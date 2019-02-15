T.Rowe Price Group Vs. Franklin Resources Group - Which Is The Better Asset Management Company?

Reading the news this week, I noticed that one of my holdings, T.Row Price Group (NYSE:TROW), announced an 8.6% increase in their quarterly dividend payment. Another solid increase for the Dividend Aristocrat! In my quest to potentially add and review undervalued dividend growth stocks, I thought it would be a fun exercise to compare TROW to one of their competitors, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). BEN is also a Dividend Aristocrat, so I am going to enjoy this one to see which one is the better asset management company at the moment.

In today's comparison analysis, we will take a look at several metrics when forming our conclusion. We will review the balance sheets for the companies, each company's assets under management (AUM) growth, and finally, run the two companies through the Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener.

Balance Sheet Analysis

For our balance sheet analysis, I will focus primarily on one item for the two companies: debt. It is the one glaring difference between the two companies. One company, TROW, is debt-free while the other, BEN, has over $697m in debt outstanding (per the company's most recent 10-Q). The dollar amount may seem large for BEN due to the comparison to TROW; however, the overall debt level is not that large. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is only .07 ($697.7M/$10,076.7M). This is a very manageable level of debt. For both companies, I am not overly concerned about the outstanding debt on their balance sheet.

Advantage: Neither; both look great from a debt perspective.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management (in billions) 1/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/16 12/31/15 12/31/14 TROW 1,039.0 962.0 991.0 810.8 763.1 746.8 BEN 678.3 649.9 753.8 720.0 763.9 880.1

AUM is a critical metric for asset management companies. It represents the total dollars the company is managing for clients and customers. A company's AUM can be impacted by either cash inflows/outflows or by changes in the fair market value of the investments. Cash inflows/outflows can include customers depositing or withdrawing their capital or distributions by the asset manager to their clients. Since market value impacts total AUM, I would expect there to be a slight decrease in AUM in 2018 based on the market's turbulent fourth quarter that caused the S&P 500 to be in the red for the year.

The chart above comparing the two companies AUM growth over the years shows two very distinct paths. Since Dec. 31, 2014, TROW has been able to grow their AUM significantly. Despite the slight dip at the end of Dec. 31, 2018, the company has come roaring back in January 2019. TROW's growth in AUM seems even more drastic when compared to BEN over the same period. BEN actually had higher AUM at the starting point of this analysis; however, their AUM has gone in the other direction compared to TROW over the period.

I found this to be an interesting and eye-opening comparison in the chart. The advantage in this analysis is clearly TROW based on their growth trend. For BEN, the downward trend can potentially lead to lower revenues and earnings as fees based on AUM will be lower. In a situation like this, we find the dividend payout ratio to be an even more critical metric. If the company has a payout ratio above our threshold and close to 100%, it would be a "stay away" investment as there is an increased likelihood that the dividend payment at the current levels is not sustainable. I'm not saying that is the case here for BEN, as we will review the payout ratio in the next section. But that is why we have always considered the payout ratio such a critical investing metric for dividend growth investors.

Advantage: T.Rowe Price Group.

Dividend Analysis

For this section, we will use the Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock screener, plus a few extra metrics. The purpose of our stock screener is to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks. This analysis will provide a great comparison between the two companies since they are direct competitors in their industry. For each metric discussed, we will compare the two companies against each other to see if one is showing better metrics, or if the companies are similar.

Ticker Price - 2/13/19 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5-Yr DGR P/E Ratio TROW $98.13 $6.33 $3.04 3.10% 48.03% 11.79% 15.50 BEN $31.62 $2.38 $1.04 3.29% 43.70% 16.83% 13.29

Sources: Pricing information, forward EPS, and annual dividend were obtained from Yahoo Finance. The remaining figures in the table above were calculated by the author.

1) Dividend Yield: Both companies have comparable dividend yields and are both over 1% higher than the average yield of the S&P 500.

2) Price/Earnings Ratio: This ratio will showcase if the company has signs of undervaluation. Based on the average analyst expectation and stock price, both show signs of being undervalued relative to the market (the S&P's P/E ratio is slightly below 20x). Based on the AUM trend noted above, it does not surprise me that BEN is trading at a lower multiple than TROW. In my mind, I would expect TROW to trade at a premium based on growth. The trend meets my expectations.

3) Payout Ratio: We usually like to see a number between 40% and 60%, which means that we like to see companies give back to the shareholders but also keep enough earnings to grow the business. In this case, both companies have comparable ratios and pass our stock screener. For BEN's case, I was excited to see a dividend payout ratio below 50%. I mentioned earlier that their downward trending AUM could potentially lead to shrinking revenue and earnings. Luckily, with a payout ratio of less than 50%, the company's earnings would have to decrease significantly in order for the payout ratio to exceed 100%. It makes me feel a lot better about the Dividend Aristocrat.

4) Dividend Growth: Both companies are Dividend Aristocrats, so we already know they pass this metric and have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend annually for an extended period of time. Furthermore, both companies have strong dividend growth rates that exceed an average of 10% over the last five years. TROW's numbers have been skewed slightly by their strong dividend growth rates in 2019 (8.6%) and 2018 (22.8%) compared to earlier years. BEN on the other hand has posted dividend increases over greater than 10% in each of the last five years. One other interesting tidbit is that both companies have paid special dividends at separate points over the last five years as well.

Advantage: Neither; both companies passed our dividend stock screener.

Summary

Interestingly, both companies performed well in our dividend stock screener and have strong balance sheets. From this perspective, the companies are very similar. However, if I had to pick one of the two companies, I would select TROW price despite the fact the company is trading at a slightly higher P/E ratio. The trend in AUM discussed above paints two very different pictures for the companies. One company has sustained impressive AUM growth since Dec. 31, 2014, while the other one has seen that number continue to shrink. Furthermore, TROW's P/E ratio is not that much higher than BEN and it is below the broader market as a whole. For those reasons, TROW was the winner of today's analysis.

What are your thoughts on TROW and BEN? Would you select BEN over TROW today? Do you invest in BEN funds and can you provide any insight from the inside about why cash is outflowing from the brokerage?

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.