BYD To Compete On Battery Technology; Not A Serious Car Manufacturer

As many investors already know, Chinese auto and battery manufacturer BYD Co. (BYDDY, BYDDF) wants to spin off its battery unit into an IPO before 2022. I strongly agree with this decision and believe it will benefit current shareholders. Below we will explore my thinking on why I believe BYD is coming to this decision, and what investors should do if they find themselves holding both BYD's battery business and their passenger car manufacturing business under two separate tickers.

Image: BYD.com

Chinese Auto Sales Flattning: BYD's Sales Numbers

BYD's auto sales are not in the top 5 of Chinese domestic auto makers nor does BYD rank among the top 10 selling car brands in the PRC - they rank 15th for 2018. The competition fields much larger, frequently global businesses with better cash flow, strong expertise, and lots of mind share among Chinese consumers. Putting up sales numbers like this, BYD risks looking like an also ran in passenger cars for the foreseeable future. Even now I can hear the BYD cheerleaders who commented on my last article screaming "but BYD leads electric cars and electric growth is soaring!!!!" They're right, but my retort is this... look at BYD's Chinese hiring page - they're hiring lots of engineers but nothing in sales and marketing. It's as if they're not trying to become a leading car manufacturer at all; a car company focused on expansion at the consumer level would be strengthening marketing and sales. I don't blame them for this stance and I believe management is acting prudently.

Low margin auto business

Earnings for 2018 have shrunk year over year, and it doesn't appear that a big sales initiative is just past the horizon. What then does management have planned to increase earnings? I'll address that further on but for now we start with the periodic report BYD released in August 2018 which has a few words for investors on the subject of shrinking earnings:

During the Period, the Group's gross profit decreased by approximately 11.22% to approximately RMB7,252 million. Gross profit margin decreased from approximately 18.64% in the first half of 2017 to approximately 13.90% during the Period. The decrease in gross profit margin was attributable to the decrease in the profits from automobile businesses.

It's great that management has identified what's shrinking margins, but that same report shows that autos are making up a growing proportion of the company's overall revenue y/y. This means that profitability is moving in the opposite direction that management and investors want to see.

Image: BYD

Splitting neatly the "Automobiles and related products" unit from the rest of the company should separate the business into low margin and high margin units.

BYD the OEM parts supplier

It makes sense on a variety of levels that BYD would want to become an OEM parts supplier specifically, and it's not just their long history as a business to business company. To explain this a little further we need to look all the way back to 2003 when the BYD Auto segment was formed. Perhaps not coincidentally, that same year the Chinese central government put in place a plan to foster its domestic auto industry. The plan reads as follows, and remember this is 2003:

Two to three large automobile groups will be formed, with a sales, distribution, and after-sales service system commensurate with international standards. Their output will supply more than 70 percent of the domestic car market and will include some exports.

The government will nurture the formation of 5-10 large supplier groups, which will compete in the international market; the largest three companies should enjoy a 70 percent share of the domestic market.

My question to shareholders is which one of these does BYD look like? Today in 2019, BYD is firmly outside of the two to three large Chinese auto groups. It is not what I would call a leading car manufacturer due to its low overall sales. It does lead in the sub-sector, electric cars, but electric car sales are below 5% of the overall sales mix in China. I've found nothing that indicates that the Chinese central government favors this company as an auto manufacturer in particular (the Provincial Shenzhen government is another story). However BYD does look to me a lot more like a supplier group, especially when one considers the vertical integrations of both BYD and the lithium mining holdings of its controlling family. The company's expertise in electric vehicles serves as proof of concept to established manufacturers interested in licensing or buying BYD technology and batteries and strengthens their offering as an OEM supplier.

Looking out to the near future, they're in the process of getting buried by an avalanche of competitive marketing and R&D by companies like Volkswagen AG who have a lot more experience making cars and selling them to consumers in China. Instead of wasting money competing where they're currently weak (B2C), BYD could bring a lot of value to investors and the industry by competing where they're strong and profitable (B2B), or perhaps even as a contract manufacturer modeled after the successful Austrian company Magna Steyr AG & Co KG.

Image: Andrea Allmer

Magna Steyr actually manufactures, in its own plants, several popular BMW and Mercedes models. They have a hand in consulting as a partner to OEMs for the development other European car models for Jaguar, Aston Martin, Peugeot, and Fiat Chrysler. All established auto makers are working on electric initiatives and many could benefit from BYD's experience in that sector. With some planning, BYD could become the Chinese version of Magna Steyr. So far management has not expressed intent to copy this business model but hopefully it's something they're exploring.

International expansion plans as a parts supplier

Beyond the interview with the Chairman of the board discussing a battery unit spin-off, other managers are openly discussing alternatives to the status quo and what that means for international expansion.

Sherry Li, BYD's marketing head, said the company is in talks with some European and U.S. carmakers to explore cooperation, which includes the possibility of setting up factories overseas.

That sounds exactly like how a business to business OEM supplier would approach international expansion, not how a car company selling to consumers would approach this. BYD is building excess battery capacity that far outstrips their current auto manufacturing numbers, likely in anticipation of partnerships with competitors. Their marketing head don't appear to be cheer-leading a big consumer level sales push - remember if they did sell more cars this way they would compress their profit margins further.

Unlike Geeley who purchased Volvo, BYD is not a Chinese manufacturer that fields an internationally recognized brand. If they do decide to make a hard push in selling passenger cars internationally, the lack of name recognition will be a big headwind for BYD's expansion. The result could be that BYD continues growing slower than industry peers in international markets as has already happened in the domestic Chinese market. I don't believe management wants to go down that path.

Car companies don't integrate vertically

Image: bhphotovideo.com

With its roots in battery and mobile phone technology, I believe this company was never built as a serious car manufacturer at all in fact. Their passenger car manufacturing arm does however benefit the electric vehicle battery supply chain for now (where the company and executives of BYD benefit the most financially).

Car companies do not have a durable history of integrating vertically. For instance, all cars use tires but we don't see car companies buying rubber plantations, tire companies, and tire retailers for the vertical integration. There are a couple of rare disastrous examples in all of automotive history. The reason why? Tires are a complex industry unto itself. The tire industry has its own supply chain, technological expertise, and political climate. Investors shouldn't expect BYD to buck this trend; even if they didn't announce an intent to spin off batteries, history tells us they won't maintain both the car brand and battery operations.

Remember, we have BYD itself saying they're hoping to supply other manufacturers. If the company stays whole these important relationships with other car makers will be in conflict with BYD's own automotive business, and it could scare off business.

Spinning off the battery unit is good for investors

So far BYD has announced only one deal as a supplier to other car manufacturers - their conflicted business structure is one reason. However electric technology rival Tesla has benefited from a variety of supplier contracts with worldwide auto manufacturers as far back as 2010 with Daimler and Toyota. BYD is late to the party globally but could become a strong supplier to Chinese factories in the near term. My current assumption is that BYD will be able to supply more than one automotive OEM before the split to show that they're a credible supplier. Fortunately it appears they will be protected by Chinese domestic policy, as companies like this are important to economic and political stability in China and Shenzhen.

Currently it's not clear how upper management will structure the spinoff. If I were to find myself owning shares of BYD the car company and BYD the battery/electronics company, I would be selling the car company and holding the battery company for the reasons outlined above. Batteries are their core strength - you have to go with the core strength. One question deserving its own article is an exploration of the viability and profitability of BYD's batteries going forward.

In the end, it looks to me like the passenger car manufacturing arm of this company is the weak arm in the BYD portfolio and should not be considered a primary vector for growth by long term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no holdings in any automotive or battery companies.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.