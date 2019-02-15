Wayland: Watch Out As Cash Crunch Expected In 2019

The company is shifting focus to Europe but its Canadian business is floundering with only 2,000 kg of capacity in operation.

Wayland only has enough cash to keep going for another 4 months according to its filings even after the October bought deal.

Wayland Group (otcqb:MRRCF) changed its name from Maricann in September in an effort to disguise its past troubles with the OSC and stigma surrounding a botched equity raise and questionable track record of its CEO, Ben Ward. As we wrote back in April 2018, investors should be careful with stocks that lack credibility and Wayland is the best example of where losses should have been avoided with proper due diligence.

Situation Overview

Wayland was operating under the name Maricann up until this September. In our view, the name change was solely an effort by the management to disguise its past troubles with the regulator. As we detailed in "Maricann: Damaged Goods For This Cannabis Producer?" back in April, the stock was punished by investors after its $70 million equity financing was canceled by the underwriters. The company also announced the resignation of two of its directors due to insider trading investigations from the Ontario Securities Commission. The company revealed that Maricann's CEO Ben Ward was the subject of an investigation by the OSC relating to his activities as the CEO of an unrelated cannabis company. Ben Ward remains the CEO of Wayland.

Since the outburst of negative news pushed the stock down from its all-time highs in January 2018, the stock has never recovered and is trading near its 52-week low. The company was able to raise additional capital opportunistically as the market entered a period of irrational exuberance in August 2018 initiated by Constellation's (STZ) investment in Canopy (CGC). However, Wayland has made very little progress operationally during this period due to a lack of funding and poor execution. (Source: TSX Website)

Negative #1: No Progress Made

When we wrote our first article in April, we raised the following point on Maricann's risk of facing a funding shortfall.

The bigger concern for us is whether Maricann will be able to access the capital markets in the near to medium-term in order to finance its impending Phase II and III. Phase I was fully funded but the company was likely planning to use the proceeds from January private placement and the canceled equity offering to fund remaining expansions.

Our concern was realized over the next few months since April as the company remains behind its original schedule by a large margin. According to the prospectus filed on October 24, the company currently still operates in a tiny 42,000 sq ft facility. The use of proceeds for the October equity raise was to commence two phases of the expansion:

Phase I : 225,450 sq ft facility, 65,000 kg expected capacity, expected completion in 2019 Q1

: 225,450 sq ft facility, 65,000 kg expected capacity, expected completion in 2019 Q1 Phase IIA : 189,630 sq ft facility, 30,000 kg expected capacity, expected completion in 2019 Q3

: 189,630 sq ft facility, 30,000 kg expected capacity, expected completion in 2019 Q3 Phase IIB: it remains unfunded and no plans yet

Compared to the initial projections the company made in 2017 (see below), it is alarming how Wayland's management has failed to execute its original business plan. Phase I was supposed to be completed by October 2017 but it has been delayed to 2019 Q1. With the existing facility completely unable to produce cannabis on a large-scale, Wayland is missing an important window to enter the legalized market.

(Investor Presentation)

Negative #2: Funding Shortfall

Since we warned that the company could face difficulty raising capital in April, the rally in August helped Wayland raise additional capital and the company wasted no time to raise as much as it could. However, the company provided the following warning in its October prospectus:

The anticipated cash burn for the next 12 months (including operational expenses, capital expenses and working capital, but excluding costs of sales) is approximately $115 million based on management's current estimates. Management anticipates that the existing, non-contingent cash resources, including the net proceeds of the Offering, can sustain operations for approximately 18 months, excluding capital and discretionary spending, or approximately four months including capital and discretionary spending.

Wayland is basically saying that assuming they will spend the money on construction as announced, the company could run out of money in about 4 months from October, which is sometime between January and February 2019. This is not a good thing because the financing market has again closed for many small LPs. MedMen (otcqb:MMNFF) had to downsize its bought deal by 37.5% and sweeten terms of its warrants in order to get the deal done. We expect Wayland to face difficulty raising additional capital in today's environment and there is no guarantee that the financing market would reopen before the company runs out of money. Of course, Wayland could also delay capital spending in order to maintain its operations which would further delay its construction and put its very existence at risk.

Negative #3: Unable to Meet Provincial Orders

Wayland disclosed the following purchase orders with Canadian provinces which make us wonder how it plans to meet these orders:

550 kg for Manitoba in the first year

3,375 kg for Alberta in the first 6 months

3,622 kg for B.C. in the first year

An undisclosed amount for Ontario

Wayland's only operating facility has a nameplate capacity of 2,000 kg per year, which means that the company is sure to miss its order with all provinces given Phase I won't be completed until 2019 Q1 at the earliest. Given the significant delays and poor track record of execution, we think further delays are highly likely and product quality cannot be guaranteed.

Putting Everything Together

Wayland remains underfunded and significantly behind its business plan despite the name change to Wayland. It seems like much of management's focus has shifted to Europe, likely due to the CEO Ben Ward's questionable reputation in Canada (ongoing OSC investigation) and former Board members that were alleged of illegal tradings. The October bought deal was only made possible by the rally started by the Canopy/Constellation deal but Wayland only has enough cash to keep going for another 4 months according to its filings. With construction significantly delayed and cash burn showing no signs of alleviation, we think Wayland will face a significant cash crunch by the end of 1H 2019 without further cash infusions. We are reiterating our Underperform rating on Wayland, formerly known as Maricann.

