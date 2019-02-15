The U.S. Shale Industry - One Tree Does Not Make A Forest

In this article we will take a closer look at some of the major shale basins in the United States (U.S.) specifically focusing on the issue of well productivity over time. This is an important issue since it has ramifications for equity valuations in the sector (NYSE:XOP) as well as the outlook for global oil supply dynamics.

It sometimes seems that the U.S. shale industry just cannot seem to shift the narrative and overcome the seemingly overwhelming negative sentiment overhanging the sector. But are investors extrapolating some of the very real negative risk factors that may be relevant when it comes to specific companies onto the entire industry?

One of the enduring negative factors that is often trumpeted out by the bears is that these companies are not generating free cash flow (or not able to) as capital expenditures need to remain high in order to offset legacy declines. It is true that legacy decline rates for shale wells are steep. However, many companies (not all) have been running a much higher rate of capital expenditure in order to grow production (and in some cases cover initial development costs associated with infrastructure) and if their objective was to merely maintain flat output levels, their capital expenditures would be much lower.

If we take a look at the most recent results presentation from Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) we can see that the company has outlined a capital expenditure budget of around USD 3.1bn which essentially matches forecasted operating cash flow of USD 3.2bn. However, this level of capital expenditure will result in a further 15% production growth in oil volumes this year at a budgeted West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price of $53 per barrel. If the company were simply to maintain output at 2018 levels, the required level of capital expenditure would decline to $2.2bn, implying EBIT (or earnings before tax and interest) of around $1bn.

Some market participants may still feel somewhat unsatisfied at these kind of metrics, but an oil company able to grow production within cash flow at $53 per barrel is surely not terminally flawed. Especially when it has a reserve base that will enable it to produce at current levels for nearly two decades if not more. Assuming the same kind of cost, production (therefore no production growth) and productivity metrics, PXD could well generate annual EBIT of roughly $2.2bn at a long-term WTI price of $70.

Moving on from this particular narrative, the latest negative soundbite that investors have had to endure is this recent article published by the Wall Street Journal.

The article purportedly uncovers an endemic structural problem in the industry in that the productivity and final volumes exhibited by the industry taking all wells drilled over the relevant period have fallen short of the various ‘type curves’ presented by the various listed companies in their presentations. This should not necessarily come as a surprise. Any seasoned investor should know that companies generally try to depict the best possible reflection of their company’ s fundamentals in a presentation. In this sense, are U.S. shale companies any different to most other companies that routinely miss forecasts or projections that they make in their presentations?

Any investor that would value a company based solely on these presented type curves without applying a healthy margin of safety is being foolish. In fact it almost always pays to apply a margin of safety when formulating a valuation given that it is impossible to know everything about a company, in any industry really.

But does the Wall Street Journal article imply that overall industry productivity is declining? We have written in prior articles that there does appear to be a credible thesis (such as the parent-child well interference issue) that the productivity gains the industry has registered over the past decade are not likely to prove sustainable for much longer.

However, there is no real evidence at this juncture of a decline in productivity as we can see in the charts below taken from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) latest drilling productivity report (DPR) for January 2019. Productivity measured in terms oil production per rig in the first month that a well is drilled rose to a record level in the Bakken basin in 2018 and remains at or close to these levels.

In the Permian, well productivity measured on this basis reached a record in early 2016 and although receding somewhat since then, productivity remains largely unchanged over the past two years.

Furthermore, when it comes to the Permian it is important to remain cognizant that a large portion (1mn bpd) of oil production factored into the DPR metrics is legacy conventional production, while logistical bottlenecks has meant that the number of drilled but uncompleted wells has climbed significantly over the past twelve months, likely somewhat distorting these same productivity metrics.

Given that this manner of measuring productivity can be somewhat flawed, we looked at other perhaps more relevant comparisons, thanks to the excellent data compiled and published by Shaleprofile.com. We looked at data for the Bakken and Permian basin specifically comparing the oil production per well completed after one year for the 2017 vintage to the 2016 vintage. For the Bakken the 2016 vintage of wells drilled (737 in total) produced 111,009 barrels per day (bpd) or 150 bpd per well after 12 months. The 2017 vintage (992 wells drilled) produced roughly 180,000 bpd (we have extrapolated this from the actual November 2018 figure of 193,000 bpd) or 181 bpd per well. We can see that the 2017 wells are actually producing more oil per well 12 months later when compared to the 2016 vintage.

More specifically, Shaleprofile.com actually provides a comparison between calendar vintages in terms of oil production per well for each year, depicted below. We can see that for the Bakken basin at least, productivity as measured in oil produced per well completed has improved every year.

Analyzing the same data for the Permian basin, the same trend is largely observed. The 2017 vintage of wells drilled are producing more oil per well drilled 12 months later (December 2018) when compared to the 2016 vintage of wells. Again referencing the data from Shaleprofile.com for the Permian below we can see in the second chart that the cumulative production per well for the 2018 and 2017 vintages are running ahead of prior year vintages.

What happens if productivity levels decline going forward?

First, what can we conclude from the above analysis? Perhaps, most importantly the notion that shale productivity is declining or has vastly “undershot” prior expectations is plainly incorrect. In fact, if anything the industry has thus far over delivered in terms of productivity gains, which in turn is why we believe that these gains are probably going to prove unsustainable going forward. However, even if productivity levels flatten out or decline slightly from present levels, this is not a bearish factor for many of the individual companies themselves.

As we have stated in a prior article, a 10% decline in productivity would “Ceteris Paribus” raise total production (including capital) costs by 10% or assuming a base cost of $30 per barrel of oil equivalent to $33. However, a 10% (or even just flat) decline in productivity would have massive implications for overall U.S. oil production growth and therefore the global oil market, given that the global oil market at this time essentially relies almost solely on an increase in U.S. production growth to satisfy the incremental growth in global oil demand.

High legacy decline rates mean that shale oil operators do need to drill a larger number of wells every year in order to increase output levels. (Note: increase NOT maintain - This is an important distinction and has nothing to do with individual well productivity). This implies a concomitant increase in the rig count, every year. Referencing data compiled and presented by Raymond James below, we can see that solely in order for U.S. production levels to keep growing, the rig count will need to increase by roughly 30% over the next two years. This forecast assumes a 5% increase in productivity into perpetuity.

If productivity levels stall or decline modestly (likely in our opinion) then the required increase in the rig count will need to be even higher, perhaps 40% to 50% higher. Such a large increase in the rig count will simply not happen with oil prices below $60 per barrel and quite possibly it may require sustained prices above $70 per barrel. Assuming a 5% to 10% decline in productivity levels leads to an equilibrium price of between $70 to $90 per barrel necessary to stimulate renewed rig deployment (in the industry as a whole), the incremental increase in revenues that would accrue to many U.S. shale producers would dwarf the marginal increase in costs associated with a such a decline in productivity.

With the oil rig count (as depicted below) having remained largely flat over the past six months, it appears that we are a very long way away from reaching the kind of rig count required to ensure continued production growth in the U.S or at least at a level comparable to what we have seen over the past two years. In fact, based on the most recent EIA DPR report for January 2019, projected oil production growth from the various shale basins has already been revised sharply lower to just 62,000 bpd (month-to-month), the lowest monthly DPR projection from the EIA since January 2017.

The real issue in U.S. shale right now

Finally, we must highlight another issue which we think will end up being far more important than the productivity issue at a macro level (although the two are still somewhat related) we have discussed at length in this article. The differentiation between core and non-core acreage within North America’ s shale basins is, we believe, going to become an increasingly important factor, not only for the companies themselves, but in terms of the entire outlook for global energy prices.

Returning to the Permian as an example and more specifically the recent events that have unfolded at Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) we can illustrate more accurately what we are trying to convey. LPI's acreage in the Midland portion of the Permian basin is arguably outside what is now considered the core or best acreage in the area. This does not mean that their acreage is uneconomic at current prices, but it is not going to produce the returns that operators are getting in the core area.

For purposes of our example we will use data from a presentation given by Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in which they present their own estimation of the where the core acreage in the Midland portion of the Permian lies.

We can see that much (although not all) of the acreage is concentrated in the Midland, Martin and Upton counties. In contrast, LPI's acreage (or at least based on Parsley's estimation) lies outside the core area as defined in the Reagan and Glasscock counties.

In order for us to confirm Parsley Energy's estimation of what constitutes core acreage in the Midland basin we returned to Shaleprofile.com and looked at the historic productivity of wells drilled in the various counties pertinent to the Midland basin area. Specifically we looked at cumulative oil production 24 months after a well has been drilled. If we start with Midland county itself (arguably the epicenter of the core), we can see that average well productivity here shows no sign of deterioration.

By contrast if look at the same timeline of 24 months for wells drilled in Reagan county we observe the following -

This data at least appears to confirm Parsley's Energy's definition of what constitutes "core acreage" in this part of the Permian. Interestingly we would point out that average well productivity in Glasscock county reflects a similar pattern to that observed in Midland county even though it is largely defined as being outside the core. However, over a 12 month time-frame well productivity in Glasscock has also declined and in contrast to Midland county, where average well productivity measured over 12 months remains at a record high.

In LPI's case the fact that they appear to own acreage outside of what can be considered "core" was compounded by a decision in 2017 to drill higher density wells per spacing unit (a spacing unit is typically 640 acres) or 32 wells per unit from 8 to 16 wells per unit. The result predictably led to "parent-child interference" as more infill wells were drilled and resulted in an unexpected decline in oil productivity, thus forcing management to return to a lower density drilling programme.

Let us be clear though, an operator that is experiencing declining productivity as a result of a drilling programme that has overly dense spacing is facing a different issue from one running out of core acreage or shifting their drilling programme to poorer acreage. The former issue can be resolved by the company adopting wider spacing which will return its productivity levels back to where they were. Naturally this reduces the number of potential well locations that can be drilled by the company, but if a company has a very large inventory or drilling locations (like LPI) then the ultimate impact will not be that significant.

However, if a company is now having to shift its drilling programme to acreage with lower intrinsic productivity or a lower "oil cut" there is simply not much they can do about that. In this regard, there are likely to be many smaller or private operators that are facing just such a scenario over the next few years. Naturally, the two issues could still be related in that poorer acreage cannot accommodate the same kind of density that better acreage can and in this sense an operator in a non-core area running the same kind of spacing density as operators in the core should be considered potentially higher risk.

Conclusion

Why are we bringing up this particular example? Well for two reasons. The first reason is to illustrate how much smaller the remaining core acreage in the major shale basins in the U.S. could actually be. In fact as highlighted in this report from Kimmeridge energy, total core acreage in the Midland basin may only amount to some 800,000 acres which by their definition includes acreage in counties such as Reagan and Glasscock which Parsley Energy's data indicates only includes a small portion of core acreage.

Furthermore related to this is the fact that much if not most of this core acreage is now consolidated in the hands of a just a few companies. There is a similar dynamic at play in the other major oil producing basins in the United States, the Bakken and Eagle Ford, which together with the Permian account for 90% of total tight (shale) oil production in the U.S.

So what, some might ask? Well, the significance is that although these companies have large reserves, they also have well delineated long-term development plans that target a specific rate of annual growth in production, usually between 10% and 20%. They are extremely unlikely to deviate, or at least meaningfully, from these long-term production plans unless prices trade at much higher levels for a sustained period of time.

As smaller operators or companies with less attractive acreage run out of core acreage, the total increase in production from these basins will eventually emanate solely from these handful of ‘ core’ operators, as they will be the only ones left with economic or core acreage to exploit and therefore grow production. Ultimately this implies that in the future a significantly higher and sustained price will be required to move the needle on U.S. production growth than has been the case in the past. It will have to be sufficiently elevated in order to ensure that more marginal or “Tier 2” acreage is economic. This will or should dramatically increase the value of companies that have large reserves (or many years of core production) of Tier 1 acreage.

The second reason we are highlighting LPI in this article is to show that at the right price even companies with more marginal acreage may still be attractive as potential investments. This is particularly the case with companies that still have a fairly large inventory of drilling locations relative to their current level of completions and where the decline in productivity can be largely remedied by adopting wider spacing between wells.

LPI has clearly had its problems and its production profile is quite gassy (oil only comprises 37% of total oil equivalent production). Indeed this appears to be becoming a more common feature of the Midland basin, namely a fairly chunky rise in the Gas-Oil ratio over time and a residual risk factor for operators in this basin including LPI.

Nevertheless, if we assume that the correct "incentive" price for the U.S. shale industry as a whole (in order to ensure that overall production growth remains above 1mn bpd) is around $70, then even LPI may offer some upside from current levels. LPI still retains considerable acreage and even at an assumed lower spacing interval of say 5 to 8 wells per 640 acre spacing unit would have some 1,000 to 1,600 remaining well locations as inventory.

At a development pace of around 50-60 completions per year (the most likely cadence to ensure a flat production profile post 2020) this would translate into 15 to 20 years worth of inventory. At a long-term WTI price of $70, LPI is still likely to generate sufficient operational cash flow to cover its required capital expenditures and generate healthy excess earnings, despite what we may add is a very heavy General and Administrative expense burden! (another reason why the industry needs to see even more consolidation in order to deliver real shareholder value).

*LPI - the canary in the coalmine?

LPI's acreage although perhaps not regarded as core is still seen as Tier one and not all that marginal. Despite this fact we can see from the slide taken from their Q4 earnings presentation and based on their current assumption of $54 per barrel going forward, LPI is reducing is active rig count from 3 to 1 and reducing its total capital expenditure budget for 2019 by nearly 50%. LPI's current and longer term drilling programme will lead to a 5% decline in oil production this year and flat production from 2020 onwards (2 rigs)

So from our perspective we could view LPI as a potential barometer for the entire industry in that its acreage appears to be in the "middle" of the industry range. In a nutshell, if the oil price increases to a point where LPI is generating sufficient cash flow and management feels sufficiently confident to start ramping up production, then we have likely reached a similar inflexion point for the entire industry and vice-versa.

Clearly, LPI's incentive price in order to ramp up production is now above $60 per barrel (perhaps $70?). If this is the case we can conclude that unless oil prices return to the $70 to $80 level, material downside risk to U.S. oil production growth forecasts are likely to emerge as the year unfolds.

