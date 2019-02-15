Kinross Gold: Will The Year 2019 Be A True Turnaround Story?

The company continues to believe the Tasiast Phase II is still a viable option and is working on a $300 million financing.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from eight producing mines for a total gold production for 4Q'18 of 610,152 Au Eq Oz, down 6.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Investment Thesis

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) is a Toronto-based company which is the world's fifth-largest gold miner. The miner owns eight producing mines worldwide at the moment with a gold equivalent production for the most recent quarter of 610k GEO. About 60% of the gold production estimated in 2019 is located in the Americas which gives more confidence long term. Furthermore, it owns a very diversified project pipeline.

See details below - Paracatu mine in Brazil is the most prolific.

Note: Van Eck Associates Corp. now held 13.77% stake in the company.

This specific major shareholder, at the end of the quarter, held 171,362,948 shares of the company's stock following the addition of 84,633,750 to this investor's holdings during the three-month period.

Let's face it. The long-term performance of the stock has been and continue to be a disappointment for many investors, and the near future is not exciting either with no dividend to spice it up a little.

The company suffered a variety of technical issues in the past as well as very recently, and these issues have been the primary focus-point that continuously pressured the stock, quarter after quarter, with recurring waves of pessimism and period of small rebounds. The 3-year chart below is showing why I am not too enthusiastic.

Mining gold or any other precious metals is a complex endeavor full of surprises that could be dangerous and disappointing. Kinross Gold had more than its fair share, unfortunately.

Hence, I recommend the stock as a hold now and advise to wait for the price of gold to improve even further and let the company grow cash flow first.

Kinross Gold - Company Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q 2018 - The raw numbers

Kinross Gold 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 782.6 876.4 910.2 902.8 796.1 868.6 828.0 810.3 897.2 775.0 753.9 786.5 Net Income in $ Million 35.0 -25.0 2.5 -116.5 134.6 33,1 60,1 217.6 106.1 2.4 -104.4 -27.7 EBITDA $ Million 247.3 276.4 179.0 201.7 383.2 313.9 281.8 353.9 187.1 241.5 155.6 209.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 4.5% 0 0.3% 0 16.9% 3.8% 7,3% 26.9% 11.8% 0.3% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.03 -0.02 0.00 -0.09 0.11 0.03 0,05 0.17 0.08 0.00 -0.08 -0.02 Operating cash flow in $ Million 214.5 315.9 266.2 302.6 207.8 179,7 197,7 366.4 293.9 184.5 127.2 183.1 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 139.5 114.0 153.8 226.5 178.9 200.7 204,7 313.3 246.9 247.1 276.1 273.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 75.0 201.9 112.4 76.1 28.9 -21.0 -7,0 53.1 46.6 -62.6 -149.2 -89.9 Total Cash $ Million 750 968 756 827 819 1,061 992 1,026 998 919 470 349 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,982 1,983 1,733 1,733 1,734 1,735 1,732 1,733 1,733 1,734 1,734 1,735 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,183.0 1,244.0 1,256.5 1,245.0 1,255.1 1,257.4 1,257.1 1,247.0 1,258.5 1,259.3 1,250.2 1,250.2

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold Production Details for the Quarter

Total Gold production in Au Eq. Oz.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from eight producing mines for a total gold production for 4Q'18 of 610,152 Au Eq Oz, down 6.5% from the same quarter a year ago and up 4.1% sequentially.

Source: KGC Presentation Feb. 14, 2019.

Production for 2018 is not a subject for extra-optimism, but it was not as bad as I was predicting. However, the bright spots were Paracatu mine in Brazil producing 145,634 Au Eq. Oz for the fourth quarter of 2018 and Kupol-Dvoinoye mine in Russia producing 123,478 Au Equivalent Oz for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Bald Mountain is also an excellent productive mine. Tasiast delivered record production in 4Q'18, with a production in Africa expected to be 560K Oz in 2019 (Including Chirano mine) or 24% increase in production sequentially.

The company continues to believe the Tasiast Phase II is still a viable option and is working on a $300 million financing while remaining in discussions with the government of Mauritania about different topics indicated below:

Source: KGC Presentation.

On the other hand, Fort Knox continues to experience operational challenges associated with pit wall failure that occurred in Q1 2018. The company expects a reduced throughput strategy in 2019 to prioritize best mill grades and warns about lower production in Q1/19.

The graph below compares the four quarterly productions per mine.

The chart below is interesting. It shows that the AISC on a co-product basis is now $961 per Oz which is an improvement sequentially. AISC below $1,000 per Oz is a sign of operation running reasonably well.

The company 2019 Guidance

J. Paul Rollinson, President, and CEO said in the press release:

We expect to deliver another strong year in 2019, producing approximately 2.5 million gold equivalent ounces at costs similar to 2018. Our development projects are proceeding well, and we look forward to a number of milestones this year, including: the start of commissioning of the Bald Mountain Vantage Complex processing circuit and completion of the Lobo-Marte scoping study in the first quarter; the start of commissioning of the Round Mountain Phase W processing circuit in the second quarter; and, the completion of the La Coipa Restart feasibility study and the start of stripping at Fort Knox Gilmore in the third quarter.

Kinross Gold: Financial look

1 - Revenues

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $786.5 million ($3,212.6 million for 2018), down from $810.3 million in the year-ago quarter and up from $753.9 million sequentially.

The company achieved adjusted net earnings of $13.5 million or $0.01 per share in Q4 2018 and adjusted net earnings of $128.1 million or $0.10 per share in 2018.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a crucial indicator when it comes to the financial health of a company. I always dedicate a part of my analysis to study this critical component that tells a lot about what is going on.

While, in some specific cases, it is reasonable to see an FCF negative for a few quarters especially when the company is over-spending in CapEx to complete new projects; it is not ok to show a negative trend on a one-year basis. Unfortunately, FCF is now minus $255.1 million for 2018.

The Tasiast project is what has affected most of the company's free cash flow, and hopefully, that will change in 2019, assuming no major hiccup. However, the company showed a good start.

Source: KGC Presentation

However, Kinross Gold is failing the test FCF.

3 - Net Debt

The net debt is now $1,386 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.8x which is an acceptable ratio. It means that the company will take less than two years to pay off the debt based on the EBITDA.

One immediate issue visible in the graph above is that Kinross Gold has used a large part of its total cash while keeping long-term debt at the same level. It is a concerning trend. Liquidity position was $1,901.9 million as of December 31, 2018. It is important to highlight that KGC has no debt maturities before 2021.

Source: KGC Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold story is now revolving around its troubled Tasiast mine in Mauritania which it bought for a fortune years ago. On August 2010, Kinross purchased 91% of shares of Red Back Mining, in an all-stock deal valued at the time at a whopping $7.1 billion. After years of costly investment, the Tasiast phase 1 is now completed, and the company starts to get back some cash flow from this considerable investment. In the fourth quarter, Kinross Gold indicated a production at the Tasiast mine of 91,548 GEO and the company stated in its most recent presentation that Tasiast is expected to show strong performance in 2019.

Last year, the company decided to go ahead with the Tasiast Phase 2 which has a price tag of $520 million. The Phase 2 expansion at Tasiast mine will grow the mine's annual output to 634K Au ounces at AISC of $720 an ounce over the project's life.

This expansion will allow Kinross Gold to maintain over 2.5 M Au Oz until 2022. Below are the targets for Phase 2:

Source: KGC Presentation

Technical Analysis

KGC was forming an intermediate rising wedge pattern until recently with line support around $3.35. However, the line support has been crossed decisively on the downside (breakout) and the long-term support at $3.15 should be retested soon (I recommend buying cautiously at this level, depending on the gold price).

If the $3.15 resistance is not holding, the next support is $2.80 (at which point, I would be more confident to buy KGC). Ex line support at $3.35 is now resistance (I recommend selling about 20% of your position).

