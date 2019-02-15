Digital Turbine: A Mobile Advertising Platform Play

Significant network effects are being created, with over 230mm devices now on the Ignite platform. This is resulting in higher revenues per device as the network grows stronger.

Digital Turbine (APPS) runs a mobile app advertising platform called Ignite. Ignite is a patent pending mobile application platform that brings together mobile carriers, app developers, and handset manufacturers (Android carriers, not iPhone) onto one platform, enabling app developers like Netflix (NFLX) (signed on during September 2018 quarter), Uber and Yelp (YELP) to advertise their apps to the end users of smart phones.

Currently, the predominant way for developers to get their apps in front of the end user is through Google (GOOGL) Play and Apple’s (AAPL) App Store. The market opportunity is very large and the revenue take for Google and Apple is in the tens of billions of dollars per year. However, there are now roughly 3 million apps out there and in a sea of apps, its becoming harder for Advertisers to reach customers.

As a result, more and more app developers are looking for ways to reach customers directly as they engage with their smartphones. And the phone carriers and handset manufacturers are looking for more ways to monetize their networks / phones in light of a slowdown in the smartphone market. All of these parties are increasingly turning to Digital Turbine's Ignite advertising platform. Here is how Ignite works:

Developers of free apps pay Digital Turbine to have their apps on a list of displayed apps at the time of activation of a new phone. Ignite allows mobile carriers like Verizon to create a pre-set list of mobile apps that the end user can choose from based on the users preferences / demographics. App developers pay for the rights to be on this list of apps via Cost-Per-Install or CPI arrangements, Cost-Per-Placement or CPP arrangements, and/or Cost-Per-Action or CPA arrangements with Digital Turbine.

On top of this, Ignite allows these same free app developers to pay to promote their applications over the life of the phone, after it has been activated by the end user. Advertisers can send post-install alerts, notifications, and reminders to people to use their apps more if they’ve already downloaded them or to download their apps if they haven’t already.

Historically, Digital Turbine derived all of its revenue from the initial setup of the phone; however, the company introduced several new products over the past year that are focused on advertising the apps to customers after the phone has been activated and this revenue source has taken off. A year ago 100% of the company's revenues came from the products focused on activation. Yet, just one year later the new products (Single Tap, Smart Folders, and post-install Recommendations) now make up 15% of total revenues.

To best illustrate how some of the new products work, below are a couple of examples.

1.) Here is a screen shot showing Digital Turbine’s Single Tap in use by advertising partner Starbucks (SBUX). Single Tap allows a user to download an app directly from an ad within a mobile app without having to go through the added steps of installing it in the Google app store. In this example, Starbucks decided to place an ad within the BBC mobile app whereby the end user is able to instantly download the Starbucks app and bypass the Google Play or Apple App store. In this instance, BBC may have paid Digital Turbine for rights to its Single Tap software which will allow any advertiser on the BBC app to promote its own app. In the example below, Starbucks may have gone to BBC to advertise its app on their site.

According to Digital Turbine, roughly half of the clicks on an ad to download an app end up not converting. Maybe there were too many steps involved with downloading the app, maybe the customer forgot their Google Pay password, or maybe they got a text while trying to download the app. In any event, roughly half of the clicks end up not converting. What Single Tap does is it allows the customer visiting the BBC app to download the Starbucks app directly with one click.

The company claims that with Single Tap advertisers are seeing 90 to 100% of the clicks ending up as installs. As a result, the advertisers on the company's Ignite platform are able to charge higher ad rates to advertisers on their mobile apps because the conversion rate goes up significantly.

It is important to note here that the Single Tap product is not a product designed to bypass the Google Pay store on paid apps and it doesn't bypass Google on the in-app purchases should an app be downloaded through Single Tap. Any app with in-app purchases still shares revenues with Google Pay. The benefit is more to the companies with free apps (think SnapChat, Twitter, Yelp, Starbucks) who are trying to increase the number of conversions to apps. Ultimately, an increased conversion rate means more potential eyeballs on those companies' services / products.

Here is a screen shot of another product the company developed called Post-Install notifications. This is showing a promotion by CNN on a smartphone user's home screen, alerting them to download their app. In this case, the goal of the advertiser is to utilize Post-Install Notifications by Ignite to keep the user engaged with their app that they have already installed.

Smart Folders is another product recently introduced that organizes apps on a user's phone into categories (e.g., all games related apps are organized into a "Games" folder). When the user opens up the "Games" folder, for example, they would then see a list of recommended apps based on their download history. Below is a screen shot of what it looks like.

Revenue Recognition Model

Revenues generated by the Ignite platform are paid to Digital Turbine and then shared with carriers like Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) as well as with handset manufacturers like Samsung, in exchange for the carriers and OEMs embedding the Digital Turbine platform on their networks and devices. Digital Turbine recognizes the entire amount as revenue, not just the amount left to them after sharing with their supplier and OEM partners. So while gross margins appear to be around 35%, if you assume that half of that goes to the carrier partners, then true gross margins are around 70%. More details are provided later in the financials sections.

The Ignite platform is now on version 3.0 and, as mentioned, Digital Turbine has rolled out a multitude of other products over the recent past on the platform to further engage advertisers and end users.

Digital Turbine has a 2 year agreement with T that has was just renewed and runs through 2020 and a 4 year agreement with VZ that has also been renewed recently and currently runs through 2022. On top of this, the company has contracts with 28 other domestic and international carriers to provide its software on their networks. They also just signed a deal with Samsung to put their Ignite software platform on Samsung devices.

Key Benefits of Ignite Platform

Here are the key benefits of the Ignite Platform by user type:

For End Users

Find the apps you might like faster and easier.

Enhance/personalize the overall end-user experience by delivering more relevant content via the Ignite AI-enabled platform

Smart Folders categorizes apps by type (e.g., "Games", etc)

For Advertisers

Target and acquire new customers with ads at the time of installation and on a unique home screen on the end users' phone.

Provides tracking data to easily see the return on investment.

Much better conversion rates.

Unique way to target engaged end users and stick out from a crowd of 3,000,000 apps.

For Operators & OEMs

Monetize valuable home screen real estate.

Actively engage with end users to deliver a richer user experience.

Generate 100% margin revenue without the hassle of developing the software.

Digital Turbine's platform is now embedded in over 230 million devices throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, India, and Israel. Importantly, their current penetration rate within the Android smartphone market is still only about 10%. So while the overall smartphone market is maturing, there is ample room to grow within the smartphone market. For example, the deal with Samsung has the potential to at least double the number of installs.

Recurring Revenues due to Smartphone Replacement Cycle

An interesting angle here is that there is an embedded phone replacement cycle that makes the install revenues Digital Turbine receives of a recurring nature. The average holding period for an Android device is just 2.66 years, meaning even if you were to assume the user never uses the Single Tap, Smart Folders, Side Screen or Mobile Pay service that Digital Turbine offers (all described in detail below), at the very least the end user on average will still end up coming back to the Ignite platform every 2.66 years.

"Additional" Products

On top of the installation product that currently generates about 85% of total revenues, Digital Turbine offers the following products, some of which I showed in the screen shots above, which have gone from 0% of revenues to 15% of revenues in just the past year:

(1) Single Tap - allows end users to download an advertiser's app directly from inside an app without having to go to the Google Play app store and downloading it there, saving a step for the end user and increasing the conversion rate. This product was rolled out last year and is already installed on 120 million devices.

(2) Smart Folders - organizes end user apps into categories (e.g., "Games"). When an end user opens up the Games folder, for example, they will see a list of recommended apps based on their other Games apps.

(3) Lifecycle Engagement- instead of detailing this I'll just showing you a few screen shots from their website detailing what this entails..essentially these are after installation tools to help keep end users engaged:

4.) Additional Products - Digital Turbine is currently working with T on ways to integrate its recent acquisition of Time Warner and promote the 150 different apps (HBO, etc) that they own. This is an area to keep an eye on as these new products may ultimately be significant drivers of revenue.

Owning the Keys to Beachfront Property, at a Discount (for Now)

Digital Turbine has developed a very unique, highly engaged advertising platform that holds the keys to the valuable beachfront property that is the mobile screen. At the time of install or throughout the life of the app on a smart phone, end users are highly engaged with the promotions and notifications on their phones.

Brand advertisers and developers are looking for ways to better spend their advertising budget on highly engaged audiences amongst a sea of mobile apps. And with a slowing smartphone market, OEMs are looking for ways to generate more revenue from their smartphones.

The fee that a developer pays to Digital Turbine and its partners to have rights to this beachfront property shared equally amongst the carrier and OEM partners. And the new products that Digital Turbine is rolling out is increasing engagement amongst smartphone end users. As a result, you are seeing more and more companies push ad dollars to the Ignite Platform, which is driving growth in revenue per device or RPD for Digital Turbine at a much higher rate than the overall mobile advertising market. Here is commentary from the Q3 2019 conference call on February 5th, 2019 by the CEO of Digital Turbine, Bill Stone:

Just like any advertising platform that was underpriced, be it Overture (acquired by Yahoo 15 years ago), Google Ad Words, Facebook or Instagram, advertisers are seeing better returns on their investments with the Ignite Platform and are shifting ad dollars to them. Over time, I expect the ad rates to rise steadily for Digital Turbine.

Value Proposition to Carriers and Handset Makers

Carriers and handset makers are struggling to find new revenue sources. By offloading the development of the software to Digital Turbine, this source of revenue is effectively 100% margin to the carriers and handset makers. Upgrades, research and development, marketing, customer service, analytical measurements, etc are all handled by Digital Turbine. This symbiotic relationship is likely why you see V and T continuing to renew their partnerships with Digital Turbine, why a total of 30 other carriers are working with Digital Turbine (see below) and why large handset makers like Samsung are signing on.

How does this Impact Google?

The company has expressed zero intent to go after the Google Pay system. The existing relationship Google has with paid apps and in-app purchases is not something that Ignite has any interest meddling with. Instead, their focus is only on the free apps that are in the Android system that Google makes no money off of. And because they're increasing the conversion rate for App companies, if more people are downloading apps with in-app purchases because of Ignite then it may marginally benefit Google as the revenue sharer. But the impact seems minor if anything.

But Wait, There's More

While currently focusing its efforts on smartphones, the company is also looking to embed their software on other devices, like smart TVs, tablets, wearables, etc. The CEO has spoken to these opportunities multiple times. Here in February 2018:

And then as it relates to other devices, absolutely, we look at smart phones today as just the fastest-growing biggest opportunity. There is roughly a billion of them that gets sold per year in Android. You can stack that up though against televisions, IOT, automobiles, tablets, anything with a screen on it and there's nothing preventing us from exporting to those platforms.

And again here in the February 2019 conference call:

But I think in terms of how all of those applications and how all that content is going to be distributed and moved around between the device and the television within the television and so on, we've received a lot of interest and how we can add some value there, since it really is just in effect an android stick with HDMI into a very big screen.

So, I don't see it as something that will show up in a March or June quarter results. But I do see it as something that is strategic to us and complimentary and can further deepen our relationships with our existing partners that are very much looking at the space.

Having Samsung on board is a potential gold mine for Digital Turbine as it may potentially open up its software platform to other devices that Samsung currently manufactures. For example, Samsung has over 20% market share of the TV market.

It is conceivable to think that the Ignite platform could enable developers to promote their apps to users of smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and wearables all from a single interface. The value of this distribution channel would then become hard to ignore as an advertiser.

How to Value Digital Turbine

Should Digital Turbine be valued like a hardware company or perhaps a network operator subject to the whims of the large carriers? Or should we view it as a mobile advertising platform no different than say DoubleClick (which was acquired by Google for 10X revenues way back in 2007), or currently The Trade Desk (TTD)?

Should we assign any value to the fact that they're now embedded on over 230 million phones, making them one of the largest distribution networks for advertisers in the world? What about the move into other devices like smart TVs, tablets, and wearables? First, let's take a look at the numbers and see why the stock has been rising recently.

Basic Fundamental Stats

Revenues (Q3 2019): $30.4 (+34%)

EBITDA (Q3 2019): +$3.8mm

EPS (Q3 2019): +$0.04

FCF (Q3 2019): +$2mm

Stock Price: $2.51

Market Cap: $197mm

The company trades at a 1.8 price to sales run rate and a 18x P/E on Q3 annualized EPS.

The impressive bit here is the operating leverage in the business model. Consider that on $7.7 million increase in revenues, the company was able to increase Adjusted EBITDA by $3.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins have grown from 0% to 12.5% in just the past 4 quarters.

Here is a great chart courtesy of @hiddensmallcaps on Twitter, which shows how EBITDA has exploded the past couple of quarters as revenues increased:

This chart shows the revenues, gross margins, adjusted EBITDA and incremental Revenues and EBITDA margins to get a sense of the leverage here. NOTE: revenues were adjusted at the bottom of this chart by 50% of the amount shown on the companies financial statements to illustrate what the actual gross margins are of the business if you assume that 50% of the reported revenues are shared with the partner carriers.

Risks and Potential Reason for Low Valuation

The standard argument I've seen against this idea is that somehow VZ and T are going to cut these guys out. Perhaps this is why the stock trades at a huge discount to any platform stocks. But let's think through this logic for a minute.

Digital Turbine just extended their deals with T and VZ out to 2020 and 2022, respectively. And the relationship is quite favorable to the carriers: they’re getting 100% margin revenues from a massive network of devices (much larger than each respective carrier's own network) without handling R&D, marketing, software upgrades, customer service issues, or required analytical reporting to advertisers.

On top of this, Digital Turbine has been aggressively signing new deals with handset manufacturers, working directly with the OEMs to get their Ignite software installed on more and more smartphones. In the end, more devices results in higher ad rates because the distribution channel gets larger for potential advertisers. Advertising to a network of 230 million devices is a lot more lucrative than half of that number and as an advertiser you will pay more for that. And with the potential for the Ignite software to be included in smart TVs, wearables, and tablets, all of which the carriers may not be involved with, it wouldn't be in the best interest of the carriers to go it alone.

So as ad rates go up, it results in larger revenue share per device to the carrier partners. If the carrier partners were to go it alone, they would have the incur the cost to develop the software, marketing costs, and servicing costs. And because their network of connected devices would be smaller, they would likely generate lower revenues per device.

And speaking to the risk of Google, Digital Turbine has clearly stated that they have no intention of going after the paid apps or any of the in app purchases. They're only focused on brands trying to get people to engage with their free apps more. And should those free apps have in app purchases, Google is still collecting its share of revenues from those purchases. It is no different than a marketing agency getting pushing companies to use Google Adwords more or any of Google's products more.

Speaking to Network Effects

With the number of devices on the Ignite platform continuing to grow, app developers are increasingly seeing Ignite as a powerful distribution platform which creates network effects that are benefiting all parties on the platform. Again, the carrier partners will end up seeing higher revenues per device than if they went it alone and app developers (i.e., advertisers) will see the Ignite platform as a huge distribution channel for their apps to highly engaged end users.

With Samsung devices coming onto the platform in 2019/2020 and other smart devices being added over time, its likely that you could end up seeing a platform with 1 Billion activated devices on it over time. I can't think of many networks with 230 million active users on it (and the potential for 1 Billion or more active users on it) that are worth roughly $200mm.

In the meantime, look for more OEM deals on the way (see the CEO comments from the last call below on this matter):

You are going to see new partners that will be new OEM partners that currently we haven't announced yet. So, that's independent of the Samsung relationship. And then secondly on the operator side, I think what you'll see if now that the majority of those operator device sales especially in overseas markets are Samsung and we're integrated with them. That knocks a big hurdle down for us.

Now for the other OEM relationships, whether those are manufacturers like Sony or LG or Huawei or whoever happens to be. We will go with our standard solution and not the Samsung one. So, from an operator perspective, they can now just do business with Digital Turbine and cover their entire device line-up where historically Samsung had been blocking them and now that we've integrated with Samsung that's no longer a blocker.

So, that's something we've got a lot of optimism about right now especially as it relates to operators in Europe and Latin America.

And with their partnerships with Verizon and AT&T, look for more product rollouts in the coming months as those two companies look to integrate all of the disparate media businesses they have been acquiring.

Conclusion

Digital Turbine has some powerful network effects here. The carriers view them as a valuable partner that is bringing free high margin revenues, advertisers are spending more per device as the network's reach, at 230 million devices and growing, gets so large that it is impossible to ignore. The company is rapidly signing deals with OEMs to get their software on as many handset devices as they can and there is the potential for their software to be in other smart connected devices.

Additionally, the company has significant operating leverage. In the December 2018 quarter, Digital Turbine increased revenues by $7.7 Million vs the prior year quarter and adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.8 Million. SG&A expenses were flat year on year. Adjusted EBITDA margin has gone from 0% to 12.5% in just 4 quarters.

All of this tells me that the company is worth more than 1.8X revenue run rate and 18X EPS run rate it is currently trading at. Assuming a blended price to sales ratio of 5X the current revenue run rate and a price to earnings rate of 30-35 to account for the 30% or so top line growth, I arrive at an average price target of $6.06 on current numbers. While it is difficult to value the company on traditional metrics given that it is just now inflecting into positive EPS / cash flow and seeing EBITDA undergo a parabolic surge, I think this approach is conservative in that it discounts the price relative to other platform plays like TTD or DoubleClick.

