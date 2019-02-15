Zillow's Evolving Business Model

However, long-term, Zillow is well-positioned to develop a more integrated service in real estate than any of the established companies can offer.

Its share price will likely be under continued pressure as its new business of flipping homes is low margin, capital intensive, and risky.

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) recently decided to do something companies rarely do; it's a mature company radically altering its business model. Zillow has been around since 2004 and remarkably has never been profitable aside from a few quarters.

While allowing listings to be viewed online was revolutionary, Zillow has mostly leveraged its go-to status for real estate browsing to serve as a lead generation service for traditional real estate agents.

Its advertising model requires massive sales and marketing spending. Consequently, Zillow's model doesn't scale profitably, as its sales staff has to aggressively market the service to the two million plus agents in America.

Management has finally grasped the need for change and is moving towards a referral model. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) already successfully refers users to third-party agents in markets where its own agents don't operate in, and as Zillow dominates online traffic for real estate, it should be able to do this on a much larger scale.

Its long-term opportunity rests on further marginalizing the role of an agent in a transaction. Zillow's recent move into flipping homes is risky, and it's unclear how profitable the business can become, but it opens up opportunities to further expand into adjacent services, like mortgages, title services, etc., and grow its relationship with buyers and sellers.

The transition will be difficult; agents have already reacted poorly to recent changes. The change to referrals can happen in the next year or two, but it will be years before we know if the flipping business can be a sustainable corporate model. With the selloff in the stock, I've purchased a small position in the company but will wait for the stock price to fall another 30% to 40% before considering making Zillow a large position in my portfolio.

Premier Agent Changes

Disillusionment with Zillow's lack of profitability, slowing growth and recent entry into a low-margin and capital intensive business has created pessimism among investors. Zillow's high gross margins, now over 90%, caused investors to wrongly assume it would generate high profit margins in the future.

To regain investors' trust, it has to cut down on sales and marketing spending and reduce churn in its Premier Agent advertising business.

Zillow needs to leverage its popular brand to deepen its relationship with its users. Unlike Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Zillow's traffic is not dependent on paid search. User growth was strong in 2018 and looks set to continue to grow.

S&M spending hasn't led to profitability though, and a new approach, which doesn't ask agents to pay upfront for advertising without assurances of a commission, is needed. The new flex pricing model it is testing could be the answer.

The new flexible payment option provides some of our Premier Broker partners with validated leads at no upfront cost and they pay an industry standard performance advertising expense only when a transaction is closed. The program has two goals, first to give advertisers a risk-free way to increase their spend with us, and also to improve the monetization of secondary geographies where supply of leads exceeds demand for traditional pay-up-front Premier Agent advertising. As a business, this model is attractive because it aligns transaction volume and the 5 consumer experience with revenue. It also simplifies our selling process because it de-risks the purchase decision for advertisers

It's easy to see why Zillow has to work hard to convince individual agents throughout the country of the effectiveness of the program. A salesperson usually needs to be involved, and agents have to invest a significant amount per month for leads with no guarantee the leads will ever buy or sell a home.

To improve the customer experience, Zillow is now handling the initial contact with prospective buyers/sellers first and then passing the person on to a Premier Agent. Agents before were given mostly unvetted leads, and some users weren't getting contacted by the agents.

It's unclear how committed Zillow is to this, as it's reportedly walking back some of the changes already. However, I've only been able to find Inman articles about this and nothing on Zillow's investor relations page or Twitter page.

Direct-Buying Future

Zillow is getting into the house flipping business in a big way, and, if successful, it could mean traditional agents will be entirely cut out of the process in the future.

Instant offers is an option for sellers where Zillow acts as an intermediary between the buyer and seller eliminating the need for an agent to manage the process of negotiating price, repairs, terms, etc. leading to a more seamless transaction. It's a low-margin business which will have to be significantly streamlined to ever become a viable model.

Investors have been skeptical as Zillow is going from plus 90% gross margins in its advertising business to a risky and capital-intensive model. Its CEO has tried to compare its pivot to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) moving into originals, but the viability of this model is still unclear.

Opendoor, the largest home flipping startup currently, has raised a significant amount of debt, highly unusual for a startup, and Zillow will use non-recourse debt to finance purchases despite having over a billion dollars in cash on its balance sheet.

Reviews on Yelp for Opendoor, to put it kindly, have been mixed. A recent article in Inman even reported that Yelp was hiding Opendoor's review page and that the CEO of Yelp was an early investor in Opendoor.

The potential convenience of this model is enticing though. Sellers get the certainty of knowing their home will sell without having to go through the frustrating real estate process. No more having to worry about a buyer getting cold feet or not getting approved for a loan.

Homeowners don't have to bend over backwards to accommodate all the showings and open houses. Sellers also don't have to make an offer on a new home contingent on their old home selling first and risk potentially losing out on a home they want to buy.

While I'm still skeptical, it makes some sense for Zillow. It already has a massive user base it can leverage to keep acquisition costs low. Its approach is less costly than Opendoor or Redfin, as it uses independent agents to handle the sale.

The exciting part of Zillow getting into the direct-home buying business is it can leverage this new exposure to sellers to drive more growth in its lead generation service.

As awareness of Zillow Offers grows, it has the opportunity to become the natural first step for homeowners who are thinking of selling their home to request a no obligation offer from us to see what they can get without any hassle. If they have not already engaged a selling agent, we can connect them with one of our partners who we know will provide a superior customer experience...Broker partners receiving those leads will pay Zillow Group an industry standard performance fee only when a transaction occurs.

Zillow also acquired a mortgage business recently as it tries to offer users a more seamless service. For the business model to work, independent agents will have to be cut out of the process eventually. It'll need to have massive scale to do this, and net profits will have to be higher than Zillow's current target.

Our current intent is to break even on the sale of each home, for now. Longer-term, we are targeting 1 to 2 percent net profit on a per unit basis. For illustrative purposes, at scale, if 5 percent of homesellers in the U.S. sold through 2 Zillow Offers, and using $250,000 as the typical home value, that could result in a nearly $1 billion profit opportunity annually.

Zillow and Redfin have the advantage of having other sources of revenue that can be relied on. That's why I believe they and Opendoor, with its sizable lead already, are best positioned to succeed. Customer interest seems to be strong for this new way of selling a home.

I think on the last earnings call, I said that 15% of homes that - of the home volume that's sold in Phoenix we got a chance to bid on during that time period...So it is very appealing to home sellers.

Ownership of the customer relationship will allow Zillow to grow in a way a traditional brokerage cannot. If customers are satisfied with Zillow's offers, then it's not a big leap for them to go with Zillow for their mortgage and other services down the road.

Takeaways

The real estate industry is already skeptical of Zillow, and with increasing consolidation happening among brokerages, the industry eventually may try to regain control of the marketing of their listings in an attempt to drive traffic away from Zillow's website/app.

However, given how fractured the industry is, brokerages and the National Association of Realtors haven't able to hinder Zillow much at all. The NAR made an enormous strategic blunder a long time ago by selling its interest in Realtor.com. This allowed Zillow to build up its two-sided network of an enormous base of users and a comprehensive amount of listings.

Buyers are increasingly starting their search for a home online, and services like Zillow provide public exposure for sellers' properties in a way that real estate brokerages' own websites/apps cannot. Ultimately, it's up to sellers if they want their home marketed on Zillow or not, giving agents and brokerages little leverage over Zillow.

Zillow's brand is synonymous with real estate. Remarkably, unlike review sites like TripAdvisor and Yelp, Zillow is not dependent on paid google searches to drive traffic. This shows just how important Zillow is for its users.

I've come to believe direct home-buying can be complementary to its Premier Agent service, and it seems clear there is significant demand from sellers. But with growth slowing and continued disruptions as Zillow makes changes, I believe the best strategy is to wait for a large drop in the stock price.

The EV to Revenue ratio is low historically for Zillow, but its lack of profitability and diminished margin outlook from the flipping business means a high revenue multiple isn't warranted.

That said if Zillow continues its transition to a referral model, I'll be a buyer on any large selloff in the stock. I'd prefer to buy around a 3 to 3.5 EV to Revenue ratio given the current uncertainty surrounding the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Z, RDFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.