Has Canopy Growth Morphed Into A Target?

In April 2014 Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) went public on the TSX Venture Exchange as Tweed Marijuana Inc. with the issuance of 4,687,500 shares of common stock. As of December 31, 2018 it was four-years and eight-months old. Given its few years in business, investors have been willing to ignore growing losses and negative operating free cash flows. In fact, most investors are such ardent believers in the limitless future of Canopy that they do not even want to talk about financials. Despite such unshakeable faith, this article sheds light on Canopy by examining its latest financials.

Constellation Brands Gives Confidence

Investor confidence in Canopy's future was reinforced on November 1, 2018 when Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) invested an additional $4 billion by buying 104.5 million shares of CGC at a price of $38.40. That investment along with earlier investments brought Constellations' ownership to approximately 37% of Canopy. STZ's sizeable stake allowed it to take effective control of CGC and place four representatives on a newly constituted seven member Canopy board of directors. Among those representatives was Bill Newlands the President and COO of Constellation and David Klein its CFO.

The $4 billion investment solved Canopy's own cash flow problem for the foreseeable future and seemingly allowed Canopy to continue its vertical and horizontal expansion in Canada and throughout the world. The enormous windfall permitted Canopy's management to continue focusing their attention almost exclusively on expanding Canopy's cultivation/grow facilities and expanding internationally. Management was certain there would be a huge shortage of product once marijuana was fully legalized in Canada and they wanted to be in position to meet that demand. Minimal management attention was devoted to earning a profit or developing positive operating free cash flow.

Honeymoon Over?

Canopy management's free rein came to an end as Constellation Brands' shareholders began to dump STZ stock. On the day Constellation announced its $4 billion investment, STZ closed at $200.88; and, on December 31, 2018 it closed at $160.82. That decline amounted to about $6.7 in market capitalization and it only got worse. On January 9, 2019, when Constellation released its November quarterly results and held its conference call, STZ closed at $150.94, representing a loss in market capitalization of $8.3 billion from November 1st or more than double its investment in Canopy.

Market reaction to Constellation's Canopy investment was surprisingly negative especially since STZ had traded as high as $236.62 on April 30, 2018. It was as if Wall Street suddenly lost faith in the much touted Midas touch of brothers Rob and Richard Sands. The Sands had been the longtime leaders of Constellation, but STZ investors did not like the size of Rob's investment in Canopy, which looked to them like an all-in bet.

On the January 9th conference call Rob Sands said the current President and COO, Bill Newlands, would become CEO on March 1, 2019, which would be the start of Constellation's 2020 fiscal year. Sands said he would become Executive Chairman.

Internal Forecast

During the January 9th conference call, Newlands and Klein both stated they were confident that Canopy would reach a net sales run rate of C$1 billion within 18 months. Klein further announced that for reporting purposes Constellation would convert Canopy's results to GAAP from IFRS with a two-month lag. He also said Constellation would account for its investment in Canopy on the "equity method" meaning that they would recognize about 37% of Canopy's profit or loss though Constellation's income statement going forward.

At the time of its $4 billion investment in Canopy, Constellation only had about $120 million in cash on its balance sheet. It therefore borrowed the full amount of its investment from various sources. The annual interest on these borrowings is estimated to be about $165 million at current interest rates, which is simply an additional expense without any offsetting income unless Canopy starts showing a profit.

Canopy is clearly under the gun to produce significant growth in revenue by June 30, 2020. Neither Newlands nor Klein said anything about Canopy's profitability or operating free cash flow during the STZ conference call. In fact, Klein went out of his way to mention that Canopy's results would not affect Constellation's cash flow, which was not entirely true because of the interest expense incurred.

Under the Gun

Constellation's management continues to say that its investment in Canopy is a once in a lifetime opportunity to dominate a new industry. They also like to point out that Canopy adds a fourth leg to Constellation's stool. The other three legs are beer, wine and spirits.

In its most recent conference call management said Canopy was a "venture investment." This statement strongly implied it would take many years for Canopy to turn a profit, but when it does they said the returns would be outsized.

Regardless of what Newlands said, the pressure is on Canopy Growth to start generating profits and positive free cash flow. That pressure on Canopy is directly related to the pressure STZ shareholders are putting on Constellation management and the existence of the $4 billion in debt taken on by STZ, which will have to be repaid. Taking on that debt caused Constellation to curb its share buyback program, made creditors uncomfortable with its financial leverage and caused a sharp drop in its stock price. In the Constellation conference call Newlands and Klein mentioned on more than one occasion the desire to pay down debt and reduce financial leverage. They will need Canopy to chip-in to help them pay down that debt.

Pressure happens to be exactly what is needed to determine if Canopy Growth, the cannabis behemoth, can turn the corner and establish cannabis as a profitable economic industry where publicly-held companies can thrive. Canopy is the poster child for the Canadian cannabis sector; and, if it cannot start generating healthy, consistent profits and positive operating free cash flow, then other cannabis companies in Canada have little or no chance.

Latest Financial Results

Since its inception less than five years ago, Canopy has been led by people with a dream, but no meaningful business management expertise. This lack of experience running a business is evident in a balance sheet and income statement that reflect horrible operating results.

Canopy management has proven proficient at buying companies with other people’s money, but it has not demonstrated their purchases were good deals for CGC shareholders. The financial results strongly suggest that management has only been interested in growth.

Total assets have grown from C$47.7 million at the end of its 2015 fiscal year to C$8.6 billion as of December 31, 2018. In that 36 month period CGC added C$1.8 billion in goodwill, which can be thought of as a premium CGC paid to acquire other companies. While goodwill was ballooning, revenue was also growing. In the December 2018 quarter Canopy recorded revenue of C$97.7 million, which was 4.5 times the revenue it had in the same quarter of the previous year.

Canopy's fiscal year ends on March 31st, therefore, the financial statements it just released were for its Q3, which ended December 31, 2018. Thanks to the Constellation investment, Canopy's balance sheet showed cash and cash equivalents of C$4.1 billion and marketable securities of C$799 million. At the end of 2018 Canopy probably has more cash than all 129 cannabis companies listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange combined. Even Canopy's management would have a tough time spending all that money. Maybe they could lend some to Aurora?

During the quarter Canopy's acquisitions added C$701 million in goodwill and as of December 31, 2018 it along with intangible assets amounted to 23% of total assets and 27% of shareholders' equity. Its total assets were C$8.66 billion at the end of the year.

It would be a gross understatement to say that Canopy Growth has a fortress balance sheet. The only negative part of the balance sheet is the deficit which now amounts to C$441 million.

Income Statement

The income statement showed an operating loss of C$157 million for the December quarter and a loss of C$403 million for the nine month period. Non-operating income of C$235 million coming primarily from changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities classified as FVTPL allowed Canopy to show a net profit after taxes of C$74.9 million and basic EPS of C$0.22 for the quarter. For the nine months ended December 31,2018 Canopy reported a net after tax loss of C$346.7 million or C$1.45 per basic share. As of December 31 Canopy reported it had 334,652,428 shares outstanding; therefore, its book value on that date was C$22.18 per share.

Cash Flow

Canopy's operating free cash flow was a negative C$295 million for the first three quarters of its fiscal 2019. It also used C$1.785 billion in its investing activities of which C$802 million was used to purchase marketable securities. These net uses of cash were dwarfed by the C$5.770 billion raised primarily by the issuance of C$5,073 billion in stock and warrants and C$600 million in long-term debt. Canopy issued the debt on June 20, 2018 in the form of 4.25% convertible senior notes that mature on July 15, 2023. Needless to say, Canopy has more than enough cash to last it for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

The board of directors, which is now controlled by Constellation, will certainly not allow Canopy management to squander the fortune that has been bestowed upon them. They will demand more accountability and positive results from Canopy. They are on Canopy's board to represent the interests of STZ shareholders. Newlands and Klein own shares of STZ and they know the price of those shares is going to be heavily dependent on Canopy's performance.

While most people look at Canopy as a company bent on acquiring other companies, the fact is that its cash hoard makes it a candidate to be acquired. How many other companies have cash and marketable securities equal to 57% of total assets, 68% of shareholders' equity and 4 times their total liabilities?

After seeing STZ shares get pummeled and Constellation's market capitalization decline dramatically, Constellation's management might be happy to get out of Canada and return to Victor, New York. If the offer was right it would not be difficult to get the board to approve the deal.

Stranger things have happened!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.