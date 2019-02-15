The Market Seems To Be Counting On A Quick Rebound At Maxim Integrated

The Street seems to fully appreciate Maxim's virtues and it's hard for me to reconcile the valuation today with the fundamentals.

Whether or not 2019 expectations are properly reset yet, Maxim has some attractive long-term exposures to the auto and industrial end-markets and a strong margin structure.

Maxim had a weaker than expected fourth quarter, though first quarter guidance was pretty much in line with peers and management says orders have already normalized.

There are a lot of meaningful positives with Maxim Integrated (MXIM). Not only has this company successfully transitioned to a more attractive end-market mix driven by auto electrification and factory automation, the company has also meaningfully upgraded its profitability by pruning lower-return businesses, bringing more distributors into the mix, and outsourcing more production. With strong margins, above-average growth potential, and a strong business anchored in power management and interface ICs, I believe Maxim can do well on its own and/or become an attractive acquisition target.

All that said, there are limits to what I’ll pay and Maxim is trading beyond those limits. Recent results and guidance should serve as a reminder that Maxim’s better mix doesn’t immunize it from macro challenges, and I am concerned that investors have gotten too cavalier about assuming a quick return to growth across the chip sector. In the $50’s, Maxim just looks too expensive to me relative to the risks of further setbacks/revisions in the sector.

A Quick Look Back

Maxim’s fiscal second quarter (the December quarter) report a couple of weeks ago was disappointing both in terms of the numbers reported and management’s guidance for the March quarter.

Revenue fell 1% from the prior year and 10% from the prior quarter, coming in about 2% lower than expected. More troubling to the bull case, the more attractive businesses were comparatively weaker, with Communications and Data Center missing by 13%, Auto missing by 6%, and Industrial missing by 5%.

Auto revenue rose 8% yoy and 4% qoq, outperforming ON Semiconductor’s (ON) results, with good trends in battery management, driver assistance, and power management, but management did acknowledge some vulnerability to slowing/disappointing build rates. Industrial revenue fell 6% yoy and 14% qoq, with broad-based weakness led by the test and measurement space. Computing was down 23% yoy and 15% qoq on weakness in laser drivers and a “pause” in infrastructure spending, while Consumer grew 7% yoy and contracted 9% qoq as weaker handsets were offset by stronger tablets, wearables, and other consumer devices.

Maxim remains an exceptionally profitable business (one of the perks of having strong share in high-performance analog), but gross margin slipped 70bp yoy and 260bp qoq, coming in 100bp below expectations. Operating income dropped 13% yoy and 21% qoq, with margin contracting 210bp and 480bp, respectively.

Weaker Guidance, But Stabilizing Orders?

As was typical for this cycle, Maxim reduced guidance for the next quarter by a pretty significant amount. Maxim put out a guidance range calling for revenue contraction of 3% to 10% in the March quarter; at the midpoint, Maxim was 10% below the prior sell-side average and 12% below the normal seasonal pattern for the company. Among the segments, only auto is expected to grow on a qoq basis, and management also guided gross margin 200bp below prior expectations.

Maxim management talked about weakness across the board in the Industrial segment, a spending pause in wireless infrastructure, and vulnerability to unit volumes in autos … and yet, the company also said that it saw orders normalizing and management reiterated that at the recent Goldman Sachs conference, stating that orders had returned to normal levels in January and stayed there since.

While that would roughly corroborate the call from Microchip (MCHP) management that the March quarter will be the bottom of the cycle, distributor inventories are still above average and lead-times haven’t really normalized. While this order normalization may be a product of customers having run down their inventories too far, I’m still concerned about how the macro environment develops if there isn’t a favorable resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

I’m also a little puzzled by this spending “pause” at Maxim. MaxLinear (MXL) mentioned something similar, but there are several chip companies that have seen wireless spending growing as OEMs ramp up 5G … and that may be the issue – Maxim doesn’t have much leverage to 5G deployments, and so this pause may be tied to legacy equipment. I would also note, though, that the 100G laser driver business seems weaker than I’d expected – I’m not sure if this due to competition with companies like MaxLinear, Broadcom (AVGO), Inphi (IPHI), et al, a customer-specific issue, or what have you, but it’s worth watching.

Good Exposures To Growing Markets

These aren’t the best days for Maxim, but I believe once this relatively short corrective cycle finishes, the company will still have some attractive end-market exposures and above-average growth potential.

In addition to strong offerings in battery management (where it competes with Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP (NXPI) ), Maxim’s interface products (particularly high-speed serial data link) are well-suited for the increasing bandwidth demands of more advanced ADAS and infotainment systems, and I believe the company is well-placed to compete with the likes of Texas Instruments (TXN). As more auto OEMs increase production of electric vehicles and incorporate more advanced ADAS systems (Maxim expects half of the cars produced in 2025 to have Level 2 ADAS), there should be meaningful content/volume growth opportunities for Maxim.

Industrial automation is another attractive opportunity for Maxim. Almost half of the Industrial segment’s sales are tied to automation, and Maxim’s interface (IO-Link) and power management products are used in PLCs (central control systems used in factory automation), robots, and other controls and instrumentation.

I’m not as excited about the opportunities in communications and data center. Maxim is under-leveraged to 5G and the company’s analog solution for laser drivers may be losing share (or about to lose share) to smaller competitors. While Maxim does have some opportunity to benefit from a transition to 48V servers (from 12V), that process has taken longer than expected, and ON’s recent success in server power management leads me to wonder if they’ll be a bigger beneficiary from this transition.

The Outlook

Maxim management has already done a lot over the last few years to improve margins, and I’m not sure there is a lot (if any) low-hanging fruit relative to pick there. I suppose TI’s higher margins could be considered aspirational, but Maxim already compares well to other high-performance analog companies like Analog.

I do believe Maxim can reasonably be expected to produce above-average growth by virtue of its exposure to faster-growing end-markets like autos and industrial automation, and I’m expected mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth. I do think margin leverage will be relatively more limited, but there are still some incremental opportunities and I believe adjusted FCF margins can reach the low 30%’s relatively soon, supporting a “high-mid-single-digit” FCF growth rate.

Unfortunately, neither Maxim’s cash flows nor its above-average margins support a compelling fair value today. Unless you’re willing to accept a mid-single-digit annualized return, you need to assume a high single-digit or higher long-term FCF growth rate to drive an interesting fair value. Likewise, with the margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA approaches that I like to use; Maxim deserves above-average multiples for its above-average margins, but the market is already there (and then some).

The Bottom Line

I could see Maxim attracting attention from a buyer, and I willingly acknowledge that my outlook for 2019 macroeconomic trends may be too grim. Still, for all of the positives at Maxim, I believe the market’s current valuation more than adequately reflects the upside and I’d be more interested in other names (like ON) at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.