Cognex: Great Q4, Guidance May Cause Pullback Following After-Hours Rally

Cognex released financial results that were better than expected. Revenue of $193.3M beat by $8.5M, and EPS of $0.26 beat by $0.04.

Summary

Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) released Q4 2018 financial results on February 14th, beating on revenue and earnings. The outlook going into the quarter was far too pessimistic in my view, as outlined in my preview note here. Attention on the call this quarter was more focused on the end markets that are growing, and less concerned with trying to identify secular declines in key end markets. Q119 guidance was disappointing and margins may be pressured in the first half of the year and will likely results in further downward estimate revisions, but the long term thesis for owning the shares remains intact.

Quarter Results

Q418 revenue was $193.3M, $8.5 million ahead of estimates and above the high end of guidance. GAAP EPS of $0.26 was $0.04 better than consensus. Gross margin declined 200 bps sequentially due to product mix, according to management. Increased engineering support will remain a margin headwind in the first half of 2019 as implementations in the Logistics end market require additional engineering support.

Q1 2019 guidance was disappointing. Management expects revenue to be in the range of $165M to $175M, with the midpoint roughly $7M below consensus (Yahoo! Finance). First quarter EPS consensus estimates are $0.19 on a GAAP basis. It is worth noting that Logistics was called out at a $100M business for the company, now representing roughly one-eighth of total sales, and management commented that this business should grow at 50% “for the foreseeable future.”

The consensus 2019 revenue estimate is currently $894M. If the sizing and the growth rate of the Logistics business are directionally correct, then growth in that segment alone would account for over half of the increased revenue necessary to reach the 2019 consensus estimate. Mid single-digits growth in the rest of the company’s end markets would be all that is necessary to achieve the Street’s revenue estimate; readily achievable, in my view.

Tone of the Call

The tone during the Q&A portion of the call was markedly better than the questioning on the third-quarter call. There was more attention given to emerging segments of the business – such as Logistics – and less attention to secular stagnation in the Consumer Electronics segment, for instance. Analysts spent a fair amount of time clarifying expectations for the various segments and margins.

First quarter estimates will likely get adjusted lower as analysts incorporate the lower revenue and gross margin comments into their models. This could throw a little cold water on the after-market rally in the shares following the better-than-expected earnings announcement.

Conclusion

Shares could face a bit of a pullback as investors digest the first quarter guidance. End markets that have been facing challenges such as Consumer Electronics and Automotive continue to face headwinds, while other end markets (i.e. Logistics) continue growing at a breakneck clip. Valuation multiples for the shares are certainly NOT for the faint of heart, but if you are looking for exposure to disruptive technology in AI, factory automation and machine vision, then Cognex should be part of your portfolio, in my view.

