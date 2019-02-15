Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust's (MGRUF) CEO Kuldip Sahi on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kuldip Sahi - Chairman, President & CEO

Andrew Tamlin - CFO

John Ginis - Director, Retail Asset Management

Arjun Chowdhury - Director of Office and Industrial Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Lorne Kalmar - TD Securities

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rai Sahi. Please go ahead.

Kuldip Sahi

Thank you. Thank you very much, and I think I'm just going to move that on to Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer of the Morguard REIT and who has taken over from Pam McLean. And he will introduce the rest of the people who are in the room. Thank you.

Andrew Tamlin

Thank you, Rai. So I'm joined today by John Ginis, Director of Retail Asset Management; and Arjun Chowdhury, Director of Office and Industrial Asset Management. So I will now provide both the financial and property overview.

Since the beginning of December 31, 2017, real estate property balances have increased $53.8 million. Capital investment in 2018 of $73.3 million is offset by a decrease in market value adjustments of $18.6 million and a small disposition due to the expropriation of lands at Place Innovation located in Montreal in the amount of $1.2 million.

The expropriation was necessary as part of the build-out of the Montreal LRT. The $73.3 million of capital expenditures includes productive capacity maintenance expenditures of approximately $23.1 million with the remainder representing development expenditures on a number of strategic development projects, primarily in the Retail segment. There was a total of $40.6 million in retail projects transferred from properties under development to income-producing properties in 2018.

Since January 1, 2017, the trust has delivered 474,200 square feet of new or remerchandised area. Included in this is 22,700 square feet of new leasable area at Market Square in Kanata and Shoppers Mall in Brandon, along with 126,800 square feet of remerchandised former Target space at Cambridge Centre, all earlier in 2018.

Along with 34,000 square feet of former Target space at the Shoppers Mall in Brandon, Manitoba leased to Shoppers Drug Mart and Ardene, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. Of the total 474,200 square feet of GLA, the trust has secured commitments of 93% of this space.

The trust has an additional 161,500 square feet of area, which is expected to come on stream in first half of 2019. The trust has secured commitments of 37% of this space. Not included in this number are three anchor premises, formerly leased to Sears. The trust is still considering options for these three sites.

The trust debt ratio at December 31, 2018, was 45.1%. This is largely unchanged from December 31, 2017, when the debt ratio was 44.5%. The trust weighted average interest rate on mortgages remained unchanged from 2017 at 4.1%. There were no new financings completed during the quarter.

Turning to the income statement. Net operating income for the year ended December 31, 2018, was $152.1 million, as compared to $157 million in 2017. This decline is primarily due to the impact of three anchor premises formerly leased to Sears, which will return to the trust at the end of 2017, as well as continued softness in the Alberta office market. This was offset by incremental net operating income from either new or redeveloped GLA.

The trust development program has produced incremental net operating income of $3.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

During the fourth quarter, there was 34,000 square feet of development projects that moved into income-producing property.

Net operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2018, was $40.4 million, as compared to $41.6 million in 2017. This change is primarily due to a decrease of $0.9 million in onetime lease cancellation fees earned in 2017.

Same-store net operating income for the fourth quarter decreased by $0.2 million. This eliminates the impact of Sears, which is considered to be a same-store adjustment.

Net income for the 2018 year was $73 million, as compared to $67.3 million in 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter 2018 was $7 million, as compared to a loss of $7.7 million for the fourth quarter in 2017. This change was due to a $15.4 million difference in fair value adjustments for the quarter year-over-year.

Retail occupancy improved to 94.7% as of December 31, 2018, as compared to 94% as of September 30, 2018. Both office and industrial occupancy are relatively unchanged from September 30, 2018, after adjusting the industrial statistic for a vacancy that has been committed to a tenant to start in Q1 of 2019.

Basic FFO per unit for the year ended December 31, 2018, was $1.56 per unit as compared to $1.66 per unit in 2017. Basic FFO per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2018, was $0.42 per unit as compared to 45% -- $0.45 per unit in 2017.

Basic AFFO per unit for the year ended December 31, 2018, was $1.14 per unit as compared to $1.24 a year ago. Basic AFFO per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, was $0.32 compared to $0.34 a year ago.

The trust continues to use a sustainable reserve for maintenance capital and leasing. This amounts to $25 million for the year or $6,250,000 million for the quarter. This is based on a review of 3 year forecasted leasing and maintenance capital needs. Actual expenditures on this were $23.1 million for the year and $8.2 million for the quarter.

We will now open the floor to any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Lorne Kalmar of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Lorne Kalmar

Hey, guys. Good afternoon.

Kuldip Sahi

Good afternoon.

Lorne Kalmar

On the enclosed regional, SPNOI turned positive in Q4, if I read correctly. What was the driver behind that? Was that the removal of Sears? Or was there something else at play?

Andrew Tamlin

That was primarily due to some adjustment - there's always some adjustments in the fourth quarter due to percentage rent and some cleanup of various things. So that uptick is really related to some of the fourth quarter adjustments.

Lorne Kalmar

All right. And then, looks like you guys have got a good chunk of maturities coming due in 2019. What interest rates are you guys seeing right now. Do you think you'll be able to get any savings on interest going forward on the refinancings?

Kuldip Sahi

Have we done recently one?

Andrew Tamlin

We're still looking into that. So I'm not sure we're prepared to comment at that.

Kuldip Sahi

There is no - we haven't done one.

Andrew Tamlin

No.

Kuldip Sahi

So we are really - there is 1 or 2 we are working on at this stage, but there is nothing to report at this stage.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. And then maybe turning a little further into the future. Would you guys consider upping your exposure to the industrial asset class in the near future?

Kuldip Sahi

It's getting tougher to buy industrial, actually. We have a little bit. We were in a long time ago, and we did exit at that time. And it's not that we won't. I mean, if an opportunity came along and we thought it was - but I don't really expect because everybody seems to be chasing industrial at this time.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay, great. That’s all from me. Thanks.

Kuldip Sahi

Thank you.

Andrew Tamlin

Thank you, Lorne.

Operator

Kuldip Sahi

Good. Thank you very much for joining, and we shall talk to you next quarter. Thank you.

Andrew Tamlin

Thank you.