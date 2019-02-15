Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/13/19

|
Includes: IPI, MEET, MITT, NHS, PLT, SSP, WKHS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/13/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • E.W. Scripps (SSP);
  • NB Hi Yld Str Fd (NHS);
  • Ag Mort Inv Tr (MITT); and
  • Intrepid Potash (IPI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Workhorse (WKHS);
  • Plantronics (PLT); and
  • Meet (MEET).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • Legacy Reserves (LGCY);
  • Lannett Co (LCI);
  • Viasat (VSAT);
  • Vertex Pharm (VRTX);
  • Virtu Financial (VIRT);
  • Twitter (TWTR);
  • Robert Half Intl (RHI);
  • ServiceNow (NOW); and
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • BlackRock (BLK); and
  • Apt Inv & Mgt (AIV).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Dexheimer Brian S

DIR

Plantronics

PLT

B

$1,155,232

2

Roberts David N

CEO, PR, DIR

Ag Mort Inv Tr

MITT

JB*

$852,500

3

Samuels H Benjamin

DIR

Workhorse

WKHS

JB*

$800,006

4

Clearway Capital Mgt

BO

Intrepid Potash

IPI

B

$643,100

5

Barry John F

CEO, DIR, BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$638,880

6

Luxor Capital

BO

Meet

MEET

B

$268,591

7

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$262,000

8

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

NB Hi Yld Str Fd

NHS

B

$224,713

9

Lepore Patrick G

DIR

Lannett Co

LCI

B

$223,250

10

Peirce Mary

BO

E.W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$205,933

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$20,665,669

2

Leiden Jeffrey M

CEO, PR, DIR

Vertex Pharm

VRTX

AS

$20,083,804

3

Fink Laurence

CB, CEO

BlackRock

BLK

S

$18,160,870

4

Hsing Michael

CEO, DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

S

$9,518,500

5

Sachdev Amit

VP

Vertex Pharm

VRTX

AS

$6,319,216

6

Baldridge Richard A

COO, DIR

Viasat

VSAT

S

$6,139,329

7

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$5,057,913

8

Gentzkow Paul F

PR, COO

Robert Half Intl

RHI

S

$4,962,608

9

Considine Terry

CB, CEO

Apt Inv & Mgt

AIV

S

$4,928,170

10

Cifu Douglas A

CEO, DIR

Virtu Financial

VIRT

S

$3,343,056

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.