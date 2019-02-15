Gilead's Mousetrap

My previous article forecast problems for selonsertib, as new research indicates that this drug targets mouse-specific pathways that are not present in humans. NASH cirrhosis trials continue to struggle. Intercept’s Ocaliva, a “NASH cirrhosis” drug candidate, is hailed as a Gilead’s acquisition target while fraught with serious adverse effects and long term safety considerations.

Introduction

In my previous article, Update On NASH Antifibrotics: Allergan, Gilead, Conatus, Galectin, I speculated that Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) selonsertib, an ASK-1 inhibitor for the treatment of NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis, may not work at all. Hepatocyte ballooning scores did not differ from control (simtuzumab) and a recent Hepatology Journal publication showed no MAPK pathway (the target of selonsertib) in multiple human liver biopsies. Gilead recently released terribly disappointing results for compensated cirrhosis patients, validating my recent forecast. However, detailed results from STELLAR-4 and top line results form STELLAR-3, where patients have bridging fibrosis and not cirrhosis, will give insight as to whether the drug doesn’t work -- or that it simply doesn’t work in cirrhosis. The latest research still suggests that it is a mouse drug, and if this is true, Gilead needs to acquire another NASH drug to “remain committed” to reaching the NASH market in a timely manner and become a NASH market leader. Will Gilead pursue another antifibrotic?

M&A Targets for Gilead

There are only a select few NASH drugs available for purchase that are practically close to commercialization. Among these drugs are Genfit’s (OTCPK:GNFTF) elafibranor, a dual PPAR alpha/delta agonist, and Madrigal Pharmaceutical’s (MDGL) MGL-3196, a THR-beta agonist, both of which look very promising as metabolic targeting drugs for NASH. Then there is Intercept Pharmaceutical’s (ICPT) Ocaliva, a semisynthetic bile acid FXR agonist, another metabolic and inflammation drug. Notably on the antifibrotic side, Allergan’s (AGN) cenicriviroc, a dual CCR2/5 inhibitor and Conatus Pharmaceutical’s (CNAT) emricasan, a caspase inhibitor, are likely not up for grabs because Allergan is a large cap that already acquired cenicriviroc from Tobira, and Conatus has a notable partnership with Novartis (NVS). So, from an antifibrotic standpoint, the only true antifibrotic NASH drug remotely nearing commercialization is Galectin Therapeutic’s (GALT) GR-MD-02, a galectin-3 inhibitor recently named belapectin.

While the first two drugs (Madrigal’s THR-b agonist and Genfit’s elafibranor) may be good strategic targets from a NASH standpoint, they are not currently in trials for more advanced NASH stages, which was the treatment population for selonsertib. So, I will not rule them out as acquisition targets; however, I believe that in order to dominate the NASH market, Gilead will need an antifibrotic drug to supplement its pipeline of metabolic agents for NASH (ACC inhibitor, FXR agonist). That leaves two companies and two drugs: Intercept’s Ocaliva and Galectin’s belapectin. Intercept has been recently touted by the mainstream press as the new primary acquisition target of Gilead since the selonsertib failure. However, I do not believe that this claim has merit.

The Woes of Intercept's Ocaliva Extend Beyond Itching

Why would Gilead want Intercept’s Ocaliva? They already are developing their own FXR agonist! This would be redundant. While bile acids/FXR activity has a wide range of metabolic modulating activity, Ocaliva in particular also causes severe itching and dyslipidemia, two major problems for patients taking long term treatments. Also, FXR agonists are really metabolic drugs and not antifibrotics. Regardless, there are more significant problems facing Ocaliva: 1) cholestasis, which would amplify cirrhotic cardiomyopathy-like symptoms dubbed “cholecardia” in addition to possible negative effects on non cirrhotic patients, and 2) tumorigenesis promotion in lung and breast cancer, among other cancers, via FXR stimulation, leading to high amounts of FGF19 production.

1) Obeticholic Acid and Cholestasis

First, an examination of the body’s processing of obeticholic acid is warranted.

Source

Obeticholic acid is conjugated with glycine or taurine in the liver hepatocyte and secreted into bile. These glycine and taurine conjugates of obeticholic acid are absorbed in the small intestine leading to enterohepatic recirculation. The conjugates can be deconjugated in the ileum and colon by intestinal microbiota, leading to the conversion to obeticholic acid that can be reabsorbed or excreted in feces, the principal route of elimination. (There are two ways drugs are excreted in your body: via the kidneys (urination), or via the gut.)

Bile acids by their very nature undergo what is called “enterohepatic circulation.” The bile acids are conjugated by the liver -- a glycine or taurine is tacked on to them (via peptide bond) by the liver cytochrome system -- and secreted into the bile as conjugated bile acids, which then go down to the small intestine. Glycine and taurine are two amino acids that help the body excrete substances or drugs, compounds foreign to the body, otherwise known as xenobiotics. Now, that is how the body eliminates drugs and other unwanted chemicals. However, there is a problem with bile acids as drugs. Bile acids linked to glycine or taurine can be acted on by gut bacteria, which split the conjugated bile acid glycine or taurine bond, allowing reabsorption of the initial state bile acids, as can be seen in the picture below.

Source

When this reabsorption happens, a toxic buildup of bile acid can occur. This buildup can be toxic to the liver, or even more notably, the heart. Now, while this could be an issue with earlier stage disease, it is particularly worrisome in later stage NASH with F3 fibrosis or F4 fibrosis/cirrhosis where the liver is not functioning optimally, which may result in an extra buildup of bile acid that cannot be conjugated at a high enough rate. The bile acids, due to the conjugation bottleneck at the liver, may continue to build up and not be eliminated.

The body downregulates bile acid synthesis via FXR agonism, as seen in the illustration below, as a feedback loop control mechanism by reportedly multiple mechanisms, one of which is by producing FGF19 (FGF15 in mice). However, with Ocaliva, new bile acid can be added regardless of the body’s control system. According to Chaing, “Accumulation of high levels of hydrophobic bile acids in cholestasis causes liver inflammation and injury. Thus, bile acid concentrations have to be tightly regulated to maintain very low levels in the liver and blood circulation.” Excess bile acids can cause damage to the liver from cholestasis. Because of this, others have engaged in the development of non-bile acid FXR agonists. But, FXR agonists, bile acid and non-bile acid, still have adverse effects on the heart.

Source

FXR is expressed in heart tissue as well as in the liver. FXR agonism on cardiomyocytes has been shown to trigger apoptosis of those myocytes. Now, what kind of evidence is there that Ocaliva could cause cardiac dysfunction? A non-steroidal FXR agonist, in a phase 2 trial, was stopped because of intervals of cardiac arrhythmia in two patients. Furthermore, scientists have proposed a new name, “cholecardia,” to describe the cirrhotic cardiomyopathy-like symptoms of FXR agonism treatment. FXR agonism as a long term treatment in patients with likely already compromised cardiovascular function is a dubious approach.

In fact, the French Formulary has banned doctors from prescribing OCA. This is likely because the FDA also issued a warning on obeticholic acid (Ocaliva) as a result of 19 deaths from patients. Interestingly enough, some of these deaths were due to cardiovascular disease. Intercept blamed doctors, saying that incorrect excessive dosing caused the deaths. However, if the higher dose, which is supposed to be given to earlier stage PBC patients, can result in death for later stage patients, should the drug really be administered in the first place? It seems like the threshold for cholestasis is too low for this treatment to be safe.

2) Bile Acid Induced FGF19 Production Is Tumorigenic

FGF19 is implicated in tumorigenesis. Ectopic levels of FGF19 drives HCC development in mouse models, and in human models, it is elevated and associated with poor prognosis. Obeticholic acid dosing substantially increases FGF, and additionally, an up to 1600% increase in FGF19 has been observed from moderate dosing of PX-102 (Gilead’s FXR agonist is PX-104). Although these concerns have already been voiced, unfortunately the long term consequences and significant safety concerns of Ocaliva will only be revealed with time, as FXR has been shown to be a proto-oncogene in non-enterohepatic tissues, including breast and lung.

In conclusion, Gilead already has its own FXR agonist that will likely avoid the effects of bile acid buildup in the liver. However, that FXR agonist, like obeticholic acid, will likely not avoid heightened FGF19 production or cardiomyocyte FXR agonism. The notion that Intercept is the likely Gilead acquisition target does not have a foundation.

Future Options

Selonsertib was a mousetrap (pun intended). The antifibrotic NASH options are few and far between, especially with the recent failure of selonsertib.

Gilead must act fast if it wants to compete soon in NASH, with only has one near term option for a true antifibrotic: Galectin Therapeutics. All of the other antifibrotics are taken, and Galectin remains, overlooked by retail investor publications. For example, a very significant paper just published this last week on another disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), utilized Galectin’s drugs and was not mentioned in any investor related updates. It is beyond the scope of this article to discuss the nuances of this February 2019 American Journal of Physiology paper, but it showed Galectin’s drug reversing fibrosis in a different disease and a different animal model. And once again, in this model, knocking out the Galectin 3 gene (this time done by the newest CRISPR/Cas9 techniques) proved that galectin-3 is essential for fibrogenesis.

Dr. Arun Sanyal, NASH NIH task force leader, also states that galectin-3 is an essential protein in liver fibrogenesis. For a more comprehensive analysis of belapectin/GR-MD-02, please refer to my previous articles [1,2,3]. An ideal NASH cirrhosis combination treatment would prevent fibrogenesis, decrease inflammation, and restore proper metabolic activity. Blocking galectin-3 blocks fibrogenesis, reduces inflammation, and can restore galectin-3 induced insulin resistance.

As for a possible antifibrotic therapy much farther from market but also synergistic with its current HIV business, Gilead could attempt to get its hands on CytoDyn’s (OTCQB:CYDY) CCR5 inhibitor, PRO 140, for HIV combination therapy and also for NASH trials. Notably, CCR5 inhibitor maraviroc performed well in mouse NASH trials. This drug would compete with Allergan’s cenicriviroc in NASH, a dual CCR5/CCR2 inhibitor. However, PRO 140 is only a CCR5 inhibitor, so efficacy might be questionable. One would think that the dual antagonistic nature of cenicriviroc would add benefit to NASH treatment, but that might not be the case, as CCR2 inhibition helps halt fibrosis but also slows its reversal due to blocking monocyte recruitment, the source of fibrolytic cells that induce fibrosis reversal (at least in mouse models). On a positive note, PRO 140 has been much better tolerated than other CCR5 inhibitors.

Conclusion

While Selonsertib has one more shot to prove its worth in the NASH fibrosis trial, STELLAR-3, prospects are not looking good. Gilead should act quickly to secure a blockbuster NASH drug that can be utilized in combination with its current FXR agonist or ACC inhibitor in future trials. There is one obvious antifibrotic drug, in late-stage development, available for Gilead to be used in combination with its other drugs: belapectin. In my opinion, Gilead should make a move on Galectin, whose galectin-3 inhibitor targets the linchpin of fibrosis, and notably is completely safe, perfect for combination treatment in order to not compound side effects.

In addition, investors should at least be cautious when assessing Intercept’s Ocaliva, ready to accept the implications of long term adverse effects of the drug should therapeutic doses approach a safety threshold for some patients. I doubt that Gilead would be interested in Intercept. Investors looking to profit from Gilead’s possible M&A should look to GALT, MDGL (or VKTX, which is 1-2 years behind MDGL), or GNFTF. Will Gilead tolerate not being a first-to-market leader in NASH after prolonged endeavors? I think not.

Despite recent setbacks in NASH drug development, there is much hope. Antifibrotics are the next frontier of medicine, and there are many promising therapies being developed, targeting, for instance, CTGF, TGF-b (as seen in Gilead’s collaboration with Scholar Rock) or CB2. I may describe this exciting new frontier in my next article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GALT, CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.