeho Ng

Two questions from my side. First one regarding the operating expense, OpEx. It has been going up pretty fast last two years, I can tell. Where should we expect the OpEx to achieve some steady state?

Haijun Zhao

Can you repeat your question?

Szeho Ng

Okay, as the OpEx has been growing up very fast last two years, so when should we expect OpEx to stabilize?

Yonggang Gao

[Foreign language]

Tim Kuo

Okay, let me explain on the OpEx. As everybody could see the OpEx has increased substantially in the past three years. If you look at the guidance for the first quarter it's around $250 million to $255 million that's a non-GAAP. So the major two reasons behind that is, the first one is about R&D because we are advancing our R&D project so R&D expense is increased, is increasing. The second part is about the SMIC south because we're calculating SMIC south related expenses into the OpEx before the fab is officially set up.

Szeho Ng

All right, second question on the capacity. I can tell that there is Shanghai 300 million actually the capacity has come down quietly in Q4, what's the reason for that?

Haijun Zhao

Just now I mentioned that, for the first question from Randy that, why the operating margin getting better. One of the - actually for so many years when customer base is small out of use - our R&D fab in Shanghai to run in very small volume for this kind of 14-nanometer and 20- PolySiON High-K Metal Gate production. We have been running around 15,000 wafers to 20,000 wafers range for past three, four years. But now we already have fully fletched manufacturing side in Beijing that's a very big size and finally we decided to merge the operation into Microfab in Beijing, so we shut down the machines slowly after working with customers to reallocate a product to Beijing to run aside manufacturing.

And so for these kind of machines and currently we stop and we reallocate this kind of machine to Beijing and the newly set up FinFET fab easily compatible to the more advanced technologies. And that's why you see the R&D fab productions go into lower and that's very true. The timing to totally shutdown the production of this kind of legacy technology R&D fab, by the mid of this year or second half of this year up to the agreements of customers.

Szeho Ng

Okay, got you. So we should not expect the fab to grow as in Shanghai for intermediate effect.

Haijun Zhao

No, we did not [indiscernible] 14-nanometer, 20-nanometer capacity. We'll merge into the new wafer fab for FinFET and just we announced that, for the second half of this year we will have the [indiscernible] of FinFET manufacturing side fully graded for production.

Szeho Ng

Okay, got you. Okay, all right. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Bill Lu from UBS. Please ask your question.

Bill Lu

So, I just want to be clear because you got some moving pieces here. If you assume, that revenue this year is roughly flat, but gross quarter-on-quarter into the end of the year. What should I expect for gross margins in the operating margins by the fourth quarter?

Haijun Zhao

Hi, Bill. For the whole year and just now, we already mentioned that we think the first quarter is the bottom of the whole year for SMIC. And we'll have more platform of products to ramp up as the incremental revenue side on to fill out the fab. The whole year we're targeting the.

Yonggang Gao

High-teens to 20%.

Haijun Zhao

High-teens to 20% have the gross margin for the whole year. We see down quarter for the first quarter and the beginning of this year. We say that our revenue overall will be tied together with the industrial trend. Are you there?

Bill Lu

Yes, sorry about that. I guess I'm little bit unclear. So you're saying that gross margin in the first quarter is 20% to 22% and by the end of the year revenue is slightly going to be at a higher run rate margin might be slightly lower.

Haijun Zhao

Okay, Bill you get to point. You're really cut to the point. Basically this way, when we round up and like the new wafer fab capacity like 28-nanometer [ph] technology some other new technologies. At the beginning their margins will not go for higher is below average. So that's very true in the industry for new wafer fab leading edge technology when the volume is very small at the beginning of the margin could not be made out [indiscernible] to mature technologies.

And for example, if I thank you really today stop all the productions of the leading edge and we're only running the mature fab, the gross margin is much, much better than what we see today. And so when we higher volume of productions and we have more revenue, but in normalized gross margin could go for lower, yes that's very true Bill.

Bill Lu

Understood, thank you. I guess based on your comments, I was under the impression that maybe 14 won't be that big this year. Is the drag mostly coming from the 28 [ph] then?

Haijun Zhao

I did not really catch your point. Can you repeat it?

Bill Lu

I thought maybe 14-nanometer revenue contribution this year will be fairly small, is that correct? And if so, is the margin down that's seriously coming from 28 nanometers?

Haijun Zhao

Okay, I got your point. And we'll ramp up production for 14-nanometer, but we do not expect the very big contribution from that volume. So when you mentioned that, the margin drag is mainly 28-nanometer, that's true. And then previous quarter ,we also say that and we really see the whole industry got oversupplied on 28-nanometer and 28-nanometer we build up very late and the machine is out still at peak of depreciation. So 28-nanometer is really big burden for any fab for running big production.

Bill Lu

Got it. Thank you very much. My second question, Dr. Liang mentioned N-plus 1 technology know that is under development. Could you explain that a little bit more? Is that an iteration of 12 or is that the next node after fall?

Haijun Zhao

Hi Bill, I just now mentioned that at SMIC, we follow the customers strategies for leading edge technology. So they gave us the timelines, they gave us the required and we replied to them. We put up and a project and to follow through. And at this moment N-plus 1 is our second generation of FinFET based on customers' request.

Bill Lu

Okay, thank you.

Tim Kuo

Tim Kuo

In closing, we would like to thank everyone who participated in today's call and again thank all of your trust and support. Happy Chinese New Year. Thank you.

