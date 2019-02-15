British Pepsi Bottler Britvic Continues To Grow

Britvic (OTCPK:BTVCF, OTCQX:BTVCY) is a global beverage company located in Great Britain. Sales and earnings have been growing for years. Britvic is growing through M&A and organically. The stock trades at a decent valuation and has a nice dividend yield.

The stock trades for £8.85, there are 264.44 million shares, and the market cap is £2.34 billion ($3 billion). Diluted earnings per share were 44.1 pence and the stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of 20. The dividend is 28 pence and the dividend yield is 3.16%. I like that valuation.

Sales were £1.3 billion ($1.664 billion) in 2015 and grew to £1.5 billion ($1.92 billion) in 2018 (the fiscal year ends in September). Earnings grew from £104 million ($133 million) to £117 million ($150) million over that time frame. Great growth! Profit margins are 7.79% and return on equity is 32.68%. Extremely profitable.

The balance sheet shows £109.5 million ($140 million) in cash and £334 million ($428 million) in receivables. The liability side shows £267 million ($342 million) in payables and £771.6 million ($988 million) in debt. Not a bad balance sheet. Free cash flow was £50.6 million ($64.8 million) last year and the stock trades at a free cash flow yield of 2.16%. Not cheap on that metric, but let's dig a little further.

Britvic is the PepsiCo (PEP) bottler for the U.K. and Ireland. In addition, it has its own line of brands that it sells around the world. Some of these brands include: Robinsons, Tango, J2O, drench, MiWadi, Ballygowan, Teisseire, Fruité, Maguary, and DaFruta. Britvic is short for British Vitamin Company. The company has been around for a long time and has grown organically and through M&A. 59% of sales come from Britain, 18% France, 8% Brazil, 12% Ireland, and 3% International.

In recent years, Britvic has had to reduce its sugar content with new laws in Britain and Ireland. It purchased Empresa Brasileira de Bebidas e Alimentos SA in Brazil in 2015. That's Portuguese for Food and Drink Company of Brazil. Very original name.

I don't see any interesting shareholders. Just the usual large companies like Fidelity that own a little bit of everything. We bought the stock 26 months ago during the Brexit fiasco and concerns of the sugar tax. I guess the Brexit fiasco is still going on. At the time, the stock traded at a price to earnings ratio of 12.6 and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Very cheap. We are at a 58% profit. With the dividend probably 64%. We found the stock by reading FPA International's literature.

Morgan Stanley likes the stock and has £9 target price. They note that management has stated that its capital expenditure program will greatly decrease and this will increase free cash flow. This addresses my concern from above about the low free cash flow yield. This person on Seeking Alpha wrote on Britvic back in 2017. They do a much better job with charts and graphs than I do.

I was surprised to see that the company has its Robinson's Fruit Shoot Singles in 8,500 Dollar General (DG) stores across the U.S. We own stock in Dollar General too. In the first half of last year, revenues in Brazil shrank 5.8%. Brazil is a tough place to do business. The economy and currency are volatile. In the first quarter of this year, revenues grew 4.5%.

I love the stock. Am I buying more? No. Am I selling? No. When you are at a profit in a coming with profitability numbers like this, hold on. Now, we can weather a few down years because of our profit. Britvic is a textbook case of what you want in a publicly-traded company: growing sales and profits, decent balance sheet, good valuation, and increasing free cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTVCY, DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.