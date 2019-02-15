Lazard: This Mid-Cap Stock Is Priced For A Recession

Overview and Thesis

In this article, I discuss Lazard Ltd. (LAZ), a financial advisory and asset management company. The company has an above market average dividend yield of 4.8% and has grown its dividend for 11 straight years. The stock price is down roughly 35% from its peak in early 2018 placing it in the bargain bin. The market is concerned about possible slowing activity in both business segments. But the stock is significantly undervalued based on both historical dividend yield and P/E ratio. Furthermore, the company has a net cash position, makes conservative use of debt, has a share buyback and pays an annual special dividend. These characteristics are hardly the signs of a company in distress. I believe that the market will eventually recognize that the company is undervalued and I estimate an upside of 51% - 72% based on reversion to mean valuation alone.

Lazard Ltd. Is A Mid-Cap Financial Advisory and Asset Manager

Dividend Power's Investment Process

Notably I tend to stay away from mega or large banks due to their difficulties in the last recession although some investors may find value there.

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years,

A dividend yield > 3%,

A payout ratio of 65% or lower,

P/E ratio < S&P 500’s average, and

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2.

Lazard meets four of the five criteria since I consider it a mid-cap stock with market capitalization of ~$5B. But I make an exception here due to the quality of the business and the possibility of diversification in my portfolio. Once I determine if the company meets my criteria then I examine both quantitative and qualitative aspects.

Lazard’s Core Business Provides Financial Advice and Asset Management

Lazard is a 170-year-old company that traces its roots back to 1848. The company opened offices in New York, San Francisco, Paris, and London by the late 1800’s establishing a global presence early. Lazard began a period of rapid expansion starting in the mid-1980s adding office around the U.S. and world. Today, this company is a global player in asset management and financial advisory services. Lazard provides M&A, debt restructuring and other advice to corporations and nations. The company has provided advice on many large deals including Aetna’s $78B sale to CVS (CVS). Express Scripts’ $67B sale to Cigna (CI) and many others. The company advised on 61 global M&A transaction in 2018 an increase over 2017. In asset management the company manages roughly $215 assets under management (AUM) at the end of Q4 2018.

Lazard Has Two Main Businesses Source: Lazard Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

Lazard’s Competitive Advantage Is Its Reputation and Long-Term Relationships

Lazard has a long history of excellence, discretion, integrity and results leading to its stellar reputation. Lazard’s competitive advantage in financial advisory services is derived from its reputation, worldwide reach, long-term relationships and ability to advise on complex transactions. Notably, although Lazard is a mid-cap firm it competes successfully with much larger players including Goldman Sachs (GS), JP Morgan (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS) and others. Lazard has increased its financial advisory market share to 8.9% in 2018 from 7.0% in 2005 moving from 9thto 6thin terms of revenue. In addition, as a financial advisory and asset management company, it relies on the experience of its employees. Notably its managing directors have on average over 25 years of experience.

Lazard Has A Global Reputation For Excellence

Lazard has also grown its AUM since 2005 through a combination of market activity and net inflows. The company gained market share based on global AUM to 0.46% in 2018 from 0.25% in 2005. In 2008, during the recession, Lazard managed < $100B in AUM that has more than doubled to $215B in 2018. Furthermore, in a challenging industry that is being affected by industry wide changes and fee compression, Lazard has maintained a relatively stable fee of roughly 50 bps. Notably, Lazard had +6% net inflows based on AUM between 2014 and 2018, a period of time when many other asset managers had double-digit net outflows.

Lazard’s AUM IS Increasing From Net Inflows

Lazard Has Discipline On Costs

Lazard has demonstrated tremendous cost discipline over the past decade leading to large gains in operating margin. This has come through controlling both compensation costs and operating expenses. Compensation ratio was reduced from a peak of 72% in 2008 to a range of 55% - 59% in the past several years. Similarly, non-compensation ratio was reduced to a range of between 16% and 20% in the past several years. The bottom line has benefited from this cost discipline in compensation and operating expenses, as operating margins have increased from 12% - 15% at the recession to over 25% in the past few years. I expect that Lazard will continue to control costs in the future.

Lazard Has A Conservative Balance Sheet With A Net Cash Position

Lazard makes conservative use of debt with only $1,434M in long-term senior debt but this is offset with $2,867M in cash and equivalents and short-term investments giving the company a net cash position. Interest expense has declined from a peak of $105M in 2008 to roughly $50M over the past few years. Overall I view Lazard’s balance sheet as very conservative. Even if the economy enters a recession and AUM and M&A activity decrease, Lazard’s cash balance should permit the company to continue paying a regular dividend.

Lazard’s Balance Sheet Data and Debt Metrics

Valuation

Lazard currently paid a regular dividend of $1.76 per share in 2018. Since I conventionally focus on dividends and their growth I applied the Gordon Growth Model using a desired return of 8% and assuming a stable dividend growth rate of 5% - 6% giving an estimated valuation range of $59 - $88. I use this dividend growth rate to be conservative and it is lower than the approximately 7% growth rate in the past few years. At the closing stock price on February 14, 2019 of $36.65 this implies that the stock is currently priced between 62% and 42% of estimated fair value suggesting that the stock is undervalued and that there is significant upside to this stock. Notably the stock traded as high as ~$60 in early 2018.

Valuation Based On Gordon Growth Model

Dividend Growth Rate Desired Return 5.0% 5.5% 6.0% 8.0% $59 $70 $88 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 62% 52% 42%

From the perspective of current P/E ratio and the 2018 EPS of $4.16, the company’s current stock price is trading well below fair value. Assuming a P/E ratio of 15, which is slightly lower than the average over the past 10-years, gives an estimated fair valuation of $62.40. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0 I obtain valuation between a present fair valuation of $58 and $67. These values are at the lower end of the range obtained from the dividend growth model providing some degree of confidence in the valuation. At the closing stock price on February 14, 2019 of $36.65 this implies that the stock is currently priced between 63% and 55% of estimated fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $58 $62 $67 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 63% 58% 55%

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0 and a projected 5-year EPS growth rate of 5% I obtain an estimated valuation range of $74 - $85 suggesting that the stock is undervalued.

Estimated 5-Year Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $74 $80 $85 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 49% 46% 43%

What Has The Market Missed?

Lazard is clearly priced for a recession based on its current P/E ratio of roughly 9.0. But notably EPS has not dropped but in fact it has increased to $4.16 in 2018 from a recent low of $3.09 in 2016. Furthermore, Q4 2018 revenue rose 10% sequentially and 2% YoY basis due to robust business in financial advisory that more than offset an 11% sequential decline in AUM in the quarter. In Q4 2018 beat EPS by $0.02 and also beat on revenue.

I believe that the market is mispricing Lazard’s stock as other asset managers, which have suffered AUM decreases caused by persistent net outflows due to the increasing market share of index mutual funds and exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and poor mutual fund performance. But Lazard has had a long history of net inflows and increasing AUM. Lazard is unique among larger asset managers in that it focuses on institutional clients and hence likely has stickier assets than asset managers focusing on retail clients. In fact AUM increased in January 2019 by 7.1% to $230B due to market activity and net inflows of $0.7B. Furthermore, Lazard also has products with investment strategies leveraging its global presence that other asset managers may not have. For example it has strategies in emerging market debt, developing markets equity and international strategic equity among others. It is this global presence and ability to leverage knowledge of markets worldwide that permits Lazard to offer a diverse product portfolio of investment strategies that may not be available from other asset managers.

Final Thoughts

Lazard is clearly a well-managed company with an excellent global reputation. The company is returning excess cash to shareholders through a regular dividend, a special dividend, and share buybacks. Lazard is also positioned for future growth with a solid position in M&A and debt restructuring as well as institutional asset management. From a valuation perspective the stock is at 10-year low based on P/E ratio and dividend yield. Hence, I am a buyer of this stock.

