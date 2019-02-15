In Fear Of NOPEC Legislation, OPEC Proclaims Its Innocence

President Trump despises OPEC and would likely sign it into law if it is passed.

The NOPEC legislation – No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act – in the U.S. Congress is progressing. The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill last week, and it will be considered by the full House. There is bipartisan support.

President Trump has called OPEC a “total illegal monopoly.” And last June he stated, “…you have a monopoly called OPEC, and I don't like that monopoly." In September, he told world leaders at the UN General Assembly that OPEC was “ripping them off.” There is little doubt in my mind that he would sign the bill if it comes to his desk.

The bill is structured to give the president the option of considering U.S. foreign policy when deciding whether or not to ask the justice department to apply the law to particular countries. The bill would strip foreign actors of sovereign immunity protections, exposing them to antitrust lawsuits.

On February 12th, OPEC Secretary General Mohommad Barkindo declared:

OPEC is neither a cartel nor involved in the business of fixing oil prices.”

Source: OPEC.

This statement comes on the back of the December 2018 OPEC meeting in which it decided to reduce its output for the first six months of 2019 by 800,000 b/d from the October level.

In Article 2B of OPEC's Statute, it states, “The Organization shall devise ways and means of ensuring the stabilization of prices in international oil markets with a view to eliminating harmful and unnecessary fluctuations.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has explained, "under the Sherman Act, a combination formed for the purpose and with the effect of... stabilizing the price of a commodity in interstate or foreign commerce is illegal per se."



And Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak explained on February 14th the effect of the OPEC+ agreement that went into effect in 2017:

Overproduction would be large enough (without OPEC + - ed. Transaction), stocks would grow significantly, they would now significantly exceed the average five-year values. the year reached the level of $ 25, and I do not exclude that such indicators would have been achieved."

If the bill is signed into law, I suspect Saudi Arabia would immediately announce its withdrawal from its membership of OPEC. President Trump would not need to take action against KSA. Without Saudi Arabia’s participation, the group would be effectively gutted.

The market would view this scenario as very bearish. However, Saudi Arabia’s withdrawal from OPEC would not preclude them from acting alone to achieve their goals, but they would be less effective doing so, and it is unlikely that other countries would mirror their actions.

As it currently stands, based on OPEC’s own projections in its February Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), OECD commercial oil inventories are likely to build by 100 million barrels in 2019, if OPEC’s production remains at its January level.

OPEC Supply Call on OPEC Difference 1Q19 30.86 30.38 0.48 2Q19 30.86 30.86 0.00 3Q19 30.86 30.96 -0.10 4Q19 30.86 30.14 0.72 30.86 30.585 0.28

Demand for OPEC oil dropped by 1.3 million barrels per day in 2018, compared to 2017. Demand for OPEC oil is projected to decline another 1.0 million barrels per day in 2019 v. 2018.

Conclusions

Busting OPEC is something President Trump would be happy to do. It would give him maximum leverage in dealing with Saudi Arabia, which would need to bend to U.S. antitrust law, given Saudi Aramco's investment in the Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, and desire to make additional investments in the U.S.

If oil prices collapsed, he would find a way in which to protect the U.S. oil industry because he wants the nation to be “energy independent,” and would not want to see the oil industry decimated. One option could be an import duty on imported oil. Another could be support through the tax system. In the latest EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook, the energy department predicts net oil exports will exceed net oil imports by 280,000 b/d in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.