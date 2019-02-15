New York Shoots Itself In The (Amazon) Headquarters

Long Island City, Queens, will thus lose 25,000 jobs, with an average salary of at least $150,000, through carping at a deal that had already been signed, sealed and delivered.

“Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is canceling plans to build its HQ2 in New York City, blaming opposition from local leaders upset by the nearly $3B in incentives promised by state and city politicians. The facility was intended to create 25,000 jobs in Long Island City.” (Wall Street Breakfast)

Thought For The Day

If people even bother to compare the skylines, street life and family and neighborhood stability of Long Island City in Queens, NY and the Crystal City section of Arlington, VA, in the year 2039, they will be appalled by the poverty of the former and the prosperity of the latter.

As reported in Wall Street Breakfast (quoted above), Amazon is pulling out of its planned secondary headquarters because of political opposition. This is in contrast to the warm reception – one might even say gratitude – Amazon has received in Crystal City, VA. In contrast, the world’s wealthiest company, which was about to endow New York with 25,000 jobs and the economic growth and dynamism that grow out of that, got the Queens version of the Bronx cheer.

To the great dismay of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said he was prepared to change his first name to Amazon, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were among those who hounded Amazon out of a development where the average worker was to be receiving a salary of at least $150,000, according to the Washington Post. According to de Blasio, Amazon just wasn’t a good enough neighbor for “the greatest city in the world.” And according to Ocasio-Cortez, “everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors” (are those folks from Connecticut or just non-everyday New Yorkers?) “defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation.” Yet there are many, many New Yorkers who would love to be exploited for more than $150,000 a year, which is why numerous polls showed majority support for the development.

Perhaps the prize for cynicism goes to Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (they’re supposed to support workers, right?), whom the Post quotes as saying:

Jeff Bezos had the opportunity to listen to the voices of working families and support the good-paying jobs New Yorkers deserve. But now we can see this is all about blind greed and Jeff Bezos’ belief that everyday taxpayers should foot the bill for their new headquarters even as the company actively works to eliminate millions of American retail jobs.”

Will someone please give this man a business education? Does he not know that Jeff Bezos’ job is not to see to the welfare of his competitors’ employees but to strengthen Amazon to such a fearsome extent that he can one day plunk down 25,000 jobs where he wants to? Another thing he might learn in business school is that a player with as much clout as Amazon can actually negotiate for something like tax benefits that Governor Cuomo was all too eager to deliver. Cuomo was apparently looking at the bigger picture of what Queens might look like a few years down the road.

But perhaps the real clue, and real lesson, of this sordid affair comes from Perrone’s use of the word “greed” in denouncing Bezos. Ultimately, there is a character basis underlying our financial mistakes: greed is certainly one of them, and that tragic flaw was in full hypocritical display by Amazon’s opponents who seemingly felt they should be able to extract much more from the largest company and richest CEO in the world, and this after a deal was already agreed to. The smarter folks in Virginia realized that the economic value of a relationship with Amazon’s wealth would accrue over time, so they were patient, while the pols in New York acted greedily.

But it’s not just Amazon that these politicians repelled. It’s who knows how many other businesses that now won’t set foot in New York for as long as this episode is remembered. Unless these vote contractors and opportunists pay a political price for their betrayal of their constituents, the area’s residents will one day wistfully imagine what their economy could have been like had their leaders shown the vision of Crystal City’s civic leaders had.

