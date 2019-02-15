OIL Weekly: Is Crude Rally Awaiting A Trade War Pact?

Net speculative length dips vigorously according to the CFTC, however, fresh data indicates an accrued interest for the black commodity.

In this brief report, I wish to present my view on fundamental developments of crude markets, which will enable me to gauge the impact on iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index Exchange-Traded Notes (OIL). To do so, I look at a series of market indicators, such as crude inventories and net spec positioning, which allows me to assess oil market dynamics.

In spite of OIL's horizontal trading pattern and the (w/w) marginal crude correction, oil markets are still on a tightening path. Also, US-China trade war deferral will likely considerably ease downside crude risks.

Crude and petroleum stocks

American crude inventories continue to slightly increased, up 0.28% to 447.2m barrels on the January 25 – February 1 period, while Cushing stocks lifted 3.5% to 42.63m barrels. With this build, (w/w) oil seasonality weakened, reaching a marginal surplus of 0.4% or 1 833k barrels compared to the 5-year average, but remains 6.4% or 26 953k barrels above last year’s levels. That being said, US stockpiles do not provide yet adequate catalysts to indicate a clear direction on crude futures and OIL shares.

This marginal inventory build supported the five-year crude stock spread, which strongly advanced, up 8.7% to 10 551k net long barrels. Given that, additional oversupply winds are blowing over crude markets, bringing bearishness on OIL shares.

Meanwhile, refined petroleum stockpiles posted mitigated results. Gasoline inventories lifted marginally, up 0.2% to 257.9m barrels, while distillates stocks dipped 1.6% to 139m barrel, despite higher average refinery utilization rates than previous years.

Nevertheless, US crude balance continues to improve, amid surging exports, up a whopping 47.63% (w/w) to 2.87m barrels, whereas net crude imports fall 16.79% (w/w) to 4.28m barrels. That is partly explaining the healthy demand which is driving refining petroleum products.

American crude production steadies at 11.9m barrels for the fourth consecutive week, in spite of the consistent oil rig withdrawal reported during the week. The historic high output level should not weaken in the near term, given that latest Baker Hughes oil rig count shows that 4 new additional wells were brought on the market on the February 1-8 period. That remains negative for US crude futures and OIL shares, however, growing American crude exports should alleviate that.

In the meantime, OIL dipped slightly, down 1.48% to $5.92 per share, following a confluence of factors.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of traders report, released by the CFTC, net speculative positioning on NYMEX crude oil futures dipped vigorously, down 7.2% (w/w) on the December 31 – January 8 period. This is mainly due to a short bet strong accrual, up 8.33% (w/w) to 221 505 contracts and is enhanced by marginal long liquidations, down 0.85% (w/w) to 498 716 contracts. For the time being, CFTC data report gap is still too old to withdraw consistent indications for upcoming week.

However, newer data data issued by the CME group on the February 5-11 period, indicates an open interest accrual for crude oil futres, up 0.16% to 2 060 252 contacts, which should provide marginal tailwinds to OIL shares.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning dipped moderately, down 7.2% to 277 211 contracts , whereas the crude market rebound enabled Oil shares to lift 24.53% to $5.97 per share.

Additional OPEC cuts and progressing trade war negotiations support crude markets

Since my last article, OIL lost 1.48% to $5.92 per share in spite of superior Saudi Arabia’s production cuts and ongoing U.S sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. Going forward, recent OPEC pledge to further reduce crude production by over half a million bpd more than the original plan will surely provide additional support to crude markets. However, the main development, which could trigger significant upside, is the Sino-American trade negotiations. After a months-long trade war, the tiny time constrain should push government officials to deliver at least a deal or a waiver later this week in order to prevent the $200 billion tariffs on Chinese good and alleviate building market pressure.

Concurrently, the New York Fed showed the latest Cumulative Weekly Decomposition report that despite the decrease in oil supply and demand, expected crude needs are now recouping supply anticipations. Given this decline, crude oil markets should remain pressured for the moment, propelling bearish positioning.

The dollar index (DXY) gauging the value of the greenback against a basket of major currencies gained significant momentum last week, following growing risk aversion, which benefited to US dollar’s safe haven status.

In the interim, crude future curve advances further in contango on short-term maturities, in spite of the stable flatness registered on longer term deliveries. This indecision might indicate that the market is preparing for a strong move, which could shift nearby anticipations with longer ones.

Given the above, I still believe that OIL markets are in for a rally, once trade tensions between US and China alleviate. Therefore, I maintain my bullish view on the crude futures and OIL shares.

