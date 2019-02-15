Nemaska Lithium: A Train Wreck Of Epic Proportions

Overpromising and underdelivering by Nemaska's management team has had devastating consequences for long-term shareholders. A wait and see approach may be prudent for those on the sidelines.

With ~840 million shares out, $350 million in debt, and share price at 52-week lows, it will be difficult for the company to raise funds with minimum dilution.

Cost overrun in October construction announcement by the company was a hint of what was to come next.

Just when you thought things couldn't get much worse for the already battered and bruised lithium sector, here comes Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) to blindside the market this week by announcing that the company will need to raise an additional C$375 million in order to complete construction work at the Whabouchi Project (for both the mine and electrochemical plant).

Here are more details of what happened, according to the company.

From Mining.com:

The additional funding is largely related to installation and indirect costs, said the company. Direct purchase package costs – mainly equipment – are in line with the original budget. "The revised overall project cost reflects a more precise outlook on installation costs and other key variables to the completion of our project," Nemaska president and CEO Guy Bourassa said in a media statement. “We now have a better understanding on the remaining scope of the project, estimated budget and current market conditions." “Our objective remains to close the required financing on time to stay on target to complete mine construction in October 2019, in order to make the first shipment in December 2019, followed by the start-up of the Shawinigan facility the year after,” Bourassa said.

This recent announcement by Nemaska comes not quite a year after the company initially claimed to have secured all the funds it needed (plus contingencies) via a C$1.1 billion financing package that was expected to fully finance the company all the way through to production.

Source: Nemaska Lithium January 2019 Corporate Presentation

As shown in the slide above, the company had budgeted C$87 million in working capital and an additional C$40 million for any cost overrun.

The last capital expenditures update provided by Nemaska was on October 27, 2018 which showed that the company was already overspending by C$34.7 million, which was accounted for by the budget for contingency.

Source: Nemaska Lithium January 2019 Corporate Presentation

Unfortunately, the above slide was in a way foreshadowing to the market what was on the horizon; in the mining world, going over budget on a construction build is nothing out of the ordinary, but in hindsight, the fact that Nemaska was already over budget and dipping into contingency this early into a mine build at both sites could have been interpreted as overall progress not going so smoothly.

But being off by an estimated C$375 million is an absolute shocker, and greatly calls into question the scope of work and validity of the latest Feasibility Study that was completed for the Whabouchi Project in January 2018.

Total initial capital costs per the 2018 Feasibility Study was C$801 million, which was a noticeable 46% increase over the 2016 Feasibility Study, which estimated it at C$549 million.

Source: Nemaska Lithium January 2018 Press Release

Apparently, a 46% increase in initial CAPEX was still nowhere near enough. Somehow, someway, despite all of the CAPEX raised throughout the years, the company still finds itself needing an additional C$375 million to complete the task at hand.

A company needing C$30 million in additional funding is one thing, but C$375 million is a magnitude so large that it becomes almost incomprehensible, which not surprisingly, then, prompted shares of NMKEF to drop ~40% in a single trading session (on the day the news hit the wire).

Year-to-date, shares of Nemaska Lithium are down -52.9%.

Peering even further back, Nemaska Lithium is down a staggering -80.7% over 1 year.

With a market cap of ~C$270 million, at first glance, shares of Nemaska Lithium may look to represent a "deep value" opportunity, especially since the company was able to raise such a large chunk of capital at much higher prices (e.g. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) agreed to contribute C$94 million at C$1.12/share, last April).

Unfortunately, with over 800 million shares already on the company's share registry, $350 million in debt (11.25% interest/annum), and a share price sitting at 52-week lows, there doesn't seem to be an easy solution for the company to be able to secure the C$375 million without incurring some massive dilution to existing shareholders (no doubt, any prospective financiers/lenders will only agree to strike a deal at terms most favorable to them, knowing how desperate and dire the current situation is for the company).

As of November 30, 2018, Nemaska had ~847 million shares outstanding, and ~913 million fully diluted.

Source: Nemaska Lithium January 2019 Corporate Presentation

The important question now is, "How much more dilution will be needed?"

Until terms are revealed on how the company plans on raising such an exorbitant amount of fresh capital, the waters will remain murky and from the angle of risk vs. reward, it would appear to be prudent for the prospective speculator to first wait until the dust is settled before contemplating jumping into the unknown. Likely, shares of NMKEF will languish around current levels (perhaps head even lower), form a base, and consolidate until more details on the next impending financing are learned.

Clearly, there is a tremendous amount of upside in a project the size and scale of Whabouchi, and I mentioned in my previous article, if Whabouchi can ever actually successfully make it all the way through to production, it could someday in the future become a "lithium hub" for the many spodumene deposits dispersed throughout Quebec.

Source: Metalstech Corporate Presentation Slides; April 2017

And as Whabouchi is clearly demonstrating to the market, building a vertically integrated project in this region of the world is not cheap and in fact may be proving to be prohibitively expensive, which will likely dissuade many other junior companies in the Quebec region from attempting such a daunting task.

And because there are essentially zero lithium projects in commercial production in North America today (outside of Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine in Nevada), it could be argued that Whabouchi is critically important. Further, with the Quebec government holding a stake in the company as well, Whabouchi seems unlikely to outright fail and be discarded entirely, albeit the ultimate price that will be needed to be paid to make it a reality will prove to be most steep.

No question, the team at Nemaska bit off more than it could chew with trying to vertically integrate the Whabouchi Project and many mistakes were made on the path to production. In hindsight, a noticeable warning sign was the lack of any substantial ownership stake by a larger, more proven lithium company (with deep chemical knowledge/experience the company could draw from). Unfortunately, for existing shareholders who picked up shares of Nemaska at much higher prices, the consequences have been devastating.

At this stage of the game, the market's confidence in the current team in place to deliver and get the job must be shaky, at best. And because there can be no guarantees made that the next financing will actually be the "final one," given this company past track record, for now, it's probably for the best to remain watching on the sidelines to see what unfolds next in the Nemaska Lithium story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.